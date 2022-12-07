MILTON — Selinsgrove used some clutch 3-point shooting late Wednesday to pick up a road victory over Milton in a Heartland Athletic Conference girls basketball crossover.
In the face of a Black Panthers second-half resurgence, the Seals stepped on the gas to pull away for their first victory of the season, 33-23.
Haylee Nava hit a pair of 3-pointers in the final 5:37, and Murphy O'Brien added another in the sequence that pushed a one-point to double figures.
“We had a couple players who had not shot well step up and hit some big shots for us,” said Selinsgrove first-year coach Matt Salsman. “Then, on the defensive end, we did a great job rebounding to close out the game.”
Selinsgrove (1-2) jumped out to an early 8-0 lead, but Milton responded for the first time of many instances over the course of the game. Brianna Gordner converted a three-point play, and the Black Panthers trailed just 8-7 at end of the period.
“In the first quarter we came out and missed three wide-open looks to start the game,” said Salsman. “You start to think, ‘Is it going to be one of those games?’ We really had to grind it out on the defensive end most of the game.”
Milton (1-2) carried the momentum into the second quarter, scoring on a putback by Abbey Kitchen. Selinsgrove answered quickly with a fast-break bucket from Kristin Shaffer. The Seals then regained the lead with 4:30 to play in the half when O’Brien connected on her first of three treys.
Most of Selinsgrove’s shots came from long distance, as the Black Panther defense did a good job keeping the Seals from penetrating to the basket.
“I thought we overextended ourselves at points and got out of position which led to them getting some shots that fell, but that’s the game of basketball,” said Milton coach Phil Davis. “We just have to find ways to score. We’re struggling to score right now. We need to figure something out offensively.”
Selinsgrove took an 18-13 advantage into halftime, but another Milton run forced the Seals to use a timeout early in the third. Gordner went on a hot streak from inside the paint, collecting eight points early in the frame and pushing the Black Panthers out to a slim lead.
It took a late bucket by Alyssa Latsha for the Seals to regain the lead. She knocked down a short buzzer-beater at the end of the quarter to put Selinsgrove in front, 22-21.
With 5:37 remaining in the game, Nava hit her first bucket to swing all the momentum. Her 3-pointer pushed the Selinsgrove lead to four points, and she soon connected again from distance to make it a seven-point game. O’Brien's triple put things out of reach for the Black Panthers.
“I thought we got a little tired in the fourth quarter,” said Davis. “I thought they were a little more fresh than we were.”
Milton mustered just two points in the fourth as Selinsgrove finished with an 11-2 run.
Latsha filled the stat sheet for Selinsgrove, collecting nine rebounds and five steals to go with her six points. O’Brien led the Seals in scoring with 11 points, while Shaela Kruskie dished a game-high four assists.
Milton’s Gordner finished just two rebounds shy of a double-double, collecting a game-high 17 points and eight boards. Kitchen also neared a double-double with 10 rebounds and six points. Kitchen also led Milton with a pair of assists.
“Give them credit,” said Davis. “They made shots and we didn’t, but I was pleased with how hard we played, and our effort was really good.”
Selinsgrove’s victory was the team’s first after back-to-back losses in its own Angela Wolfe-Royalty Memorial Tournament on the weekend.
“We have a great team of leaders, and they work really hard,” said Salsman. “Sometimes you just have to wonder if the shots are going to fall. We were lucky to knock some down there in the fourth quarter, but if we don’t the game could go the other way. I hope this springboards us.”
SELINSGROVE 33, MILTON 23
Selinsgrove (1-2) 33
Murphy O’Brien 3 2-3 11, Alyssa Latsha 3 0-2 6, Haylee Nava 2 0-0 6, Shaela Kruskie 1 2-2 5, Hanna Presgraves 1 0-0 3, Kristin Shaffer 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 4-7 33.
3-point goals: O’Brien 3, Nava 2, Kruskie, Presgraves.
Did not score: Erika Piepszowski.
Milton (1-2) 23
Brianna Gordner 8 1-1 17, Abbey Kitchen 3 0-0 6, Tori Gordner 0 0-2 0. Totals: 11 1-3 23.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Kiley Long, Kyleigh Snyder, Maddie Zeiber, Addy Murray, Erin Hess.
Score by quarters
Selinsgrove;8;10;4;11 — 33
Milton;7;6;8;2 — 23