WELLSBORO — Late in Thursday’s night elimination game win against Williamsport, the Selinsgrove 8-10 Division softball all-star team’s bats started to awaken in the Little League Section 3 tournament.
Three sixth-inning runs helped Selinsgrove to the victory. Selinsgrove’s hot bats carried over to Friday, as Selinsgrove scored a dozen runs on 11 hits in a 12-0 win over Susquehanna County.
The teams will play again today at 2 p.m. in a winner-take-all game for the sectional title.
“The key is you want to stack successes, and at the end of the game (Thursday) we maximized some opportunities,” Selinsgrove manager Frank Jankowski said. “We started the game that way (Friday) and we played a really consistent game. That’s a good team. It’s going to be tough to come back and beat them again tomorrow. But we have confidence that we’re gonna give it our best, and we know we’ll get their best and it should be a really good game tomorrow.”
Lucy Bressler led off the game with an infield single. Bressler advanced to second on a passed ball, and a Lucia Jankowski groundout to second and a subsequent error allowed Bressler to score, giving Selinsgrove a 1-0 lead after the first inning.
Brileigh Philips worked around a two-out error and double to get a strikeout and strand two, getting out of an early jam. Philips worked out of a jam again in the second, and Selinsgrove took advantage in the top of the third.
Isabella Welshans reached on an error, Bressler singled into right field and advanced on the throw, putting a pair of runners in scoring position.
Jankowski ripped a pitch back up the middle, scoring both to make it 3-0. One batter later, Kylee Herrold ripped one through the left side, scoring Jankowski, and it was 4-0.
Selinsgrove rallied with two outs in the top of the fourth. Sawyer Kovaschetz hit a two-out single into right field. Bressler then stroked one into center field to score Kovaschetz.
Herrold led off the fifth with a single into centerfield and was brought home on an infield single by Baily Gingrich to extend the lead to 6-0.
Selinsgrove doubled its run tally in the sixth inning. Sage Badman, Kovaschetz and Bressler walked consecutively to lead off the inning. After a pitching change, Jankowski immediately cleared the bases with a shot just inside the left-field line, and it was 9-0 Selinsgrove. After a groundout, a pair of walks once again loaded the bases, and Gingrich found the same spot as Jankowski as her double scored two to make it 11-0. A two-out single by Badman capped off the scoring at 12-0.