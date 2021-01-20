SELINSGROVE — Freshman Zane Cooper picked up a major decision at 120 pounds, and Gino Serafini clinched the match with a fall in the very next match to help Central Mountain beat Selinsgrove, 35-25, in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I action on Tuesday.
Central Mountain won its 44th straight HAC-I match, and the Wildcats clinched the division title. The Seals drop to 12-1 on the season.
Steven Miller (189) and Nate Schon (285) had pins for the Seals.
Central Mountain 35,
Selinsgrove 25
138: Taylor Weaver (CM) pinned Aaron Mann, :52; 145: Griffin Walizer (CM) dec. Garrett Paradis, 9-4; 152: Josiah Foss (S) dec. Rocco Serafini, 9-4; 160: Damien Galentine (CM) maj. dec. Cale Bastian, 11-1; 172: Coy Bastian (S) tech. fall Lucas Porter, 19-4, 2:42; 189: Steven Miller (S) pinned Brayden Blackwell, 1:03; 215: Nik Miller (CM) dec. Ryan Aument, 5-1; 285: Nate Schon (S) pinned Gage Sutliff, 0:16; 106: Clayton Foster (CM) pinned Blake Rising, 0:10; 113: Ryan Gavason (S) tech. fall Madison Packer, 17-2, 3:55; 120: Zane Cooper (CM) maj. fall Leo Martinez, 12-2; 126: Gino Serafini (CM) pinned Trent Turner, 1:30; 132: Luke Simcox (CM) dec. Aiden Gaugler, 5-0.
n Southern Columbia 47,
Benton 17
BENTON — Gavin Garcia made an early takedown stand up as the Southern Columbia standout beat Benton returning state placewinner Nolan Lear, 3-1, at 172 pounds in the closest match of the evening.
At 126 pounds, Benton’s Ethan Kolb, a seventh-place state finisher last season, beat 2018 state runner-up Kole Biscoe, 10-7.
It was Southern Columbia’s first dual meet of the season.
Lourden Murphy (145) and Brandon Gedman (152) had pins for Southern Columbia.
Southern Columbia 47,
Benton 17
106: Gaege Frank (SC) won by forfeit; 113: Chase Burke (B) dec. Brady Freese, 6-3; 120: Mason Baruitskie (SC) dec. Dylan Granahan, 2-0; 126: Ethan Kolb (B) dec. Kole Biscoe, 10-7; 132: Gabe Strickland (B) tech. fall Garrett Krebs, 17-2; 138: Ian Yoder (SC) tech. fall Remington Morrow, 18-2; 145: Louden Murphy (SC) pinned Mason Smith, 1:42; 152: Brandon Gedman (SC) pinned Nicholas Stevens, 0:16; 172: Gavin Garcia (SC) dec. Nolan Lear, 3-1; 189: Wes Barnes (SC) won by forfeit; 215: Colin Sharrow (SC) dec. Jason Bobersky, 5-3; 285: Zach Poust (B) pinned Chris Treshock, 4:38.
n Milton 48, Midd-West 18
MIDDLEBURG — Kyler Crawford, Chase Hoffman, Aven Ayala and Nathan Rauch all picked up falls for the Black Panthers in the HAC-II victory.
Ayala had the quickest fall, winning his bout at 189 pounds in 36 seconds.
Avery Bassett (160) and Jacob Ferster (285) picked up falls for the Mustangs.
Milton 48, Midd-West 18
113: Ryan Bickhart (Milt) won by forfeit; 120: no match; 126: Quinn Keister (Milt) won by forfeit; 132: Conner Heckman (MW) pinned Aidan Keiser, 3:02; 138: Timothy Walter (Milt) won by forfeit; 145: Kyler Crawford (Milt) pinned Caden Wolfley, 1:26; 152: Chase Hoffman (Milt) pinned Jeffrey Yount, 3:10; 160: Avery Bassett (MW) pinned Alex Hoffman, 1:05; 172: Jason Valladares (Milt) won by forfeit; 189: Aven Ayala (Milt) pinned Jeffrey Herman, 0:36; 215: Nathan Rauch (Milt) pinned Elijah Grove, 1:26: 285: Jacob Ferster (MW) pinned Paul Rohland, 3:34; 106: no match.
n Lewisburg 50,
Mifflinburg 23
LEWISBURG — Jace Gessner, Derek Gessner and Brady Cromely all had pins for the Green Dragons, which also took advantage of four forfeit victories.
Lewisburg 50, Mifflinburg 23
138: Kaiden Wagner (L) tech. fall Max Murray, 16-1, 4:33; 145: Logan Barlett (L) dec. Troy Bingaman, 4-0; 152: Hagen Persun (L) won by forfeit; 160: Hayden Runyon (L) won by forfeit; 172: Trent Wenrich (L) won by forfeit; 189: Brady Cromley (L) pinned John Lelendez, 0:31; 215: Quentin Doane (M) won by forfeit; 285: Emmanuel Ulrich (M) won by forfeit; 106: Caden Michaels (L) won by forfeit; 113: Jace Gessner (L) pinned Dylan Starr, 3:19; 120: Brady Struble (M) tech. fall Quinton Bartlett, 15-0, 2:41; 126: Derek Gessner (L) Pinned Jeremy Page, 1:12; 132: Gabe Gramly (M) won by forfeit.
n Montoursville 46,
Warrior Run 12
MONTOURSVILLE — Hayden DuRussell’s pin at 106 pounds, and decisions by Kaden Milheim at 113 pounds and Kaden Majcher at 120 pounds accounted for the only Defenders’ points in the HAC-II meet.
Montoursville 56,
Warrior Run 12
145: Kayden Frame (MTV) dec. Landan Kurtz, 7-5; 152: Josiah Schans (MTV) pinned Kalen Ritenour, 1:31; 160: Isaac Corry (MTV) tech. fall Taylor Wise, 15-0, 1:53; 172: Caleb Moser (MTV) pinned Ethan Litchard, 3:32; 189: Cael Crebs (MTV) won by forfeit; 215: Lane Stutzman (MTV) pinned Austin Witmer, 0:20; 285: Dylan Bennett (MTV) pinned Caleb Long, 0:54; 106: Hayden DuRussell (WR) pinned Jackson Watkins, 3:10; 113: Kaden Milheim (WR) dec. Brandon Wetzel, 8-6; 120: Kaden Majcher (WR) dec. Cole Johnson, 7-2; 126: Lucas Sherwood (MTV) pinned Dakota Fraley, 0:52; 132: Hunter Miller (MTV) pinned Isaac Butler, 1:12; 138: Broc Lutz (MTV) pinned Colton Kirkner, 1:03.