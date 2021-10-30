MIDDLEBURG — Regardless of what the competition is, Selinsgrove facing Shikellamy always seems to add a little to everyone’s excitement level.
Close, back-and-forth contests are typically the case when these schools collide, particularly in an all-or-nothing contest.
Saturday night at Midd-West High School’s Sports Boosters Park was more of the same, as Selinsgrove and Shikellamy played 110 minutes of empty-the-tank soccer in the final game of District 4’s Class 3A four-game fest without a victor being decided.
So, that meant penalty kicks would be used to send one outfit on and the other home.
Even that either-or phase of an excruciatingly emotional contest needed several extra rounds, but Selinsgrove ultimately prevailed 5-4 when Haylee Nava stuck a ball inside the left post that was out of the reach of Shikellamy keeper Cassi Ronk.
Selinsgrove (8-9-2) celebrated a win that moved Cheryl Underhill’s Seals into Wednesday night’s title game with a chance to defend their 2020 title against top-seeded Mifflinburg, and Shikellamy (11-7-1) was done.
Although Mick Bilger’s Braves flashed all sorts of energy while attacking constantly for much of the opening 55 minutes, Shikellamy could only manage Paige Fausey’s first-half finish. The No. 2 Braves had other opportunities, but most were gloved or turned away by goalkeeper Kirsten Yoder to keep a critical contest filled with suspense.
“That’s exactly what we planned,” Underhill said. “We planned to play really tough defense and find moments to break out at the right time — based on what they were giving us. I loved the way we played from start to finish.”
A nifty Ella Magee through ball put Abigail Parise behind the defense and the sophomore striker responded by uncorking a rip that eluded Ronk, to suddenly change things. Selinsgrove was the side applying the heat, not Shikellamy.
“I give credit to their coaching staff,” Bilger said. “It seems like no matter what team appears to be better on paper, they show up at district time and really challenge for that district title. We had a great first half and a start of the second — and we were passing to feet — but once they got that goal (they took control).
“They obviously had a game plan coming into that second half and they executed and got that early goal. After they got that goal, it seemed like we couldn’t get our footing back under us and our passing wasn’t as sharp.”
Yoder continued to swat away chances whenever Bilger’s Braves managed to create danger, but Underhill’s Seals nearly pushed in front midway through the half only to see a defender clear one ball and Ronk get to another to keep the score at 1-1.
“Kirsten played an amazing game,” Underhill said. “She was ready to play. She was ready to make the saves. Our whole defensive unit and Kirsten kept them out of the net more than once. One time they got through, but that was it.
“That helped us win the game.”
Magee had a chance at 63:50, but that sailed high.
Once the game wandered into overtime, Parise was able to get behind the Shikellamy defense again. This time, however, her shot glanced off the left post, crossed the face of the goal and squirted past the right upright. Nothing was settled.
Until the shootout.
And while things were still tied (3-3) after four rounds — Rorey Egan, Wiley Egan and Averi Dodge connected for Shikellamy, matching successful spot kicks from the Seals’ Magee, Erin Mullen and Ava Gamble — both keepers made saves in Round 5.
That meant the shootout phase would carry on as long as both teams matched one another — either both connecting or both missing. While Shik’s Sophia Feathers stuck a shot inside the right post, the Seals’ Taylor Zacharda pocketed one inside the left.
While the Braves’ McKenna Zellers followed by popping her shot over the crossbar, Nava calmly followed Zacharda’s lead by finding room inside the left post.
Selinsgrove was moving on, while Shikellamy’s season was over.
“We started the summer playing in a 7 v. 7 tournament against Shikellamy, and we lost it,” Underhill recalled. “I promised our girls, ‘If you work really hard, I promise you are going to be on the other end of this when it counts.'”
Mifflinburg cruises into final
Taylor Beachy bagged three goals, while Sarah Fritz and Peyton Yocum added two apiece as Mifflinburg starched Athens 8-0 in the earlier semifinal.
Fritz’s second goal — which pushed the Wildcats (18-1-0) up 2-0 at 17:42 — was the 50th of her two-year varsity career.
Emily Walls tacked on one goal and two assists for Erich Hankamer’s club, which hasn’t lost since dropping its season-opening game to Central Columbia.
“Each and every game is a new game for us,” Hankamer said. “These girls bought into the system late last year and got us into the district final. They’ve bought into it again and, if we play our game, we’re going to be one of the toughest teams to beat.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 3A SEMIFINALS
At Midd-West’s Sports Boosters Park
Mifflinburg 8, Athens 0
First half
M-Sarah Fritz, 11:57; M-Fritz, 17:42; M-Peyton Yocum (Emily Walls), 23:56; M-Taylor Beachy, 25:55.
Second half
M-Beachy (Yocum), 57:20; M-Beachy (Walls), 63:31; M-Walls, 67:05: M-Yocum (Lydia Knepp), 71:18.
Shots on goal: M 13-0. Corners: M 9-1. Saves: Athens 4 (Karlee Bartlow 2, Carmelita Pomaquiza 2); Mifflinburg 0 (Kristi Benfield.
Selinsgrove 1, Shikellamy 1
(Selinsgrove advances 5-4 on penalty kicks)
First half
Sh-Paige Fausey, 21:58.
Second half
Se-Abigail Parise (Ella Magee), 54:08.
Shootout
Shikellamy: Fausey-N; Rorey Egan-Y; Wiley Egan-Y; Averi Dodge-Y; Taylor Sees-N; Sophia Feathers-Y; McKenna Zellers-N. Selinsgrove: Magee-Y; Erin Mullen-Y; Veronica Stanford-N; Ava Gamble-Y; Tyeana Barge-N; Taylor Zacharda-Y; Haylee Nava-Y.
Shots on goal: Sh 9-5. Corners: Se 6-5. Saves: Selinsgrove 8 (Kirsten Yoder); Shikellamy 3 (Cassi Ronk).