ALMEDIA — Emily Swineford spoke for her Selinsgrove senior classmates — several of whom patiently waited to make a significant impact this season — when describing the ferocity with which the Seals played Saturday’s district final.
“This could have been my last game,” she said, “so I wanted to leave everything on the field.”
The Seals overwhelmed Shikellamy with possession throughout the District 4 Class 2A title game, and punctured the Braves’ hardened defense three times in each half for a 6-1 win at Central Columbia H.S.
“On one hand, take nothing for granted. On the other hand, leave no doubt,” Seals coach Roz Erb said of the team’s approach to its first game in 16 days. “You’ve got to go out and earn this.”
Selinsgrove won a district championship for the 15th consecutive year, a string that’s practically as old as the team’s lone varsity freshman, forward Sydney Schmouder.
“I think that gives us a push to want to work more, work harder every day,” said Seals senior Maddie Bucher. “We have to work for something like this, and (the streak) is just encouraging us to do better.”
Selinsgrove (16-3), which won its seventh consecutive game, will play District 3 fifth-place Donegal (15-7) in the opening round of the state playoffs Tuesday at Central Columbia.
Shikellamy, which played the Seals to a 1-0 loss on Oct. 1, finished at 8-10-1.
“This season we’ve improved so much,” said Braves senior forward Shai Alvarez. “We’ve never got this close to coming in first, so it meant a lot just to come and play for second.
“Selinsgrove’s tough, but I think we played good.”
“It does feel good,” Braves first-year coach Tammy Lahr added. “Of course we wanted this season to continue, but we’re really looking forward to the future and building on the abilities the kids have. They have nothing to be disappointed about.”
Selinsgrove generated penalty corners at a remarkable pace early, triggering four in the first four-plus minutes and eight in 10. They scored on the fourth chance when Katie Bucher drove a ball from the top of the circle that Jessica Alba deflected up into the cage. It was Alba’s 15th goal and Bucher’s 15th assist of the season.
“I definitely think we came into the day knowing we wanted a ton of offensive pressure,” Katie Bucher said. “I think the first five minutes of the game are super-critical, getting as many corners and as many shots on goal as we could.”
The attack continued through the half, interrupted by the occasional Shikellamy push across midfield. The Seals made it 2-0 on a corner when Alba’s shot off a Hailey Bingaman pass was tipped by in Swineford at the 13:32 mark. Swineford then got her stick on another bullet — this a Bingaman reverse-stick shot — for a 3-0 margin with 5:30 left in the half.
Swineford completed a natural hat trick just more than four minutes into the second half, again with a lightning-quick tip of a Katie Bucher drive.
“I was in the position that I was supposed to be, so that helped,” said Swineford, who upped her team-high total to 20 goals. She ranks fifth in program history with 71 career goals — just behind Hope Burke’s 73 — and enters states with 199 career points.
Anna Gephart and Rachel Martin added Selinsgrove goals five minutes apart in the middle of the second half — with assists from Kelly Wolfe and Schmouder, respectively — for a 6-0 lead.
The Braves, who broke the halftime huddle with a rallying cry of “Score!” came through with 4:22 left when junior Luxi Walz capitalized in front. It was the only shot on goal recorded for Shikellamy, which faced 17 shots and 21 corners from the Seals.
“That’s what I would expect from this group,” Erb said of Selinsgrove’s attack. “They’re seasoned; they’re confident. Maybe a little rusty today on finishing some things early, but they were hungry for it.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A FIELD HOCKEY
CHAMPIONSHIP
At Central Columbia H.S.
SELINSGROVE 6, SHIKELLAMY 1
First half
Sel-Jessica Alba (Katie Bucher), 25:45; Sel-Emily Swineford (Alba), 13:32; Sel-Swineford (Hailey Bingaman), 5:30.
Second half
S-Swineford (K. Bucher), 25:45; Sel-Anna Gephart (Kelly Wolfe), 20:44; Sel-Rachel Martin (Sydney Schmouder), 15:23; Shik-Luxi Walz, 4:22.
Shots: Sel 17-1. Corners: Sel 21-0. Cards: Shikellamy, Walz, 2nd, 27:31 (green). Saves: Shikellamy 8 (Reagan Wiest); Selinsgrove 0 (Mazzie Teats, Riley Batdorf, Lonna Temple).