THORNDALE — The Clymer Little League 8-10 Division Softball All-Stars pounded out 15 hits, and used an eight-run second inning to outlast Selinsgrove, 14-4, in the elimination bracket of the state tournament hosted by CALN Little League on Friday.
Selinsgrove took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. With two outs, Teagan Hauck hit a solo inside-the-park homer for a 1-0 advantage. After Addie Kolack was hit by a pitch stole second, Kylee Herrold doubled home Kolack for a 2-0 advantage.
Clymer scored four runs in the bottom of the first, but Selinsgrove tied the game in the top of the second with two more runs.
Isabella Welshans and Sage Badman each singled to start the second inning. After the runners moved up to second and third on Chloe Heintzelman's groundout, Lucy Bressler tied the game with a two-run single.
Reese Mahaffey settled in the circle for Clymer after the first two times Selinsgrove batted, not allowing another run the rest of the way. She struck out five and didn't walk a hitter in the complete-game victory.
Mahaffey was one of six Clymer hitters that had two or more hits in the victory.
The Selinsgrove 8-10 All-Stars became the first softball all-star in the Little League's history to win a District 13 and a Section 3 title on their way to a state tournament appearance. Thursday's victory over Northwest Little League was Selinsgrove's first win in a softball state tournament in the league's history.
They finished the all-star season at 9-3.
LITTLE LEAGUE
9-10 SOFTBALL ALL-STAR
STATE TOURNAMENT
at CALN Little League, Thornadle
Elimination bracket
Clymer 14, Selinsgrove 4 (4 innings)
Selinsgrove;220;0 — 4-8-2
Clymer;481;1 — 14-15-0
Brileigh Phillips, Teagan Hauck (1) and Sage Badman, Sawyer Kovaschetz. Reese Mahaffey and Aunika Brooks.
WP: Mahaffey; LP: Hauck.
Selinsgrove: Lucy Bressler, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs; Teagan Hauck, 1-for-2, homer (1st, solo), run, RBI; Addie Kolack, run; Kylee Herrold, 2-for-2, double, RBI; Isabella Welshans, 1-for-2, run; Badman, 1-for-1, run; Kovaschetz, 1-for-1, double.
Clymer: Mahaffey, 2-for-4, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Brooks, 2-for-2, 2 runs, RBI; Kendra Pavolsky, 2-for-3, 2 runs, RBI.