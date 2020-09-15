SUNBURY — Fiona Finnerty’s win at first singles, coupled with a doubles sweep, propelled Selinsgrove to a 3-2 win over Shikellamy in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I girls tennis action Monday.
The Seals posted all three of their wins in straight sets, kicked off by Finnerty’s 7-5, 6-3 victory over Melanie Minnier.
The Braves won a pair of three-set matches in singles play, with Kiersten Strohecker and Olivia Weaver each rallying from an opening-set loss to win in a super tiebreak.
Selinsgrove 3, Shikellamy 2
Singles
Fiona Finnerty (Sel) def. Melanie Minnier 7-5, 6-3; Kiersten Strohecker (Shik) def. Avery DeFazio 4-6, 7-6, (10-7); Olivia Weaver (Shik) def. McKenna Packer 6-7, 7-6, (10-8).
Doubles
Maddie Rowan-Murphy O’Brien (Sel) def. Kelly Sprenkel-Anne Norris 6-4, 6-3; Emeline Snark-Eden Miller (Sel) def. Lily Weist-Allie Minnier 6-3, 6-4.
n Milton 3, Mifflinburg 2
MILTON — Brooklyn Wade and the doubles team of Jordyn Aungst and Leslie Krebs won three-set matches by rebounding from an opening-set loss, lifting Milton in HAC-I play.
The Black Panthers’ first doubles team of Mackenzie Counsil and Maddy Chappell won without dropping a game.
Mifflinburg got singles wins from Destiny Jones and Rockell Keister.
Milton 3, Mifflinburg 2
Singles
Destiny Jones (Miff) def. Alanna Stamm 6-2, 2-6, 7-5; Brooklyn Wade (Milt) def. Kylie Vasbinder 4-6, 6-4, 6-4; Rockell Keister (Miff) def. Maddy Nicholas 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles
Mackenzie Counsil-Maddy Chappell (Milt) def. Rebecca Reimer-Kopper Haines 6-0, 6-0; Jordyn Aungst-Leslie Krebs (Milt) def. Alexis Scopelliti-Kisa Elliot 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.
n Montoursville 4, Danville 1
DANVILLE — Jordan Brookhart and Mahek Kotru breezed to a first doubles win in straight sets for Danville’s lone team point of the HAC-II match.
Cara Bohner, Sarah Bhanushali and the Ironmen doubles team of Ella Dewald and Kyra Welliver all bowed in three sets.
Montoursville 4, Danville 1
Singles
Lydia Barbour (M) def. Paige Holcombe 6-0, 6-3; Rei Saar (M) def. Cara Bohner 6-4, 2-6, 6-3; Maddie Adams (M) def. Sarah Bhanushali 2-6, 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles
Jordan Brookhart-Mahek Kotru (D) def. Kara Mann-Libby McNamara 6-3, 6-1; Katelyn Good-Randi McKenna (M) def. Ella Dewald-Kyra Welliver 7-5, 0-6, 6-4.
n Hughesville 4, Lewisburg 1
HUGHESVILLE — Grace Hilkert and Bridget Kinnaman won a hard-fought match at first doubles after dropping the first set to secure Lewisburg’s team points.
The Green Dragons’ first doubles team rallied from a 6-4 loss in the opener to win 7-6 (4) and 10-6 in a clinching super tiebreak.
Mia Kazakavage and Katelyn Fessler also battled three sets for Lewisburg.
Hughesville 4, Lewisburg 1
Singles
Madison Entz (H) def. Bekah Vance 6-0, 6-4; Marley Green (H) def. Ayra Tufail 6-4, 6-4; Maria Duff (H) def. Sofia Waughen, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Grace Hilkert-Bridget Kinnaman (L) def. Gina Budman-Taylor Hauck 4-6, 7-6 (4), (10-6); Kylie Kilgore-Hannah Wertz (H) def. Mia Kazakavage-Katelyn Fessler 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.