Selinsgrove goalie Riley Batdorf headed a group of eight Seals named first-team all-stars by the field hockey coaches in Heartland Athletic Conference Division I.
HAC-I champion Selinsgrove placed 15 total players on the first two teams and honorable mention list. Mifflinburg had eight total honorees; Shikellamy and Southern Columbia five apiece; and three for both Danville and Milton.
Batdorf, a two-year starter in the cage, was joined by five senior teammates on the first team: midfielders Julie McGovern and Isa Napoli; and backs Madelyn Hoover and Jenna Sassaman. Seals juniors Alayna Davis (mid) and Sydney Schmouder (forward), along with sophomore forward Carly Aument, were also first-team selections. Aument was the division's top scorer (12 goals, 29 points).
Mifflinburg forward Sara Harter and back Emily Seebold, both seniors, were chosen for the first team. Southern Columbia seniors Kianna Rizzo (mid) and Maddie Reidinger (back) were also named to the first team.
Danville sophomore forward Saige Sarviss and Shikellamy junior forward Mya Willard-Miller rounded out the first-team picks.
Mifflinburg, Selinsgrove and Shikellamy each had four second-team honorees, including Braves juniors Alison Bottiger (forward), Isabella Hile (back) and Reagan Wiest (goalie).
Milton junior mid Sara Dewyer topped the Black Panthers' all-stars as a second-team selection.
2021 FIELD HOCKEY COACHES ALL-STARS
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE DIVISION I
FIRST TEAM
Forwards
Carly Aument, so., Selinsgrove; Sara Harter, sr., Mifflinburg; Saige Sarviss, so., Danville; Sydney Schmouder, jr., Selinsgrove; Mya Willard-Miller, jr., Shikellamy.
Midfielders
Alayna Davis, jr., Selinsgrove; Julie McGovern, sr., Selinsgrove; Isa Napoli, sr., Selinsgrove; Kianna Rizzo, sr., Southern Columbia.
Backs
Madelyn Hoover, sr., Selinsgrove; Maddie Reidinger, sr., Southern Columbia; Jenna Sassaman, sr., Selinsgrove; Emily Seebold, sr., Mifflinburg.
Goalie
Riley Batdorf, sr., Selinsgrove.
SECOND TEAM
Forwards
Alison Bottiger, jr., Shikellamy; Alexis Freed, so., Selinsgrove; Emily Fry, sr., Selinsgrove; Claire Hayes, sr., Mifflinburg; Skye Stabley, sr., Southern Columbia.
Midfielders
Sara Dewyer, jr., Milton; Rachel Erickson, sr., Mifflinburg; Ella Oakes, fr., Shikellamy; Evelyn Osborne, jr., Mifflinburg.
Backs
Ciara Baer, sr., Selinsgrove; Isabella Hile, jr., Shikellamy; Cassidy Kibler, jr., Selinsgrove; Velvet Sterowski-Heck, jr., Danville; Hope Swarey, jr., Mifflinburg.
Goalies
Kaitlyn Gabel, jr., Danville; Reagan Wiest, jr., Shikellamy.
Honorable mention
Forwards
Allison Bucher, so., Selinsgrove; Rylee Petro, sr., Southern Columbia.
Midfielders
Maria Darrup, jr., Mifflinburg; Caeleigh Holohan, jr., Mifflinburg; Carley Youngman, sr., Selinsgrove.
Backs
Ali Beddall, so., Selinsgrove; Anastacia Ditty, sr., Milton; Bianca Long, sr., Milton.
Goalie
Hanna Keller, sr., Southern Columbia.