KINGSTON — Emily Swineford scored twice in the opener as Selinsgrove field hockey beat Hazleton, 2-0, but in the second game of the day — undefeated Wyoming Seminary beat the Seals, 6-2.

In the opener, Swineford scored early in the first half off a Katie Bucher assist. Then Olivia Reichley set up Swineford with 4:04 left in the first half.

In the second game, Selinsgrove (9-3) pulled within 3-2 after a Sydney Schmouder goal set up by Hannah Day, but Seminary (11-0) scored three goals in the final 15 minutes.

Selinsgrove 2, Hazleton 0

First half

Sel-Emily Swineford (Katie Bucher), 23:49; Sel-Swineford (Olivia Reichley), 4:04.

Shots: Sel, 10-3; Corners: Sel, 7-5. Saves: Selinsgrove (Mazzie Teats), 2; Hazleton (Elaina Ashman), 6.

Wyoming Seminary 6,

Selinsgrove 2

First half

WS-Hannah Maxwell (Alex Wesneski), 21:58; WS-Dani Reiser (Wesneski), 15:26; WS-Ella Barbacci (Anna Mozeleski), 28:26.

Second half

Sel-Anna Gephart (Reichley), 17:52; Sel-Sydney Schmouder (Hannah Day), 17:00; WS-Abby Santo (Wesneski), 14:55; WS-Hannah Maxwell (Ana Bufalino), 12:31; WS-Wesneski (Maggie Barilla), 7:56.

Shots: Sel, 13-9. Corners: Sel, 9-4. Saves: Sel (Mazzie Teats, Riley Batdorf), 3; Wyoming Seminary (Mia Magriotta), 11.

n Lewisburg 6,

East Juniata 0

LEWISBURG — Rylee Dyroff had three goals to lead the Green Dragons past the Tigers in nonleague action.

Lewisburg (8-2) got three goals in a four-minute span late in the first half to take control.

Lewisburg 6, East Juniata 0

First half

Lew-Rylee Dyroff, 16:48; Lew-Dyroff, 13:20; Lew-Gaby Markunas, 12:52.

Second half

Lew-Kara Koch, 28:24; Lew-Dyroff (Madelyn Miller), 18:22; Lew-Abby Gilger, 13:35.

Shots: Lew, 13-3. Corners: Lew, 11-2. Saves: Lew (Kiersten Koons), 3; East Juniata (Hailey Yoder), 5.

n Mifflin County 2,

Mifflinburg 0

LEWISTOWN — Haliee Sheetz and Alyssa Lynch each had goals as Mifflin County took the nonleague contest.

Jadyn Keister had five saves for the Wildcats (7-5).

Mifflin County 2, Mifflinburg 0

Goals: MC-Haliee Sheetz, Alyssa Lynch. Assists: MC-Sheetz.

Shots: Mifflinburg, 14-7. Corners: Mifflinburg, 10-6. Saves: Mifflinburg (Jadyn Keister), 5; Mifflin County (Coletta Beeler), 8.

