SELINSGROVE — Brian Derr may have had some flying objects bouncing about his midsection when he pulled into Selinsgrove High School’s Bolig Field Saturday morning, but that wasn’t the case quite a few hours later when the sun was beginning its descent.
Seems Derr was commending his players and posing for keepsake photos.
And while the giant butterflies were a given early in the morning since Derr was about to begin his tenure as Selinsgrove’s boys’ soccer coach, his demeanor much later was fitting for someone whose talented club delivered to him a pair of decisive victories and a regular-season tournament championship.
Quite simply, Derr had a good day. So, too, did his team.
Bagging victories over East Juniata and Crestwood — with a lengthy respite in between — Selinsgrove bounced off victors twice as the Seals claimed their own Steve Steffen Memorial Tournament with a pair of satisfying result.
“We had a very good day,” Derr said. “I also know we have very, very tough challenges ahead of us.”
Behind two finishes from Jake Keeney and one apiece from Logan Rodkey, Colin Findlay and Damien Pardoe, Derr’s Seals (2-0) parlayed a strong second half into a convincing 5-0 conquest of East Juniata in the opener for both sides. Findlay, Rodkey and Pardoe added assists for the Selinsgrove, which held a 1-0 lead at the break.
Yet even though the Seals spent much of the game moving the ball around EJ’s defensive end, Tigers goalkeeper Kelton Bonnell gave his club a chance to win by posting a handful of first-half saves — including several that prevented near-certain Selinsgrove finishes. Bonnell finished with nine stops.
Bonnell continued his strong play in EJ’s second outing — a 2-0 loss to Crestwood — by making eight saves. Niko Francisco and Mac Kline authored goals for the Comets, the latter on a penalty kick with 15:39 remaining and the latter some 40 seconds after Bonnell knocked away a Francisco spot kick to keep the Tigers (0-2) within one.
“Kelton’s stepping in as a sophomore, and he did an excellent job today,” first-year head coach and former EJ standout Tyler Inch said.
Having graduated a lot of players, including powerful forward Jake Brackbill, EJ is still trying to unlock the secrets to an attack that needs to be reconstructed following runs to the Tri-Valley League and District 4 Class A championships. Inch already has plenty floating through his mind.
“We have some work to do,” Inch added. “We need to get some people in the right places. I’m not thrilled with the outcome, but still saw some good things that we can work off of and can hopefully get better at.”
And while Crestwood (1-1) may have been a bit starched by the heat and humidity that made sun-starched Bolig somewhat uncomfortable — thankfully a breeze consistently attempted to keep things somewhat cool – Selinsgrove quickly took control of the Steffen title game.
Goals from Will Magee, Findlay and Pardoe — all in the opening 9:08 — had the Seals in command. And when Rodkey slotted a ball just inside the left post with 8:50 remaining in the opening half, Derr’s club was up 4-0, and that lead would stand through the halftime break. Magee posted both of his assists before the half, playing a slick give-and-go with Findlay at the 6:59 mark to make it 2-0 and sliding a ball toward the top of the penalty area that Rodkey turned into a 4-0 advantage.
“We were definitely tighter in the first game and I attribute that to the first-game jitters of the season,” Derr said. “Sometimes, it takes a little while.”
Findlay’s penalty kick with just over 10 minutes gone in the second half upped the Seals’ lead to 5-0. Pardoe pocketed the final goal, hammering home a finish that was set up by a nice Bobby Kruskie dish from the left wing. Xavier Goudreau finished with one save to preserve the shutout, the same number he totaled in Game 1.
What made Derr’s day was his Seals were much crisper in their second outing. Plus, he got to use a lot of people before the horn finally sounded.
“It’s quite different being the head coach,” said Derr, who spent a number of seasons assisting his now-retired predecessor, Chris Lupolt, before ascending to the top spot. “I felt very confident doing that because I know the team I have and, aside from that, I know the coaching staff we’ve developed here.
“That made my first and second game as head coach a little easier.”
SELINSGROVE 5, EAST JUNIATA 0
First half
S-Logan Rodkey (Colin Findlay), 1:27.
Second half
S-Jake Keeney (Rodkey), 57:00; S-Keeney (ua), 63:21; S-Findlay (Damien Pardoe), 69:09; S-Pardoe (Elliot Martone), 76:47.
Shots: S 17-1. Corner kicks: S 8-1. Saves: East Juniata (Kelton Bonnell, 9); Selinsgrove (Xander Goudreau, 1).
CRESTWOOD 2, EAST JUNIATA 0
First half
C-Niko Francisco (ua), 22:02.
Second half
C-Mac Kline (penalty kick), 64:21.
Shots: C 10-3. Corner kicks: C 3-1. Saves: Crestwood (Bailey Durofchalk, 3); East Juniata (Kelton Bonnell, 8).
SELINSGROVE 6, CRESTWOOD 0
First half
S-Will Magee (Jake Keeney), 5:40; S-Colin Findlay (Magee), 6:59; S-Damien Pardoe (Logan Rodkey), 9:08; S-Rodkey (Magee), 31:10.
Second half
S-Findlay (penalty kick), 50:07; S-Pardoe (Bobby Kruskie), 67:05.
Shots: S 10-4. Corner kicks: 2-2. Saves: Crestwood (Bailey Durofchalk, 5); Selinsgrove (Xander Goudreau, 1).