KINGSTON — Emily Swineford scored twice in the opener as Selinsgrove field hockey beat Hazleton, 2-0, but in the second game of the day — undefeated Wyoming Seminary beat the Seals, 6-2.
In the opener, Swineford scored early in the first half off a Katie Bucher assist. Then Olivia Reichley set up Swineford with 4:04 left in the first half.
In the second game, Selinsgrove (9-3) pulled within 3-2 after a Sydney Schmouder goal set up by Hannah Day, but Seminary (11-0) scored three goals in the final 15 minutes.
Selinsgrove 2, Hazleton 0
First half
Sel-Emily Swineford (Katie Bucher), 23:49; Sel-Swineford (Olivia Reichley), 4:04.
Shots: Sel, 10-3; Corners: Sel, 7-5. Saves: Selinsgrove (Mazzie Teats), 2; Hazleton (Elaina Ashman), 6.
Wyoming Seminary 6,
Selinsgrove 2
First half
WS-Hannah Maxwell (Alex Wesneski), 21:58; WS-Dani Reiser (Wesneski), 15:26; WS-Ella Barbacci (Anna Mozeleski), 28:26.
Second half
Sel-Anna Gephart (Reichley), 17:52; Sel-Sydney Schmouder (Hannah Day), 17:00; WS-Abby Santo (Wesneski), 14:55; WS-Hannah Maxwell (Ana Bufalino), 12:31; WS-Wesneski (Maggie Barilla), 7:56.
Shots: Sel, 13-9. Corners: Sel, 9-4. Saves: Sel (Mazzie Teats, Riley Batdorf), 3; Wyoming Seminary (Mia Magriotta), 11.
n Lewisburg 6,
East Juniata 0
LEWISBURG — Rylee Dyroff had three goals to lead the Green Dragons past the Tigers in nonleague action.
Lewisburg (8-2) got three goals in a four-minute span late in the first half to take control.
Lewisburg 6, East Juniata 0
First half
Lew-Rylee Dyroff, 16:48; Lew-Dyroff, 13:20; Lew-Gaby Markunas, 12:52.
Second half
Lew-Kara Koch, 28:24; Lew-Dyroff (Madelyn Miller), 18:22; Lew-Abby Gilger, 13:35.
Shots: Lew, 13-3. Corners: Lew, 11-2. Saves: Lew (Kiersten Koons), 3; East Juniata (Hailey Yoder), 5.
n Mifflin County 2,
Mifflinburg 0
LEWISTOWN — Haliee Sheetz and Alyssa Lynch each had goals as Mifflin County took the nonleague contest.
Jadyn Keister had five saves for the Wildcats (7-5).
Mifflin County 2, Mifflinburg 0
Goals: MC-Haliee Sheetz, Alyssa Lynch. Assists: MC-Sheetz.
Shots: Mifflinburg, 14-7. Corners: Mifflinburg, 10-6. Saves: Mifflinburg (Jadyn Keister), 5; Mifflin County (Coletta Beeler), 8.