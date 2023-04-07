MOUNT CARMEL — Carly Aument and Abby Parise each won three events for Selinsgrove's victorious girls team, while Chase Morgan highlighted the Shikellamy boys' strong performance on the track during Thursday's Jerry Breslin Invitational at the Silver Bowl.
Aument swept the girls sprints, taking the 400 meters in what was a virtual dead heat with Shikellamy's Elli Ronk in 59.89 seconds. Parise, a junior like Aument, won both hurdles events as well as the long jump. Their wins, in addition to Shaela Kruskie's runner-up finishes in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs, helped Selinsgrove (94.3 points) top Central Columbia (89) and Shikellamy (80.5) in the team standings.
The Braves' Bri Hennett won the 1,600 and 3,200, while Shikellamy got second-place finishes from Elli Ronk (400) as well as the 400 and 1,600 relays.
Southern Columbia's girls were bolstered by wins from Kate Moncavage (800), Quinn Johnston (javelin) and the 3,200 relay.
Mount Carmel's Avery Dowkus (shot put) and Alyssa Reisinger (discus) were winners, while Liv Kopitsky was second in the shot put and discus for the Red Tornadoes. Shamokin's Madi Lippay was the high jump winner, and Alexis Bressi was second in the 800.
Morgan won the 100- and 200-meter dashes, edging the host Red Tornadoes' Xavier Diaz in both events, and the Braves finished first or second in all but one track event to run away from the field. Shikellamy won the boys' team title with 145 points, while Selinsgrove (66.5) and Shamokin (65.5) placed second and third, respectively.
Danville's Bronson Krainak was second in the javelin, and Tyler Arnold had a runner-up finish for Southern Columbia in the discus. Krainak's and Arnold's throws were among the top 10 in the nation this year.
Tim Gale (800), Rashawn Martin (triple jump) and Andy Hallman (pole vault) joined the Braves' 400- and 3,200-meter relay teams with wins. Martin was also second in the long jump and 300 intermediate hurdles.
Selinsgrove's Max Maurer won the shot put, while Colin Melhorn (shot put) and Michael Stebila (high jump) were runners-up for the Seals.
Colton Lynch (400) and Chase Pensyl (high jump) were Shamokin's winners.
JERRY BRESLIN INVITATIONAL
Thursday
At Silver Bowl, Mount Carmel
BOYS
Team standings and key: 1. Shikellamy (Sh) 145; 2. Selinsgrove (Se) 66.5; 3. Shamokin (S) 65.5; 4. Central Columbia (CC) 62; 5. Mount Carmel (MC) 50; 6. Southern Columbia (SC) 32; 7. East Stroudsburg South (ES) 27; 8. North Schuylkill (NS) 26; 9. Greenwood (G) 20; 10. Hughesville (H) 17; 11. Wyoming Area (WA) 14; 12. Bloomsburg (B) 13; 13. York County School of Technology (YC) 11; 14. Danville (D) 8; 15. Mifflinburg (M) 1.
100: 1. Chase Morgan (Sh) 11.13; 2. Xavier Diaz (MC) 11.22; 3. Isaac Schaffer-Neitz (Sh) 11.50; 4. Logan Rodkey (Se) 11.52; 5. Jason Alderson (S) 11.67; 6. Zahir Williams-Dennis (ES) 11.73; 7. Kyle Christman (SC) 11.8; 8. Garrett Varano (MC) 11.80.
200: 1. Morgan (Sh) 22.29; 2. Diaz (MC) 22.30; 3. Rodkey (Se) 23.15; 4. Joey Flail (NS) 23.16; 5. Colton Lynch (S) 23.24; 6. Schaffer-Neitz (Sh) 23.28; 7. Luke Snyder (Sh) 23.72; 8. Vinedine Edgar (YC) 24.17.
400: 1. Lynch (S) 51.14; 2. Nick Koontz (Sh) 52.43; 3. Blake Maguire (CC) 53.50; 4. Travis Stoker (SC) 53.88; 5. Billy Rishel (MC) 54.14; 6. Lin-Val Griffiths (YC) 54.37; 7. John Taylor (G) 54.80; 8. Xander Roadarmel (SC) 54.94.
800: 1. Tim Gale (Sh) 1:57.90; 2. Zane Cassell (G) 2:00.22; 3. Nicholas Fortin (H) 2:03.95; 4. Henry McElroy (Sh) 2:04.37; 5. Ryan Williams (Sh) 2:04.60; 6. Derick Blair (Se) 2:05.21; 7. Edward Zuber (SC) 2:07.94; 8. Adam Korytowski (ES) 2:08.48.
1600: 1. Liam Davis (ES) 4:26.17; 2. Gale (Sh) 4:31.18; 3. Justin Williams (NS) 4:32.16; 4. Shea McClusker (H) 4:32.19; 5. Edward Zuber (SC) 4:42.01; 6. Collin Dreese (M) 4:42.06; 7. Tyler Kerstetter (S) 4:45.95; 8. Landen Brown (S) 4:53.21.
3200: 1. Williams (NS) 10:05.30; 2. Sam Hennett (Sh) 10:07.65; 3. Bailey Hallman (Sh) 10:17.28; 4. Tyce Shaner (H) 10:42.90; 5. Kris Kalbarchick (MC) 10:58.28; 6. Lucas Dunkelberger (Sh) 10:59.60; 7. Michael Andretta (Se) 11:04.49; 8. Evan Duffy (G) 11:08.51.
110 hurdles: 1. Cole Bradley (CC) 15.88; 2. Aiden Huntington (CC) 16.43; 3. Angel Rivera Cruz (S) 16.65; 4. Rashawn Martin (Sh) 17:45; 5. Brady Deivert (Se) 17:48; 6. Mason Deitrich (Sh) 17:59; 7. Lucas Kitt (ES) 17:97; 8. Jace Shipe (S) 18:18.
300 hurdles: 1. Bradley (CC) 40.68; 2. Martin (Sh) 41.20; 3. Deivert (Se) 42.49; 4. Danny Marzeski (SC) 42.73; 5. Huntington (CC) 43.62; 6. Evan Dagle (Se) 44.10; 7. Shipe (S) 44.27; 8. Bryant Groff (M) 44.69.
400 relay: 1. Shikellamy 43.32; 2. Central Columbia 44.51; 3. Selinsgrove 44.56; 4. Shamokin 44.66; 5. Southern Columbia 45.27; 6. Bloomsburg 45.33; 7. Mount Carmel 45.84; 8. York County School of Technology 45.89.
1600 relay: 1. Shamokin 3:24.34; 2. Shikellamy 3:25.25; 3. Central Columbia 3:36.90; 4. Southern Columbia 3:41.02; 5. Greenwood 3:41.91; 6. Mount Carmel 3:42.85; 7. Hughesville 3:45.48; 8. North Schuylkill 4:02.95.
3200 relay: 1. Shikellamy 8:20.85; 2. Greenwood 8:24.49; 3. Selinsgrove 8:25.90; 4. Shamokin 8:28.44; 5. Hughesville 8:42.01; 6. Mount Carmel 9:23.09; 7. North Schuylkill 10:30.60.
High jump: 1. Chase Pensyl (S) 6-2; 2. Michael Stebila (Se) 6-0; 3. Tyrone Chambers (NS) 5-10; 4. Ryder Zulkowski (S) 5-10; 5. Deitrich (Sh) 5-8; 6. Hobi Forti (MC) 5-8; 7. Luke Taylor (G) 5-8; 8. Rhyan Henz (S) 5-6.
Long jump: 1. Williams-Dennis (ES) 22-1; 2. Martin (Sh) 20-8; 3. Nasir Heard (B) 20-4 1/4; 4. Shane Plante-King (ES) 19-7 3/4; 5. Eli Book (CC) 19-2; 6. Jason Alderson (S) 19-0 1/4; 7. Gavin Bastian (Se) 19-0 1/4; 8. Varano (MC) 18-11 1/2.
Triple jump: 1. Martin (Sh) 42-6; 2. Alderson (S) 41-10; 3. Heard (B) 41-9 3/4; 4. Forti (MC) 39-8 1/2; 5. Taylor (G) 39-0; 6. Stebila (Se) 38-10 1/2; 7. Landen Murray (M) 38-0 1/2; 8. Tyler Ruhl (Se) 37-7 1/2.
Pole vault: 1. Andy Hallman (Sh) 12-0; 2. Varano (MC) 11-6; 3. Zach Bailey (CC) 11-6; 4. Damian Hahn (Se) 11-6; 5. Julian Caesar (ES) 11-0; 6. Keagan Smith (H) 11-0; 7. Trey Hess (G) 11-0; 8. Levi Lower (G) 10-0.
Discus: 1. Matthew Arnold (YC) 161-2; 2. Tyler Arnold (SC) 154-6; 3. Michael Farronato (MC) 151-7; 4. Blake Hockenbroch (S) 143-2; 5. Colin Melhorn (S) 143-1; 6. Max Maurer (S) 142-0; 7. Nick Bradigan (Sh) 132-1; 8. Pearce Allyene (YC) 128-0.
Javelin: 1. Drew Mruk (WA) 205-1; 2. Bronson Krainak (D) 192-1; 3. Arnold (SC) 191-2; 4. Lincoln Huber (CC) 183-0; 5. Farronato (MC) 168-6; 6. Kelin Geary (MC) 152-6; 7. Lucas Wetzel (Sh) 151-3; 8. Nicholas Cruz (ES) 151-0.
Shot put: 1. Maurer (Se) 51-0; 2. Melhorn (Se) 50-4; 3. Farronato (MC) 47-6 1/2; 4. D. Mruk (WA) 47-1; 5. Arnold (SC) 46-3; 6. Eric Zalar (S) 44-10; 7. Logan Krick (Sh) 43-9 1/2; 8. Josh Mruk (WA) 43-3.
GIRLS
Team standings and key: 1. Selinsgrove (Se) 94.3; 2. Central Columbia (CC) 89; 3. Shikellamy (Sh) 80.5; 4. Southern Columbia (SC) 71; 5. Bloomsburg (B) 69; 6. Mount Carmel (MC) 42.3; tie-7. Shamokin (S), Hughesville (H) 37; 9. East Stroudsburg South (ES) 15.5; tie-10. North Schuylkill (NS), Wyoming Area (WA) 8; 12. Mifflinburg (M) 3; 13. York County School of Technology (YC) 2; 14. Greenwood (G) 1.3.
100: 1. Carly Aument (Se) 12.78; 2. Liberty Gearinger (CC) 12.92; 3. Kendra Stout (CC) 13.19; 4. Jilly Deivert (Sh) 13.36; 5. Emma Koontz (Sh) 13.48; 6. Mariah Wellington (ES) 13.52; 7. Christine Horning (S) 13.65; 8. Bryn Derrick (H) 13.66.
200: 1. Aument (Se) 25.52. 2. Stout (CC) 25.83; 3. Gearinger (CC) 25.95; 4. Wellington (ES) 27.40; 5. Ava Rebuck (CC) 27.43; 6. Koontz (Sh) 27.66; 7. Lauryn Michaels (Sh) 28:18; 8. Kylie Temple (H) 28.20.
400: 1. Aument (Se) 59.89; 2. Elli Ronk (Sh) 59.89; 3. Bella Pistoia (B) 1:02.10; 4. Alexis Bressi (S) 1:02.91; 5. Haley Bull (CC) 1:03.15; 6. Sarah Pidcoe (H) 1:03.97; 7. Tasiyah Johnson (YC) 1:04.72; 8. Alexis Kurzawa (H) 1:05.58.
800: 1. Kate Moncavage (SC) 2:18.99; 2. Bressi (S) 2:24.35; 3. Grace Fortin (H) 2:32.21; 4. Madelyn Blake (CC) 2:34.03; 5. Hailey Poust (H) 2:34.45; 6. Kamryn Kramer (S) 2:35.42; 7. Taylor Beachy (M) 2:37.10; 8. Olivia Solomon (Sh) 2:38.72.
1600: 1. Bri Hennett (Sh) 5:18.59; 2. Shaela Kruskie (Se) 5:19.83; 3. Maizy Aikey (B) 5:23.26; 4. Solomon (Sh) 5:39.63; 5. Elizabeth Wolfe (H) 5:40.24; 6. Kramer (S) 5:42.68; 7. Madeline Murphy (YC) 5:44.40; 8. Eden Daku-Treas (Sh) 5:47.38.
3200: 1. Hennett (Sh) 11:11.55; 2. Kruskie (Se) 11:21.67; 3. Aikey (B) 11:47.88; 4. Haley Conner (SC) 12:40.21; 5. Bethany Martin (CC) 13:07.18; 6. Arielle Finnegan (H) 13:20.04; 7. Giavanna Grutza (CC) 13:24.95; 8. Katelyn Mayor (ES) 13:36.64.
100 hurdles: 1. Abby Parise (Se) 16.70; 2. Charly Schlauch (B) 16.90; 3. Cameron Hoover (Sh) 17.04; 4. Alyssa Varias (Se) 17.05; 5. Rebuck (CC) 17.31; 6. Jayda Tilghman (M) 17.53; 7. Baylee O'Connell (CC) 18.23; 8. Halina Goicoechea (ES) 18.40.
300 hurdles: 1. Parise (Se) 46.54; 2. Rebuck (CC) 47.07; 3. Temple (H) 50.34; 4. Camden Wasielewski (B) 50.35; 5. Tilghman (M) 52.76; 6. Varias (Se) 53.41; 7. Minna Shingara (SC) 53.80; 8. Mya Bronowicz (Sh) 53.84.
400 relay: 1. Central Columbia 49.48; 2. Shikellamy 50.87; 3. Southern Columbia 51.81; 4. Hughesville 52.63; 5. East Stroudsburg South 52.84; 6. Shamokin 53.10; 7. Bloomsburg 53.83; 8. Mount Carmel 54.19.
1600 relay: 1. Central Columbia 4:04.87; 2. Shikellamy 4:17.32; 3. Hughesville 4:18.48; 4. Southern Columbia 4:20.75; 5. Shamokin 4:24.04; 6. Selinsgrove 4:32.28; 7. Greenwood 4:41.32; 8. North Schuylkill 5:17.29.
3200 relay: 1. Southern Columbia 10:05.87; 2. Hughesville 10:11.41; 3. Shikellamy 10:16.92; 4. Shamokin 10:21.96; 5. York County School of Technology 10:34.51; 6. Selinsgrove 11:04.49; 7. Greenwood 11:10.49; 8. Mount Carmel 11:33.28.
High jump: 1. Madison Lippay (S) 4-10; 2. Caitlyn Weatherill (CC) 4-8; 3. Loren Gehret (SC) 4-8; 4. Maddy Fertig (Se) 4-8; 5. Hannah Fourspring (MC) 4-8; 6. Braelyn Heim (S) 4-6; 7. Sophie Myers (G) 4-6; 8. Chloe Rishel (MC) 4-6.
Long jump: 1. Parise (Se) 16-9 3/4; 2. Schlauch (B) 16-7 1/4; 3. Pistoia (B) 15-6 1/2; 4. Gehret (SC) 15-6 1/2; 5. Fertig (Se) 15-3 1/4; 6. Jenna Pizzoli (MC) 15-2; 7. Elizabeth Sheesley (M) 15-1; 8. Hoover (Sh) 15-0 3/4.
Triple jump: 1. Schlauch (B) 36-0 1/2; 2. Taylor Gashi (WA) 33-3 1/2; 3. Lippay (S) 32-10 3/4; 4. Paige Fausey (Sh) 32-4 1/4; 5. Pizzoli (MC) 32-3 1/4; 6. Myers (G) 31-8 3/4; 7. Jylian Bohner (B) 31-8; 8. Hoover (Sh) 31-8.
Pole vault: 1. Jade Drogan (B) 10-9; 2. Ava Snyder (CC) 9-0; 3. Aly Bingaman (Sh) 8-6; 4. Weatherill (CC) 8-6; 5. Olivia Wszola (ES) 8-0; 6. Lily Campbell (Sh) 7-6; 7. Julia Kaczmarska (ES) 7-6; 8. Mackenzie Lavas (NS) 7-6.
Discus: 1. Alyssa Reisinger (MC) 111-10; 2. Liv Kopitsky (MC) 109-9; 3. Linsey Donlan (SC) 103-8; 4. Cassandra McGinley (B) 103-8; 5. Alli Griscavage (SC) 102-0; 6. Hailey Sherwood (H) 97-3; 7. Payten Puttman (S) 93-9; 8. Keri Welliver (CC) 88-2.
Javelin: 1. Quinn Johnston (SC) 112-1; 2. Maria Puglia (NS) 108-2; 3. Gabby Reid (ES) 108-0; 4. Brooke Charnosky (SC) 106-5; 5. Cassi Ronk (Sh) 104-4; 6. Avery Dowkus (MC) 103-11; 7. Bianca Pizano (WA) 103-7; 8. McKenna Parker (S) 99-10.
Shot put: 1. Dowkus (MC) 41-7; 2. Kopitsky (MC) 36-0; 3. Shakiya Stapleton (S) 35-2; 4. Donlan (SC) 34-9; 5. Griscavage (SC) 34-5 1/2; 6. Mikaela Sullivan (CC) 32-7; 7. Elizabeth Zalar (S) 31-8; 8. Kaeley Lloyd (Sh) 31-6.