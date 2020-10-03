SELINSGROVE — Fiona Finnerty and Avery DeFazio won the top two singles matches, and Selinsgrove added a win at second doubles to edge Hughesville in high school girls tennis Thursday.
Finnerty and DeFazio won in straight sets, while Murphy O’Brien and Maddie Rowan rallied after a first-set loss.
Selinsgrove improves to 9-3 on the season.
Shikellamy 3, Hughesville 2
Singles
Fiona Finnerty (S) def. Madison Entz 6-4, 6-4; Avery DeFazio (S) def. Marley Green 6-2, 6-4; Maria Duff (H) def. McKenna Parker 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
Gina Budman/Taylor Hauck (H) def. Emelie Snook/Natalie Imhoof 6-3, 6-4; Murphy O’Brien/Maddie Rowan (S) def. Kylie Kilgore/Hannah Wertz 1-6, 6-1, 6-3.