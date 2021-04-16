WILLIAMSPORT — Williamsport swept all five matches, snapping Selinsgrove’s seven-match winning streak, as the Millionaires remain the lone undefeated team in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I boys tennis action on Thursday.
Eli Markle — at No. 3 singles — was the lone Seals player to win a set, falling to Zach Lake 10-4 in the super tiebreak after winning the second set in a tiebreak.
Williamsport improves to 7-1, 4-0 HAC-I. The Seals fall to 7-2, 6-2.
Williamsport 5, Selinsgrove 0
Singles
Kyle Shuler (W) def. Austin Imhoof 6-1, 6-0; Alex Norris (W) def. Ethan Harris 6-0, 6-1; Zach Lake (W) def. Eli Markle 6-4, 6-7(3), (10-4).
Doubles
Evan Beiter-Owen Kaar (W) def. Andrew Wolfe-Sabastian De Osambela 6-2, 6-4; Hembreth Pena-Vasquez-Abheet Sarker (W) def. Luke Lybarger-Ky Reiland 6-3, 6-4.
n Lewisburg 3,
Central Columbia 2
LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg No. 2 doubles team of Julian Alabackoff and Matt Rawson won just one game in the opening set, but rallied to win the final two sets, 6-4 and 6-4 to help the Green Dragons to the HAC-II victory.
Evan Cecchini and Zach Higgins each won their singles matches in straight sets for Lewisburg (6-2 overall, 5-0 HAC-II).
Central Columbia falls to 6-3, 5-3.
Lewisburg 3, Central Columbia 2
Singles
Evan Cecchini (Lew) def. Jordan Baker 6-0, 6-0; Zach Higgins (Lew) def. Bryce Hazzard 6-4, 6-3; Brady Madden (CC) def. Eddie Monaco 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.
Doubles
Matthew Getz-Adam Lang (CC) def. Henry Schumacher-Chen Chen Gu 6-3, 6-0; Julian Alabakoff-Matt Rawson (Lew) def. Griffin Knelly-Dominic Valentino 1-6, 6-4, 6-4.
n Danville 3, Shikellamy 2
SUNBURY — C.J. Doebler and Luke Fatool each won in straight sets for the Braves.
Stefan Kupas clinched the match for Danville at No. 2 singles. Kupas and Micah Stahl played a second-set tiebreaker that finished 12-10, won by Stahl to force a third-set super tiebreaker. Kupas won that 14-12.
Danville 3, Shikellamy 2
Singles
C.J. Doebler (Shik) def. Luke Friscia 6-1, 6-2; Stefan Kupas (Dan) def. Micah Stahl 6-3, 6-7(10), (14-12); Luke Fatool (Shik) def. Nate Girmay 7-5, 6-4.
Doubles
Danville won both doubles matches by forfeit.
n Milton 5, Bloomsburg 0
BLOOMSBURG — The Black Panthers dropped just four total games in the singles matches to pick up the victory.
Jamir Wilt, Brodey Scoggins and Seth Yoder all won singles matches for Milton (6-3).
Milton 5, Bloomsburg 0
Singles
Jamir Wilt (M) def. Andy Madara 6-1, 6-2; Brodey Scoggins (M) def. John Mylin 6-1, 6-0; Seth Yoder (M) def. Jake Crane 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Milton won both matches by forfeit.
n Central Mountain 4,
Mifflinburg 1
MILL HALL — Central Mountain swept all three singles matches to claim the HAC-I victory.
Both doubles matches went to three sets. The No. 2 doubles team of Adam Snayberger and Braden Deitrich earned the only point for Mifflinburg, winning 10-6 in the super tiebreaker.
Central Mountain 4, Mifflinburg 1
Singles
David Lindsay (CM) def. Gabe Greb 6-0, 6-0; Ethan Hall (CM) def. Ethan Dreese 6-0, 6-1; Jackson Walter (CM) def. Aaron Hackenburg 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
Leisher Gugino-Asher Talbot (CM) def. Kellen Beck-Daytona Walter 6-3, 4-6, (10-6); Adam Snayberger-Braden Dietrich (Miff) def. Joe Caimi-Jackson Proctor 5-7, 6-2, (10-6).