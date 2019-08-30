There are married couples who aren’t as familiar with each other as the Selinsgrove and Jersey Shore football programs.
Tonight at Thompson Street Stadium, the Seals and Bulldogs meet for 13th time since 2013, and once again both are looking for a leg up in the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I race.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” Jersey Shore coach Tom Gravish said. “This is the program we’ve striven to be like when we took over here.”
The Bulldogs enter 2019 with a bevy of skill players returning, but not many linemen. Those skill position players led to an offensive explosion in their opener against Bellefonte as the Bulldogs scored 55 points.
Tanner Lorson threw for 232 yards and four touchdowns in the opener. Sophomore Cayden Hess had a big varsity debut with six catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns. Things went almost perfectly for Jersey Shore in the opener as they ran 77 plays, 50 on the ground.
“It’s still the same Jersey Shore team,” Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks said, “They are going to pound the ball, then pound the ball, and then take their shots down the field.”
Lorson has several targets 6-foot-2 or bigger, including Hess and senior Stanton Westlin.
“They have a couple of big guys, but (Josh) Nylund’s been a four-year starter out there (at cornerback), so he used to dealing with kids bigger than him,” Hicks said. “It’s a concern in the red zone, of course, because they do look to fades and jump balls in the end zone.”
His passing defense’s performance against Lewisburg senior Nick Shedleski in Week 1 eased Hicks’ worries about how they’ll perform against the Bulldogs.
“Lewisburg hurt us with the pass last year,” Hicks said. “I think we did a much better job last week.”
Speed is also of utmost importance for the Bulldogs offense, and with the new 40-second rule, it allows Jersey Shore to work even faster.
“We told the guys they have to ready for the speed,” Hicks said. “Hopefully, if we are successful on the first one or two series, we get them to slow down.”
The Seals offense can play a role in limiting the Bulldogs’ offense possession as well. Selinsgrove, whose running game struggled in 2018, got off to a quick start in 2019. Junior tailback Nate Schon ran for 155 yards against the Green Dragons, as Selinsgrove ran for 247 yards in last week’s victory.
“That’s one of the things we really wanted to get better at is moving the football on the ground,” Hicks said. “We are off to a good start.”
That ground game also took the pressure off sophomore quarterback Danny Shoch, who completed eight of his first nine passes and finished with 150 yards through the air and two touchdowns without an interception.