WELLSBORO — Things were going as smooth as possible for the Selinsgrove All-Stars in the 8-10 Division Section 3 softball tournament Wednesday.
Behind the strong pitching of Brileigh Phillips, they held District 15 champion Susquehanna County without a baserunner through four stellar innings. An inside-the-park home run by Addie Kolak in the bottom of the fourth put the Seals ahead by two runs as the game churned toward its end.
As rain began to fall from a sunny Wellsboro sky, Susquehanna County’s bats came to life and they rallied for a 3-2 win in the winners’ bracket game.
Selinsgrove’s Lucy Bressler singled with two outs in the bottom of the sixth, and then moved to second base on a wild pitch. Susquehanna County pitcher Anna Evans ended the threat and the game with her 12th and final strikeout.
Selinsgrove fell into the elimination bracket for a rematch with Williamsport today at 5:30 p.m. Selinsgrove beat the District 12 champion 5-1 in Tuesday’s tournament opener. Susquehanna County will face the winner of today’s game in the championship round Friday.
A pitchers’ duel materialized early Wednesday as Philips retired the side in order and Evans pitched around a one-out single in the first inning. Selinsgrove’s Lucia Jankowski singled in the first but was stranded at second.
In the home second, Bressler belted a leadoff double to center field and eventually scored on a passed ball for a 1-0 lead. An inning later, Chloe Heintel led off with a single and moved to third on wild pitches, but she was stranded.
It wasn’t until Kolak’s fourth-inning bomb that Selinsgrove got some breathing room. Kolak hammered a ball over the Susquehanna County right fielder’s head and sprinted around the bases for a 2-0 lead.
Susquehanna County finally got to Philips when Alayna Mott led off the fifth with a liner to center field. Dionne Stone followed that with a double to right field to put two runners in scoring position with no outs. After a strikeout, Lexi Mosier smoked a pitch back through the middle to tie the game at 2. Philips got out of the inning with a tie, and Evans put down the Seals in order.
Evans then helped herself with the bat in the sixth, slamming a two-out triple to deep center. Selinsgrove’s throw to third base was off line, allowing Evans to race home with the go-ahead run.
Selinsgrove’s own attempt at a two-out rally fizzled following Bressler’s hit in the last of the sixth.