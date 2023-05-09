LEWISBURG — An early scoring barrage and some clutch defense late was the recipe Selinsgrove used to top Lewisburg in a boys lacrosse battle Tuesday.
The Seals scored six straight goals following a seesaw first period, and then held off the Green Dragons' fourth-quarter rally for an 8-7 win in Central Susquehanna Boys Lacrosse League action.
Trailing 2-1 just four minutes into the first quarter, the Seals (13-3 overall, 8-1 CSBLL) scored surged ahead by a 7-2 score. The Green Dragons (7-6, 6-4), who went scoreless for nearly 23 minutes, rallied for five of the game's last six goals.
Six different Seals scored in the win, while sophomore goalie Parker Atwood made six saves and was aided by a very strong effort by his defense.
“When we possess the ball and run our offense, we are really hard to stop,” Selinsgrove coach Jim Youngman said. “Both defenses are well-coached. We knew that we had to limit the fast-breaks. When we do, we think we can shut just about anybody down.”
Atwood stopped a shot by Lewisburg senior attack Mason Fassero that was ticketed for the far post just two minutes into the second quarter. The save kept the Seals lead at 3-2, and it was followed by a long conversion by Selinsgrove senior midfielder Ty Ritter that found the inside of the left post.
“Parker works really hard, and he sees the ball and has great reactions and really pulls through for us,” Youngman said.
Selinsgrove used good ball possession, winning six, first-half faceoffs to push the lead to 6-2 at halftime
Three Seals — Ritter, Jacob Kenney, and Mason Dressler — scored in the second quarter.
At halftime, Selinsgrove had a 20-8 lead in shots.
“We got a little overexcited with our clears, and our poles (defenseman) lost some possessions in the first half, but I thought we did a much better job in the second half,” Lewisburg coach John Vaji said. “We were forcing balls instead of working our offense.”
Lewisburg outscored the Seals 5-2 in the second half of the game, holding the Seals scoreless in the final quarter.
Selinsgrove senior midfielder Val Barillaro scored the first of his two goals on the day at the 9:37 mark of the third quarter to push the Seals' lead to 7-2. Lewisburg then answered with goals by Matt Reish and Quinn Michaels to cut the lead to 7-4 before Barillaro drilled his second goal to cap the quarter's scoring with six minutes left in the third.
Lewisburg scored two 51 seconds apart in the fourth, cutting the lead to 8-6 on goals by Michaels and Fassero. Michaels had a team-high three goals for Lewisburg, while Fassero had two.
Michaels’ third goal of the game came on a man-up situation and made the score 8-7 in favor of the Seals with just under four minutes left in regulation. He also hit the post twice in the waning moments of the game.
Lewisburg had a 30-second man-up situation with two minutes left but was unable to convert. The Green Dragons then took a holding penalty with 30 seconds to play before Selinsgrove held onto the ball and ran out the clock to the win.
SELINSGROVE 8, LEWISBURG 7
Selinsgrove;3;3;2;0 — 8
Lewisburg;2;0;2;3 — 7
First quarter
L-Mason Fassero, 11:01; S-Roy Sassman (Drew Viens), 8:35; L-Derek Gessner (Teddy Hohmuth), 7:47; S-Jake Kenney (Caden Baer), 6:50; S-Caleb Geipel (Viens), 0:50.
Second quarter
S-Ty Ritter, 9:00; S-Kenney; 7:14; S-Mason Dressler (Ben Bucher), 2:11.
Third quarter
S-Val Barillaro (Kenney); 9:37; L-Matt Reish (Ben Bailey), 8:46; L-Quinn Michaels, 6:32; S-Barillaro, 5:56.
Fourth quarter
L-Michaels, 10:24; L-Fassero (Hohmuth), 9:33; L-Michaels (Hohmuth), 3:57.
Shots: S 18-15. Saves: Selinsgrove 6 (Parker Atwood); Lewisburg 9 (Tyler Downs).