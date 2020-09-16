The Daily Item
SELINSGROVE — The Selinsgrove girls cross-country team took the top three spots to knock off Shikellamy 22-34 in girls cross-country action on Senior Day at East Snyder Park in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I action.
Shaela Kruskie (19:24), Zoe Tomko (19:27) and Breia Mayes (19:28) were the top three for the Seals (1-1 overall, 1-0 HAC-I).
On the boys side, Paul Snyder (17:12) and Tim Gale (17:23) finished 1-2 for the Braves in a 26-29 victory over the Seals.
Zach Wentz (18:19) finished third for Selinsgrove.
Girls
Selinsgrove 22, Shikellamy 34
1. Shaela Kruskie (Sel) 19:24; 2. Zoe Tomko (Sel), 19:27; 3. Breia Mayes (Sel), 19:28; 4. Alyssa Keeley (Shik), 20:15; 5. Bri Hennett (Shik), 20:22; 6. Olivia Solomon (Shik); 7. Adeline Leason (Sel), 20:42; 8. Elli Ronk (Shik), 20:54; 9. JaSayle Rivera (Sel), 21:46; 10. MaryRose Molina-Shuman (Sel), 22:49.
Boys
Shikellamy 26, Selinsgrove 29
1. Paul Snyder (Shik), 17:12; 2. Tim Gale (Shik), 17:23; 3. Zach Wentz (Sel), 18:19; 4. Derrick Blair (Sel), 18:22; 5. Mason Reitenbach (Sel), 19:30; 6. Keegan Moylan (Shik), 19:35; 7. Cameron Lenner (Shik), 19:44; 8. Ben Malehorn (Sel), 19:47; 9. Jarrett Lee (Sel), 19:53; 10. Mason Cianflone (Shik), 20:18.
Southern Columbia girls win, boys drop a close one
CATAWISSA — The Tigers had the first four girls cross the finish line on their way to a 17-41 win over Central Columbia.
Freshman Katie Moncavage won the race in 20:32.
Tyler Davies won the boys race for Central Columbia in 16:58, more than two seconds faster than second-place Chase Derk of Southern Columbia.
Girls
Southern Columbia 17,
Central Columbia 41
1. Katie Moncavage (SC) 20:32; 2. Annabell Reck (SC) 22:06; 3. Heather Cecco (SC) 22:48; 4. Kylee Danglovitch (SC) 23:54; 5. Lillian Bennett (CC) 24:28; 6. Addison Berlin (CC) 25:05; 7. Rhyse Pursel (SC) 25:29; 9. Esha Patel (CC) 27:05; 10. Bethany Martin (CC) 29:50; 11. Rachel Busch (CC) 32:17.
Boys
Central Columbia 26,
Southern Columbia 29
1. Tyler Davis (CC), 16:58; 2. Chase Derk (SCA), 19:11; 3. Koy Seesholtz (CC), 19:42; 4. Jason Robinson (SC), 19:37; 5. Anthony Augustine (CC), 19:51; 6. Jann Ferrar (SC), 20:08; 7. Dominic Brussem (CC), 20:21; 8. Ethan Rush (SCA), 20:31; 9. Brendan Santore (SC), 20:31; 10. Addison Smoargani (CC), 20:47.
Lewisburg sweeps
Mifflinburg
LEWISBURG — The Green Dragons had the first five runners cross the finish line in the boys’ and girls’ races to defeat the Wildcats 15-50 in both.
Jacob Hess won the boys race in 16:07, and was one of four Lewisburg runners to finish in under 17 minutes. On the girls side, Olivia Beattie won in 21:11, three seconds ahead of a group of four teammates.
Girls
Lewisburg 15, Mifflinburg 50
1. Olivia Beattie (L) 21:11; 2. Delaney Humphrey (L) 21:14; 3. Sarah Mahoney (L) 21:14; 4. Maggie Daly (L) 21:14; 5. Hannah Mirshahi (L) 21:14; 8. Marissa Allen (M) 22:27; 13. Emma Hyder (M) 24:38; 14. Cassie Ebersole (M) 25:57; 15. Kaylee Swartzlander (M) 26:10; 16. Elaine Oberheim (M) 28:30.
Boys
Lewisburg 15, Mifflinburg 50
1. Jacob Hess (L) 16:07; 2. Thomas Hess (L) 16:25; 3. Calvin Bailey (L) 16:52; 4. Gianluca Perrone (L) 16:57; 5. Bryce Ryder (L) 17:30; 10. Eli Erickson (M) 18:59; 12. Daniel Walter (M) 19:54; 13. Daniel Reimer (M) 19:55; 14. Landon Driggers (M) 20:00; 15. Harrison Patte (M) 21:17.
Warrior Run sweeps
TURBOTVILLE — The Defenders defeated Midd-West, as the Mustangs did not field a full team in either the boys’ or girls’ races.
Caden Dufrene won the boys’ race in 18:04 for Warrior Run, and Sage Dunkleberger won the girls’ race as the top five Defenders finished within a second of each other.
Girls
Warrior Run 15, Midd-West 50
1. Sage Dunkleberger (WR) 21:49; 2. Alyssa Hoffman (WR) 21:49; 3. Mikaela Majcher (WR) 21:49; 4. Sienna Dunkleberger (WR) 21:50; 5. Alanna Ranck (WR) 21:50; 6. Lydia Bowersox (MW) 22:43; 8. Kirsten Stauffes (MW) 25:26; Emma Shellenberger (MW) 25:39.
Boys
Warrior Run 15, Midd-West 50
1. Caden Dufrene (WR) 18:04; 2. Andrew Adams (WR) 19:13; 3. Jason Wood (WR) 19:25; 4. Spencer Fogelman (WR) 19:26; 5. Andrew Aitkins (MW) 19:53; 6. Liam Boyer (WR) 20:34.