MIFFLINBURG — Lizzy Diehl and Avery DeFazio scored 12 and 11 points, respectively, and Selinsgrove held off Mifflinburg for a 40-37 win in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I girls basketball on Tuesday.
The Seals (6-8 overall, 4-4 HAC-I) bolted to a 29-14 halftime lead with DeFazio scoring nine first-half points. Lexy Gabrielson scored all of her eight points in the half, and Cierra Adams added her six.
The Wildcats (7-9, 4-3) tried to rally as Mara Shuck scored 10 of her career-best 19 points in the second half. Mifflinburg played without senior guard Angela Reamer.
Selinsgrove 40, Mifflinburg 37
Mifflinburg (7-9, 4-3) 37
Mara Shuck 7 3-5 19, Mollie Bomgardner 0 4-4 4, Ella Shuck 4 0-1 9, Cassie Keister 2 1-2 5. Totals 13 8-12 37.
3-point goals: M. Shuck 2, E. Shuck.
Did not score: Brooke Catherman, Olivia Erickson, Abigail Greb, Jaden Keister, Jenna Haines, Hannah Fee.
Selinsgrove (6-8, 4-4) 40
Lexy Gabrielson 3 0-0 8, Emma Atwood 1 1-2 3, Avery DeFazio 4 2-2 11, Lizzy Diehl 6 0-2 12, Cierra Adams 3 0-2 6. Totals 17 3-8 40.
3-point goals: Gabrielson, DeFazio.
Did not score: Alyssa Latsha, Katie Shaffer, Emily Davis, Veronica Stanford.
Score by quarters
Mifflinburg 7 7 13 10 — 37
Selinsgrove 16 13 4 7 — 40
n Loyalsock 45,
Mount Carmel 40
MOUNT CARMEL — Sophia Gardner led three scorers in double figures in a win that moved unbeaten Loyalsock one step closer to a HAC-III repeat.
The Lancers (15-0, 6-0) forged a 15-10 lead after one quarter, and won by the same margin for a two-game lead in the division with four to play.
Gardner scored 15 points, while Cassie Gee and Summer McNulty added 13 and 11, respectively.
Mount Carmel (10-3, 4-2) got 15 points from Dani Rae Renno and 11 from Lauren Shedleski.
Loyalsock 45, Mount Carmel 40
Loyalsock (15-0, 6-0) 45
Sophia Gardner 6 1-2 15, Cassie Gee 5 2-2 13, Summer McNulty 4 2-2 11, Allyia Kennedy 2 0-0 4, Mia Patterson 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 5-6 45.
3-point goals: Gardner 2, Gee, McNulty.
Did not score: Rhandie Jessell, Anna Burdett, Karyn Saar.
Mount Carmel (10-3, 4-2) 40
Lauren Ayres 1 0-0 3, Mia Chapman 1 0-1 2, Caroline Fletcher 1 1-2 3, Lauren Shedleski 4 0-0 11, Brooke Bernini 2 0-0 6, Dani Rae Renno 7 1-2 15. Totals 16 2-5 40.
3-point goals: Shedleski 3, Bernini 2, Ayres.
Did not score: Alyssa Reisinger.
Score by quarters
Loyalsock 15 10 10 10 — 45
Mount Carmel 10 8 10 12 — 40
n Jersey Shore 51, Milton 36
MILTON — Tori Brink scored a career-best 13 points, but Milton couldn’t recover from a 15-point halftime deficit in a HAC-I loss.
Crystal Hamilton and Leah Walter each added eight points for the Black Panthers (4-11 overall, 0-8 HAC-I).
Jersey Shore 51, Milton 36
Jersey Shore (5-8, 3-4) 51
Brielle Hess 1 3-4 5, Bella Kriner 2 1-2 5, Aubrey Stetts 5 7-12 17, Hailey Stetts 4 0-1 8, Sadie Griswold 3 2-10 8, Aubrey Schilling 4 0-2 8. Totals 19 13-29 51.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Delaney Herbst, Sam Machmer.
Milton (4-11, 0-8) 36
Kiersten Stork 0 1-2 1, Leah Walter 4 0-0 8, Taylor Snyder 1 1-4 3, Crystal Hamilton 3 2-6 8, Mylea Neidig 0 0-2 0, Tori Brink 5 2-4 13, Raulerys Vega-Garcia 1 1-6 3. Totals 14 7-24 36.
3-point goals: Brink.
Did not score: Kyla Rovenolt, Morgan Reiner.
Score by quarters
Jersey Shore 10 16 11 14 — 51
Milton 7 4 15 10 — 36
n Montoursville 55,
Lewisburg 47
LEWISBURG — Jamie Fedorjaka scored a career-high 21 points with nine rebounds and six steals for Lewisburg in the HAC-II setback.
Madalyn Adams and Mackenzie Weaver each hit a pair of 3s in Montoursville’s decisive 19-point fourth quarter.
Lewisburg (4-11 overall, 2-5 HAC-II) pulled within 36-32 after three quarters. Hope Drumm added 10 points, eight rebounds and three steals in the loss.
Montoursville 55, Lewisburg 47
Montoursville (4-10, 2-5) 55
Alaina Marchioni 1 1-2 4, Shyanne Klemick 0 1-2 1, Mackenzie Weaver 7 0-0 19, Mackenzie Cohick 4 3-4 11, Antone James 5 0-0 10, Madalyn Adams 4 0-0 10. Totals 21 5-8 55.
3-point goals: Weaver 5, Adams 2, Marchioni.
Did not score: Sydnie Stone.
Lewisburg (4-11, 2-5) 47
Sophie Kilbride 3 2-4 8, Maddie Still 0 0-2 0, Jamie Fedorjaka 7 5-6 21, Regan Llanso 4 0-0 8, Hope Drumm 3 4-5 10. Totals 17 11-17 47.
3-point goals: Fedorjaka 2.
Did not score: Lauren Gross, Anna Baker.
Score by quarters
Montoursville 15 13 8 19 — 55
Lewisburg 11 9 12 15 — 47
JV score: Lewisburg 19-13. High scorer: Lewisburg, Maddie Materne 6.
n Bloomsburg 58,
Southern Columbia 40
CATAWISSA — Bloomsburg scored 35 first-half points to blitz Southern Columbia in a HAC-III matchup.
The Panthers (12-3, 4-2) got 16 points from freshman Madeline Evans.
Faith Callahan hit four 3-pointers to lead the Tigers (9-6, 1-5) with 12 points.
Bloomsburg 58,
Southern Columbia 40
Bloomsburg (12-3, 4-2) 58
Olivia Hull 2 0-0 4, Paige Temple 1 0-0 3, Ellen Hull 2 0-0 5, Kailey Zentner 3 3-4 9, Rylee Klinger 3 2-4 9, Kelsey Widom 5 2-3 12, Madeline Evans 7 2-4 16. Totals 23 9-15 58.
3-point goals: E. Hull, Klinger, Temple.
Did not score: Maizy Aikey, Maddie Morris, Alyssa Shuman.
Southern Columbia (9-6, 1-5) 40
Faith Callahan 4 0-0 12, Grace Callahan 1 0-0 3, Morgan Marks 1 0-0 2, Loren Gehret 0 5-10 5, Maddie Griscavage 2 1-2 5, Ava Novak 2 0-2 6, Rilyn Wisloski 2 3-4 7. Totals 12 9-18 40.
3-point goals: F. Callahan 4, Novak 2, G. Callahan.
Did not score: Mackenzie Palacz, Colby Bernhard.
Score by quarters
Bloomsburg 18 17 13 10 — 58
Southern Columbia 13 8 9 10 — 40
n Northumberland Chr. 52,
Juniata Mennonite 19
NORTHUMBERLAND — Emily Garvin scored 13 of her game-high 17 points in the first half as the Warriors raced out to a 34-11 halftime lead on their way to an Allegheny Christian Athletic Association win.
The Warriors (11-4) shut out Juniata Mennonite in the third quarter. Rebekah Hayner (12 points) and Madalyn Snyder (10) also reached double-figure scoring for the Warriors.
Northumberland Christian 52, Juniata Mennonite 19
Juniata Mennonite (7-4) 19
Lindsey Glick 0 0-2 0, Rachel Sheaffer 2 0-2 4, Emily Sheaffer 1 0-4 2, Annika Martin 1 0-0 2, Grace Sheaffer 3 1-2 8, Rachael Delancey 1 1-1 3. Totals 8 2-11 19.
3-point goals: G. Sheaffer.
Did not score: Peyton Burd, Anna Taylor, Jenna Glick, Erin Sheaffer, Noemi Sorrentino, Abby Warner, Olivia Tusing.
Northumberland Chr. (11-4) 52
Rebekah Hayner 5 0-0 12, Emma Treas 2 0-0 4, Madalyn Snyder 2 6-8 10, Kaitlyn Bookwalter 1 1-6 3, Emily Garvin 7 3-4 17, Anna Ulmer 1 0-0 2, Emma Ulmer 1 0-0 2, Bethany Dressler 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 10-19 52.
3-point goals: Hayner 2.
Did not score: Kendra Schoeppner, Jenika Krum, Allison Miller, Ellianna Zwatty, Emily McCahan.
Score by quarters
Juniata Mennonite 8 3 0 8 — 19
Northumberland Chr. 20 14 12 6 — 52