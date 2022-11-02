FORTY FORT — Crestwood kept Selinsgrove bottled up Wednesday night, using its own speed to keep the Seals from running free.
The Comets limited the Seals to just three shots while beating Selinsgrove in the District 2-4 Class 2A Subregional field hockey championship game for the second straight year, 2-0, at Wyoming Seminary’s Nesbitt Stadium.
“We knew that (Carly Aument) was the fastest girl on the field and if we let her loose, we were going to be in trouble,” first-year Crestwood coach Amanda Tredinnick said. “We planned well to make sure we were going to be able to shut down that speed.”
Selinsgrove coach Roz Erb thought her team turned in a similar defensive effort, but came away impressed by Crestwood’s ability to limit her team’s offense.
“They have a lot of speed,” Erb said. “We knew that coming in. I thought we did a good job of neutralizing their offensive speed, but we had a hard time busting through.”
Crestwood scored on a rebound on the game’s first penalty corner and on its only shot of the second quarter for a 2-0 halftime lead.
The Seals picked up the pace in the late moments of the third quarter, earning four of their six penalty corners over the final 15:32.
“This group is so unselfish and is really playing for the seniors that they know they have limited time with,” Erb said. “I think as the games go on, the intensity grows because of how much they want it for the senior group.”
Kylah Kelly lifted a rebound into the cage for the first goal and Crestwood allowed only one corner and one shot in the first half, both in the first minute of the second quarter.
Ava McConnell dribbled to the end line on the right side and fed Alex Geiger in front for the second goal with 12:33 left in the half.
“A 2-0 lead is nothing; that can change on a dime,” Tredinnick said. “I just preached to them that we have to play our composed, passing, team hockey.
“There were some parts where we got a little shaky, but we cleaned it up when it mattered most.”
Crestwood advances to the PIAA state tournament where it will face the fourth-place team from District 1 on Tuesday.
Selinsgrove finished its season 13-8.
DISTRICT 2-4 CLASS 2A FIELD HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP
At NESBITT STADIUM, WYOMING SEMINARY
NO. 2 CRESTWOOD 2
NO. 4 SELINSGROVE 0
First quarter
C-Kylah Kelly, 11:04
Second quarter
C-Alex Geiger (Ava McConnell), 12:33
Shots: C 8-3. Corners: S 6-3. Cards: None. Defensive saves: None. Saves: Crestwood 1 (Isabella Caporuscio), Selinsgrove 3 (Bella Auman).