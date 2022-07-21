THORNDALE — Teagan Hauck tripled to knock home a run, and scored on a groundout to help Selinsgrove take the lead in the sixth, and Brileigh Phillips got the final two outs with the bases loaded as Selinsgrove 8-10 softball all-stars beat Northwest Little League of Bethlehem, 3-2, in the elimination bracket of the state tournament at CALN Little League on Thursday.
Selinsgrove will face Clymer Little League of Indiana County, a 9-0 loser to the host team in the winners' bracket, at 4 p.m. today.
Phillips was brilliant in the circle, throwing five shutout innings before running into trouble in the bottom of the sixth with Selinsgrove leading 3-0. Phillips issued all four of her walks in the sixth. Northwest scored its runs on a walk and a steal of home, and put the tying and winning runs in the scoring position.
Selinsgrove opted to intentionally walk the next hitter to load the bases. Phillips recorded her 11th strikeout on three pitches for the second out of the inning, and Hauck recorded an unassisted putout to end the game, and keep Selinsgrove's season alive.
Selinsgrove took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth. Kylee Herrold singled and Sage Badman pinch ran. Badman later scored on Lilli Hoyles' groundout.
Selinsgrove added two more runs in the top of the sixth. Lucia Jankowski singled, and Badman entered as runner once again. Badman moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on Hauck's RBI triple. Hauck then scored on Addie Kolak's groundout to make it 3-0.
LITTLE LEAGUE
8-10 ALL-STARS
STATE TOURNAMENT
Elimination bracket
at CALN Little League
Selinsgrove 3, Northwest 2
Selinsgrove;000;102 — 3-5-0
Northwest;000;002 — 2-6-0
Brileigh Phillips and Sage Badman, Sawyer Kovaschetz. LP: Camryn D.
Selinsgrove: Lucia Jankowski, 1-for-2; Isabella Welshans, 1-for-1; Teagan Hauck, 1-for-3, triple, run, RBI; Addie Kolack, 1-for-3, RBI; Kylee Herrold, 1-for-2; Badman, 2 runs.