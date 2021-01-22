The Daily Item
JERSEY SHORE — Selinsgrove took control early and cruised from there to earn a 57-22 win over Jersey Shore in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I girls basketball.
Avery DeFazio scored a game-high 15 points for the Seals (2-0 overall and HAC-I).
Selinsgrove 57, Jersey Shore 22
Selinsgrove (2-0) 57
Lexy Gabrielson 3 0-0 6, Alyssa Latsha 4 2-3 10, Mackenzie Bailor 1 0-0 2, Avery DeFazio 5 4-5 15, Lizzy Diehl 3 0-0 6, Emily Davis 3 0-0 6, Cierra Adams 5 0-0 12. Totals 24 6-8 57.
3-point goals: Adams 2, Latsha.
Did not score: McKenna Parker, Lydia Geipel, Haylee Nava, Veronica Stanford.
Jersey Shore 22
Delaney Herbst 2 0-0 4, Devon Walker 0 1-2 1, Sophia Kauffman 2 0-0 4, Jocelyn McCracken 2 2-2 6, Rachel Lorson 1 1-2 3, Aubrey Schilling 2 0-2 4. Totals 9 4-8 22.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Rayne Herritt, Ella Ten Eyck, Grace Lorson, Celia Shemory, Morgan Witt, Sam Machmer.
Score by quarter
Selinsgrove 19 9 12 17 — 57
Jersey Shore 6 12 4 0 — 22
n Lourdes Regional 42,
Shenandoah Valley 22
SHENANDOAH — The Red Raiders scored all 15 first-quarter points, and led 30-3 at halftime on their way to the Schuylkill League victory.
Katie Sandri scored a game-high 14 for Lourdes (3-2).
Lourdes Regional 42,
Shenandoah Valley 22
Lourdes Regional (3-2) 42
Masie Reed 3 0-0 6, Paityn Moyer 1 0-2 2, Katie Sandri 5 2-4 14, Peyton Kehler 1 0-0 2, Emma Shimko 3 6-6 12, Meryl Czeponis 1 0-0 2, Leah Kosmer 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 8-12 42.
3-point goals: Sandri 2.
Did not score: Victoria Lindemuth, Abby Yancoskie, Chloe Rishel, Kaiden Chikotis, Gabriella Coleman, Emily Shaffer.
Shenandoah Valley (0-3) 22
Haley Sosna 1 3-3 6, Faith Gottshall 3 0-0 9, Madison Wasser 0 1-2 1, Hannah DeAngelo 3 0-0 6. Totals 7 4-5 22.
3-point goals: Gottshall 3, Sosna.
Did not score: Angelena Donovan.
Score by quarter
Lourdes Regional 15 15 8 4 — 42
Shenandoah Valley 0 3 11 8 — 22
n Upper Dauphin 48,
East Juniata 28
McALISTERVILLE — Gracie Griffiths scored a game-high 14 points to lead the Trojans to the Tri-Valley League win.
Alyssa Robinson led the Tigers with 10 points.
Upper Dauphin 48, East Juniata 28
Upper Dauphin 48
Kara Rupp 1 0-0 2, Eileen Nestor 5 0-0 12, Sam Bowman 4 0-0 8, Gracie Griffiths 7 0-3 14, Maddin Grow 1 0-0 2, Bryonna Cather 3 0-0 8, Tania Hall 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 0-3 48.
3-point goals: Nestor 2, Cather 2.
Did not score: Alexis Maurer.
East Juniata 28
Cypress Feltman 3 2-2 8, Amara Brubaker 1 0-0 2, Marissa Coudriet 2 0-0 4, Isabel Naylor 1 0-2 2, Leah Sankey 0 2-2 2, Alyssa Robinson 3 2-2 10. Totals 10 6-8 28.
3-point goals: Robinson 2.
Did not score: Lexie Stuck, Tiana Terry, Grace Hibbs, Paige Ritzman.
Score by quarter
Upper Dauphin 11 10 15 12 — 48
East Juniata 6 4 10 8 — 28