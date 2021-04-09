SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove swept both doubles matches, and won at No. 2 and No. 3 singles as the Seals knocked off Jersey Shore, 4-1, in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I action on Thursday.
Ethan Harris didn’t drop a game at No. 2 singles, while Eli Markle by dropped just six games in his victory at No. 3 singles. The No. 1 doubles team of Sabastian DeOsambela and Andew Wolfe won in straight sets, while Luke Lybarger and Ky Reiland won by forfeit.
Selisgrove improves to 4-1 overall, 3-1 HAC-I.
Selinsgrove 4, Jersey Shore 1
Singles
Jackson Stemler (JS) def. Austin Imhoff, 7-5, 7-6 (8-6); Ethan Harris (Sel) def. Eli Bower, 6-0, 6-0; Eli Markle (Sel) def. Robert Smith, 6-1, 7-5.
Doubles
Sabastian De Osambela-Andrew Wolfe (Sel) def. Ross Fuller-Connor Cornelius, 6-3, 6-3; Luke Lybarger-Ky Reiland (Sel) won by forfeit.
n Mifflinburg 5, Danville 0
DANVILLE — The Wildcats didn’t drop a set in beating the Ironmen.
Gabe Greb, Ethan Dreese and Aaron Hackenburg all won singles matches in straight sets for Mifflinburg (3-4).
Mifflinburg 5, Danville 0
Singles
Gabe Greb (M) def. Luke Frisca, 6-2, 6-0; Ethan Dreese (M) def. Stefan Kupas, 6-1, 6-1; Aaron Hackenburg (Miff) def. Nate Girmay, 6-0, 6-4.
Doubles
Kellen Beck-Daytona Walter (Miff) def. Luke Hilkert-Andrew Francis, 6-1, 6-1; Braden Dietrich-Joey Nunemaker (M) def. Tyler Francis-Dominic May, 6-0, 6-1.
n Milton 4, Muncy 1
MILTON — The Black Panthers won all three single matches to pick up the victory.
Jamir Wilt, Brodey Scroggins and Seth Yoder all won in straight sets.
Milton 4, Muncy 1
Singles
Jamir Wilt (Milt) def Kaleb Meyer, 6-2, 6-2; Brodey Scoggins (Milt) def. Ernie Coppes, 6-2, 6-4; Seth Yoder (Milt) def. Marshall Rothrock, 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles
Jose Oyola-Conner Smith (Milt) def. Conner McLean-Rowan Revata, 6-3, 6-2; Cruz Nagle-Xavier Goodblood (Mun) def. Jaydon Cottage-Trace Witter, 0-6, 6-4, 6-4.
n Juniata 5, Shikellamy 0
SUNBURY — The Indians won all three singles matches in the victory.
Juniata 5, Shikellamy 0
Singles
Adam French (J) def. C.J. Doebler, 6-1, 6-3; Emmett Hibbs (J) def. Micah Stahl, 6-2, 6-2; Gavin Kint (J) def. Luke Fatool, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
Juniata won both matches by forfeit.