SELINSGROVE — Lexy Gabrielson scored nine of her team-high 13 points in Selinsgrove’s huge second quarter, and the Seals beat Montoursville 50-31 in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover game Saturday to clinch a district playoff berth.
The Seals (10-12) trailed by eight after one quarter, but scored 24 in the second period to take control. Gabrielson drained three 3-pointers as Selinsgrove surged ahead by 13 at the half.
Cierra Adams and Avery DeFazio added 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Seals, who will compete in the District 4/11 Class 5A subregional.
Selinsgrove 50, Montoursville 31
Montoursville (5-15) 31
Alaina Marchioni 1 0-0 3, Mackenzie Weaver 1 1-2 4, Mackenzie Cohick 1 2-4 4, Antone James 0 1-2 1, Madalyn Adams 5 5-6 15, Mahlon Yonkin 2 0-0 4. Totals 10 9-14 31.
3-point goals: Marchioni, Weaver.
Did not score: Shyanne Klemick, Sydnie Stone.
Selinsgrove (10-12) 50
Lexy Gabrielson 4 2-2 13, Emma Atwood 3 0-3 6, Avery DeFazio 3 4-6 11, Lizzy Diehl 1 0-1 2, Cierra Adams 4 4-6 12, Veronica Stanford 2 0-0 6. Totals 17 10-18 50.
3-point goals: Gabrielson 3, Stanford 2, DeFazio.
Did not score: Kyanna Miller, Alyssa Latsha, Kaitlin Shaffer.
Score by quarters
Montoursville 13 3 8 6 — 31
Selinsgrove 5 24 9 12 — 50
n Shamokin 34,
Shikellamy 25
SUNBURY — Grace Nazih and Sophie Rossnock each scored four points in Shamokin’s pivotal second quarter, and the Indians won the HAC crossover for their ninth consecutive victory.
Shamokin (14-8) turned a 9-3 deficit after one quarter into a 17-12 halftime lead. Kaitlyn Dunn, who scored a team-high 11 points, added three in the second quarter of the win.
Tori Scheller dropped a career-high 18 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead Shikellamy (14-6).
Shamokin 34, Shikellamy 25
Shamokin (14-8) 34
Emma Tomcavage 1 0-0 2, Grace Nazih 5 0-0 10, Ari Nolter 3 0-0 7, Kaitlyn Dunn 3 5-8 11, Sophie Rossnock 2 0-1 4. Totals 14 5-9 34.
3-point goals: Nolter.
Did not score: Emma Kramer, Emily Slanina.
Shikellamy (14-6) 25
Jordan Moten 0 1-6 1, Emma Bronowicz 1 0-0 2, Tori Smith 2 0-0 4, Tori Scheller 5 4-7 18, Brooke Snyder 0 0-2 0. Totals 8 5-15 25.
3-point goals: Scheller 4.
Did not score: Averi Dodge, Kelsie Fisher.
Score by quarters
Shamokin 3 14 7 10 — 34
Shikellamy 9 3 5 8 — 25
n Lourdes Regional 63,
Williamsport 54
COAL TOWNSHIP — Meryl Czeponis scored a career-best 21 points, Emma Shimko added 16, and Lourdes Regional closed the regular season with a big nonleague win.
The three-time defending District 4 Class A Red Raiders trailed 21-13 after one quarter, but outscored the visiting Millionaires 39-23 in the second half.
Katie Sandri hit three 3-pointers and scored 10 for Lourdes (7-15), while Peyton Kehler and Terri Reichard each added eight points.
Lourdes Regional 63,
Williamsport 54
Williamsport (6-12) 54
Katelyn Wilson 4 0-0 11, Samiyah Little 4 0-4 8, Kailee Helmrick 3 0-0 6, Enya Green-Platt 4 0-0 8, Sophia Erb 3 4-5 10, Sarina Beiter 2 1-2 6, Emily Pardee 2 1-2 5. Totals 22 6-13 54.
3-point goals: Wilson 3, Beiter.
Did not score: Whitney Felix.
Lourdes Regional (7-15) 63
Terri Reichard 2 4-5 8, Katie Sandri 3 1-2 10, Peyton Kehler 2 3-4 8, Emma Shimko 5 6-9 16, Meryl Czeponis 7 4-4 21. Totals 19 18-24 63.
3-point goals: Czeponis 3, Sandri 3, Kehler.
Did not score: Chloe Rishel.
Score by quarters
Williamsport 21 10 11 12 — 54
Lourdes Regional 13 11 21 18 — 63
n Warrior Run 64,
Towanda 40
TURBOTVILLE — Emily McKee scored a career-best 30 points, including a perfect 14-of-14 clip at the free-throw line, to lead Warrior Run in a matchup of District 4 Class 3A contenders.
The Defenders (14-7) ranked one spot behind Towanda in fourth place in the district power rankings entering play Saturday. However, they bolted to a 35-14 halftime lead.
Gracy Beachel added 10 points in the win, while Jordan Hartman hit a trio of 3-pointers.
Warrior Run 64, Towanda 40
Towanda (15-5) 40
Paige Honchester 3 0-2 7, Saige Greenland 1 0-0 2, Hannah Chandler 2 1-2 5, Amanda Horton 2 0-0 4, Porschia Bennett 3 2-3 8, Erin Barrett 4 0-0 8, Bella Hurley 1 0-0 2, Gracie Schoonover 1 0-0 2, Ally Hurley 0 2-3 2. Totals 17 5-10 40.
3-point goals: Horchester.
Did not score: Destiny Bowman, Aziza Ismailova, Eliza Fowler, Athena Chacona, Kyann Kjelgaard.
Warrior Run (14-7) 64
Sydney Hoffman 3 2-4 8, Gracy Beachel 2 5-6 10, Jordan Hartman 3 0-0 9, Emily McKee 8 14-14 30, Lauren Watson 1 0-1 2, Alayna Wilkins 1 0-0 2, Kaelyn Watson 0 1-2 1, Holly Hollenbach 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 22-27 64.
3-point goals: Hartman 3, Beachel.
Did not score: Marissa Pick, Katie Watkins, Leah Grow, Abby Evans, Jaz Hollenbach, Rachel Zimmerman.
Score by quarters
Towanda 11 3 11 15 — 40
Warrior Run 20 15 15 14 — 64
n Danville 57,
Mifflinburg 36
MIFFLINBURG — Corinna Petrus and Linae Williams each scored 21 points as Danville clinched the HAC-I championship.
The Ironmen (17-3 overall, 11-0 HAC-I) broke open the game with a 31-15 second half.
Mara Shuck scored 11 points for Mifflinburg, which closed the regular season at 10-12 (6-6).
Danville 57, Mifflinburg 36
Danville (17-3, 11-0) 57
Olivia Outt 1 0-0 2, Kylee Cush 2 0-2 4, Riley Maloney 1 0-0 2, Emily Heath 2 3-4 7, Corinna Petrus 10 1-2 21, Linae Williams 8 4-5 21. Totals 24 8-13 57.
3-point goals: Williams.
Did not score: Ella Dewald, Savannah Dowd, Melanie Egan.
Mifflinburg (10-12, 6-6) 36
Angela Reamer 2 0-0 4, Mara Shuck 4 3-4 11, Mollie Bomgardner 1 2-2 4, Brooke Catherman 3 1-2 7, Ella Shuck 2 2-2 6, Cassie Keister 1 0-0 2, Jaden Keister 0 2-2 2. Totals 13 10-12 36.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Abigail Greb, Olivia Erickson.
Score by quarters
Danville 11 15 15 16 — 57
Mifflinburg 8 12 6 9 — 36
JV score: Danville 28-13. High scorers: D, Dowd 10; M, Jenna Haines 9.
n Hughesville 55,
Lewisburg 48
HUGHESVILLE — Jade Cordrey scored 14 of her game-high 24 points in the fourth quarter, shooting 8-for-9 at the free-throw line, as Hughesville rallied past Lewisburg in a HAC crossover.
The Green Dragons (7-14) led 37-35 after three quarters. Hope Drumm led Lewisburg with her career-best 17 points.
Lewisburg (7-14) 48
Sophie Kilbride 3 2-6 8, Maddie Still 0 0-2 0, Roz Noone 4 1-2 9, Jamie Fedorjaka 2 1-2 7, Regan Llanso 1 3-5 5, Hope Drumm 7 0-0 17, Anna Baker 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 7-17 48.
3-point goals: Drumm 3, Fedorjaka 2.
Did not score: None.
Hughesville (12-10) 55
Cierra Getz 2 0-0 4, Alex Snyder 4 6-9 14, Jade Cordrey 5 12-13 24, Olivia Strother 5 1-1 11, Lauren Henry 0 2-4 2. Totals 16 21-27 55.
3-point goals: Cordrey 2.
Did not score: Maria Duff, Hailey Poust.
Score by quarters
Lewisburg 7 11 19 11 — 48
Hughesville 17 10 8 20 — 55
JV score: Lewisburg 24-17. High scorer: L, Gracie Murphy 6.
n Williams Valley 77,
Line Mountain 23
TOWER CITY — Elyssa Yeagley scored 16 of her game-high 30 points in the first half as Williams Valley bolted to a 32-point halftime lead in the nonleague game.
Katelynne Michael scored eight point to pace Line Mountain (3-18).
Williams Valley 77,
Line Mountain 23
Line Mountain (3-18) 23
Sage Hoover 2 0-2 4, Sara Canepa 1 2-2 4, Katelynne Michael 3 2-4 8, Liberty Downs 2 3-4 7. Totals 8 7-12 23.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Lilliana Feliciano, Jaya London, Brianna Bendas, Ashlyn Brown, Kyleen Michael.
Williams Valley 77
Tori Rabuck 1 0-0 2, Alex Bogle 2 0-0 4, Elyssa Yeagley 11 5-6 30, Maddy Bordner 4 2-2 11, Emily Kramer 7 2-5 17, Hannah Savage 3 0-0 6, Jen Sincyr 3 0-0 7. Totals 31 9-13 77.
3-point goals: Yeagley 3, Bordner, Kramer, Sincyr.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Line Mountain 3 8 6 6 — 23
Williams Valley 21 22 17 17 — 77
n Juniata 37,
East Juniata 32
MCALISTERVILLE — Olivia Clark scored a game-high 17 points, and Juniata held East Juniata scoreless in the fourth quarter of the rivalry game in Tri-Valley League play.
Paris Feltman’s 10 points led the Tigers (15-7 overall, 11-5 TVL).
Juniata 37, East Juniata 32
Juniata (14-8, 11-5) 37
Rowe Shepps 0 0-1 0, Mackenzie Bennett 3 0-1 8, Mya Rush 1 0-0 3, Olivia Clark 5 7-9 17, Malin Kint 4 1-2 9. Totals 13 8-12 37.
3-point goals: Bennett 2, Rush.
Did not score: Mackenzi Beward, Talon Walton.
East Juniata (15-7, 11-5) 32
Cypress Feltman 3 1-1 7, Paris Feltman 5 0-0 10, Clayre Guyer 2 0-0 6, Thea Neimond 1 1-2 3, Leah Sankey 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Robinson 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 2-3 32.
3-point goals: Guyer 2.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Juniata 10 5 16 6 – 37
East Juniata 14 9 9 0 — 32
n Mount Carmel 65,
Nativity BVM 44
MOUNT CARMEL — Dani Rae Renno scored 15 points, while Brooke Bernini and Lauren Shedleski each had 13, powering Mount Carmel to a nonconference win in its regular-season finale.
The Red Tornadoes (17-5) posted 17 points in each of the first three quarters to build a 15-point lead.
Bernini and Shedleski hit three 3-pointers apiece. Mia Chapman added 10 points in the win.
Mount Carmel 65,
Nativity BVM 44
Nativity BVM 44
Allison Clark 2 1-1 5, Tori Hunyara 6 2-2 15, Samantha Heenan 4 1-1 9, Kaitlyn Zemantauski 4 0-0 11, Kami Abdo 1 0-0 3, Madison Kramer 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 4-5 44.
3-point goals: Zemantauski 3, Abdo.
Did not score: Olivia Pugh, Lola Rymarkiewiez, Shayna Ratcliff.
Mount Carmel (17-5) 65
Mia Chapman 4 2-4 10, Caroline Fletcher 1 2-2 4, Lauren Shedleski 4 2-2 13, Brooke Bernini 5 0-0 13, Dani Rae Renno 7 1-3 15, Alyssa Reisinger 1 0-0 2, Maddie Sosky 1 0-0 2, Jenna Pizzoli 2 0-0 5, Katie Witkoski 0 1-2 1. Totals 25 8-13 65.
3-point goals: Bernini 3, Shedleski 3, Pizzoli.
Did not score: Lauren Ayres, Rachel Witkoski, Jewel Scott, Emily Szanty.
Score by quarters
Nativity BVM 8 16 12 8 — 44
Mount Carmel 17 17 17 14 — 65