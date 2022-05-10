LEWISBURG — Behind 11 combined goals from Val Barillaro (six) and Garrett Howell (five), Selinsgrove gave Lewisburg its first boys lacrosse loss of the season Tuesday.
The Seals (10-3) won 16-12.
Selinsgrove outscored Lewisburg 5-2 in the fourth quarter, four of the five goals came from Barillaro and Howell.
Collin Starr finished with seven goals for Lewisburg (12-1). Matt Spaulding scored three goals, along with dishing out three assists. Goalie Jimmy Bailey had five saves in the game for the Green Dragons.