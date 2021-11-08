Leah Toskey was next.
She was next in a line of integral role players who suddenly became big-time scorers for Selinsgrove field hockey. They have been plentiful over the years, girls who waited for their opportunity to shine and then lit up Bolig Stadium like a supernova.
Toskey broke out with 11 goals in her junior season, and was the team’s top returning scorer this year. She followed in the footsteps of other Seals who enjoyed late-career scoring surges, such as Liv Reichley, Dani Alba, Jess Smith and Sarah Ross in the last decade alone.
While playing an indoor game at SportsZone in mid-April, however, Toskey tore an ACL. She had surgery on June 8, and has missed her entire senior season — with the exception of a few seconds in the district championship game. She was subbed out immediately after the ball was put in play to start the fourth quarter.
“When I went down, I kinda just knew something was really wrong,” said Toskey, who committed to play at Mansfield University on Dec. 24. “I did not have a good feeling.”
One could have said the same for the Seals’ scoring prospects.
The team lost (to graduation and injury) six players responsible for 52 goals in 2020. The remaining top four returning scorers combined for just 28 goals last season.
Yet here is Selinsgrove once again, following its 17th consecutive district championship, prepared to play in the state tournament for the 20th year in a row.
And the scoring has been plenty potent, thank you.
Isabella “Isa” Napoli, a senior, leads the Seals with 12 goals — the first of her varsity career — a total matched by sophomore Carly Aument. Sydney Schmouder, a junior link, has eight goals; senior forward Emily Fry six; sophomore forward Ali Bucher six; and sophomore forward Lexi Freed five. Freed also has a team-high 13 assists.
“I think throughout the season we have just continued to work so well together,” said Schmouder, who ranks second on the team with nine assists. “Those three sophomores, the links, the mids — from the backfield to the forwards — we have learned how to work so well together.”
Selinsgrove (15-6) hosts District 3 third-place Palmyra (17-3-1) at 7 p.m. today in the Class 2A first round. The Cougars, who are No. 10 in the country in the latest MAXFieldHockey.com rankings, lost 3-1 to Mechanicsburg in the District 3 semifinals before topping Northern York in the third-place game.
Palmyra, the defending state champion, beat the Seals 7-0 in a regular-season game on Oct. 14.
Napoli added her name to the late-surge list with her dozen goals, starting with two against Wyoming Valley West in the season’s second game. She’s had at least one goal in 10 games, the best rate on the team, helping pick up the slack in Toskey’s absence.
“We know that Leah had a big role on our team, and we all had to step up this year and take a little part of what she contributed. Everybody had to step up,” Napoli said. “I think that my team sets me up for wonderful opportunities, and I’m just there to put it away.”
The sophomore trio of Aument, Bucher and Freed have also come into their own. They combined for 22 goals last season, and surpassed that figure this year (24).
“They love to play together,” said Seals coach Roz Erb. “They feed so well off each other, and that’s always been the case, but now I just feel like ... the goals they got last year, they benefited from the players behind them. The goals they’re getting this year, they’re earning them more and more. It isn’t just the mids are serving them up all the time.
“They’re becoming true forwards and showing offensive prowess.”
In three postseason games, Freed and Fry have scored two goals apiece, Bucher has added one, and Aument has an assist in each.
“They’re like our whole forward line — Emmy just started playing more with the forward line — and I think all three of them work really well together,” said Toskey. “That’s a big thing. They just kind of connect with each other. They really help us with knocking goals in.
“I’m not sure if they felt more pressure, like, ‘Oh, we lost a forward and we have to step up,’ but they’re doing a really good job.”
Aument, who recorded her 50th career point against Wallenpaupack in a Districts 2/4 subregional semifinal, said, “I have a very supportive team, and we just work really hard. We all work well together. Working together and really hustling and knowing you have the team with you just makes it a lot easier.”
Freed has recorded at least one assist in 11 games. She had a five-point game in the district final.
“I got so much more confidence this year just because everyone is supporting me,” she said.
Erb spoke in somewhat hushed tones about the sophomores’ promise before last season, but she’s seen enough in two years to validate her expectations.
“I’ve always thought that when you have kids that are good players early — that get (playing) time early in their career — their sophomore year is the hardest time. That’s when the pressure hits,” Erb said. “I can see it with those three; the pressure is on them. Finally, I could see, as we got to the end of the year, they’re starting to live up to it. They have the confidence to own it, and they realize they’re going to have to get the job done.”