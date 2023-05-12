It’s one of those ideas when you hear it, it makes perfect sense, and you wonder why it hadn’t been done before.
On Saturday night in the Selinsgrove Middle School, the Selinsgrove Alumni Association will induct the inaugural class of 11 into the Selinsgrove Athletic Hall of Fame.
The doors will open at 5 p.m. for refreshments and to mingle with the inductees. At this time, a film by Jim Campbell called the “History of Selinsgrove Sports” will be shown in the middle school auditorium. The induction ceremony is set to begin at 6 p.m. in the middle school auditorium.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $6 for students, and will cover refreshments, plaques and a program without leftover monies to start the fund for a permanent display center for the hall of fame plaques in the Selinsgrove High School.
The first class will feature some of the greatest Selinsgrove athletes and coaches in its history. Football coach Bill Scott and field hockey coach Cathy Keiser are the first coaches to be inducted. Olympian Kelli Smith-Puzo headlines athletes that will be inducted. Joining her will be Jack Keller, Marshall Dauberman, Rose Ann Neff, Marlin Van Horn, Mike Fahnestock, Steve Rutkowski, Josh Beddall and Danica Deckard.
Former Selinsgrove football coach Dave Hess had the idea after attending a Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Lock Haven University.
“I discovered that the Hall of Fame (at Lock Haven) was the most meaninful alumbi event I had ever attended,” Hess said. “It dawned on me that an event like this would be terrific at Selinsgrove because there is no place on earth that loves, appreciates and supports it’s own people like we do.”
When Hess join the Selinsgrove Area High School Alumni Association, he to president Eric Rowe with the idea.
“Eric understood the positives that could come from a program of this kind, and gave his approval,” Hess said. “He has been instrumental in developing a well-organized set of by-laws and procedures for the Hall of Fame.”
The people that make up the Hall of Fame Selection Committee — Bill Bechtel, Kathi Deckard, Dr. Erica Hess-Gross, Terry Heintzelman, Jim Messner, John Molitoris, Dr. Rose Ann Neff, Donna Prince, Julie Prusch, Eric Rowe and Hess — have been meeting since December to receive nominations, and select the honorees.
Scott, who passed away earlier this year, came to Selinsgrove in 1972, and coaches the Seals for 36 years, becoming the winningest football coach in school history with 267 wins. He finished his career with 301 wins. The Seals won 14 league championships, and nine District 4 titles, and made six PIAA playoff appearances. Scott is a 2002 inductee to the Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
His contributions go beyond football. He began the Power Weightlifting program at the school, providing weight training and development for all Selinsgrove athletes.
Keiser — a 1977 graduate — was the 12th field hockey coach in the United States with 600 wins, finishing with 619 wins in 34 seasons that spanned 1984 through 2017. The Seals won 25 district champions, finished as state runner-ups in 2009, and made four PIAA quarterfinals. Keiser finished her career with 13th consectutive district championships. Her teams had 41 Pennsylvania All-Academic team honorees, and her teams had a culmative GPA of 92% or above more than 20 times.
Keiser was a three-sport standout as a Seal, and was a two-year starter in field hockey at Lock Haven, and helping the Bald Eagles win a National Championship in 1981.
Smith-Puzzo competed in the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the 2012 London Olympics on the field hockey team, and played in 133 games for the National team. She was a three-time All-American at the University of Maryland and helped the Terrapins win the 1999 National Championship. She scored a school-record 124 goals at Selinsgrove, and was a four-year starter. She was all-conference, all-Daily Item and all-state in 1995, 96 and 97. She was the Daily Item Player of the Year in 1997 and a High School All-American.
She also played basketball and track and field. She was a three-year starter in basketball, and a captain and team MVP in 1997. She won four letters in track, and holds the school record in the high jump.
Keller is a 1950 graduate of the High School, and was a three-sport star for the Seals in football, basketball and baseball. He went on to play baseball and basketball at Gettysburg College, and was drafted by the New York Yankees, playing one season in the minor leagues. He became a legendary baseball coach at Albert Einstein High School in suburban Washington D.C.
Dauberman was the first state wrestling champion in school history in 1960, and starred on the gridiron as well. He went on to be a three-time ACC champion for the University of Maryland, and placed fourth in the 1964 NCAA Championships, earning All-American honors at 180 pounds.
He coached wrestling at Sherwood High School and River Hill High School in Maryland, and won 235 dual meets from 1966 through 2002. His program produced 11 Maryland state champions, five county dual meet champions and were state dual meet finalists in 2001. Dauberman is already a member of the District 4 Hall of Fame, the National Wrestling Hall of Fame among his many honors, and was named to the ACC’s 50th anniversary wrestling team in 2003.
Neff, a 1969 graduate, was a three-sport star for the Seals. She started for four years on the basketball team, and led the Seals in scoring in her junior and senior years, and led the team to the SVL title in those seasons. She pitched every game for four seasons in softball, and led the team to undefeated district championship seasons in 1967 and 1969.
She was a four-year starter in basketball and field hockey at Lock Haven University, and picked up a new sport — lacrosse — where was a three-year starter. She was a multiple-year captain in all three sports, and was a charter member of the Lock Haven University Hall of Fame.
She played on the national lacrosse team in 1974 for three seasons, and was part of the first United States team to beat Great Britain on their home soil. That team in 1975 finished 13-0, and won what is still the only world championship in Women’s Lacrosse history.
She also played two years on the U.S. field hockey squad.
Dr. Neff is a retired professor in the recreation department at Lock Haven.
Van Horn moved to Selinsgrove in eighth grade, and as a freshman broke the national high school javelin record with a throw of 210-7, earning a feature in “Faces in the Crowd” in Sports Illustrated. He would win seven state medals, including a state championship in javelin, and two silvers (shot put and javelin). From his sophomore through his senior year, Van Horn swept the District 4 championships in all three throwing events, winning nine gold medals in three seasons. He graduated with the school record in the javelin and the shot put.
He finished his Selinsgrove football career has the single season and career record holder in solol and total tackles, and the career record in sacks. He was second-team all-state in football, and played in the Big 33 game in 1975.
On the mats, Van Horn went 27-2 at heavyweight over his last two years. He won the silver medal at the 1975 PIAA championships and was inducted in the District 4 Wrestling Hall of Fame.
He lettered all four years at the University of Maryland, and was one of just three Terps to play in four bowl games. He was all-ACC in 1980 for Maryland, and was honorable mention All-American.
Fahnestock finished his football career as the Seals all-time leading rusher, and the single-season record holder. In track, he set the state record in the 120 high hurdles and 330 intermediate hurdles. He three individual gold medals at the PIAA Track and Field Championships, helped the Seals to the 1976 Class 2A state championship.
Fahnestock earned an appointment to West Point, and caught three touchdown passes in his first game as a freshman at Army. He named to the All-East team, and played in the 1980 Blue-Gray game. He’s second all-time at Army with 97 catches and 1,726 yards. He hold the single-season record with seven TD grabs in 1980.
Rutkowski lettered in four sports in his junior and senior years — football, basketball, baseball and bowling. Rutkowski won district championships in baseball and football along with a league title in bowling. He still holds the school record with 23 wins on the mound. Rutkowski graduated from Bucknell University where he was an academic All-American baseball player in his junior and senior season. He helped Bucknell win a Patriot League title, and to their first NCAA regional appearance.
Beddall starred in football, basketball and baseball for the Seals. He was Central Susquehanna Conference receiver of the year and defensive player of the year in football as a tight end and linebacker. In basketball, Beddall is just one of four Seals in school history to score 1,000 points. Selinsgrove boys basketball won a district championship, three league titles and advanced further in the state playoffs with Beddall on the floor.
He still holds six school records in baseball — single-season batting average (.565), hits (40) and RBIs (48), career RBIs (91) and homer runs (25). His 16 home runs led the state of Pennsylvania in 2003.
Deckard is the school’s all-time leading scoring in basketball, and won 11 individual and team district gold medals in her career. She earned all-state honors in both basketball and field hockey. She broke Smith-Puzio’s school-record in high jump as well.
Deckard went on to an outstanding career at Ohio State in field hockey where she was a two-time most valuable offensive player for the Buckeyes.