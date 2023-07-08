NEW BERLIN — It will take a third game to decide who will move win the District 13 Junior Baseball Tournament for the 13 and 14-year-old division as Selinsgrove rallied past Lewisburg 6-3 on Saturday afternoon.
The victory forces a winner-take-all game three of the double-elimination tournament on Monday night at New Berlin Legion Field at 5:30 pm. The winners advances to the Section 3 Tournament, hosted by District 12 in the Williamsport Area. Montoursville won the District 12 title on Saturday afternoon.
Lewisburg plated two runs in the top of the first before Selinsgrove scratched across a run in the home half of the first on a passed ball, and then took the lead for good by scoring twice in the second inning on a throwing error.
After giving up the two runs in the top of the first, Selinsgrove starting pitcher Ben Snyder then threw five innings of scoreless baseball while striking out four batters and allowing just four hits over the next four innings of work to pick up the win.
“Ben was excellent, and on point tonight and he never gets phased,” Selinsgrove coach Roger Dupris said. “We had some errors and a couple of missed plays, but he trust his defense. He has a good, high, baseball IQ.”
Selinsgrove had opportunities in the first two frames to blow the game wide open but would leave the bases loaded on both occasions with both innings ending on pop-ups.
“That was very frustrating,” Dupris said of runners left on base in the first two frames. “When you get runners on second and third, you want to get them in, always, and those hitters who are up in those opportunities, you always expect them to make a play.”
Hudson King struck out three batters over the first two innings for Lewisburg before swapping positions with his catcher Landon Bieber to start the third inning.
Bieber would strike out five batters while allowing one run in his three innings of relief work.
“You have to remind yourself that these are 13 and 14-year-olds and that you have to keep talking to them, but you also want to teach them the heat of the battle, the sport, and moving on,” Lewisburg coach Steve Bieber said of the frustration of the teams play. “We made so many mistakes and if we would have won, I would have been shocked.”
Snyder retired eight in a row before running into trouble in the fourth when he gave up three hits before getting two defensive gems from the left side of the infield as shortstop Noah Ford got an in-between-hop and throw out a runner and third basemen Landon Hupp threw a strike to first to end the threat.
Snyder would then retire six of the next eight batters he faced before being lifted as he reached his pitch count.
Reece Dressler came on in the seventh allowing one run and getting a line-out, inning-ending double play to secure the win.
“We have seen him (Snyder) pitch before and we got the best of him last time and he got the best of us this time,” Bieber said. “The approach that I am going to have with Monday night’s game is that you either fight hard or we’re done.”
Bieber’s single to right in the first inning gave Lewisburg a 2-0 lead with nobody out. All seven hits for Lewisburg were singles.
Lewisburg would score a run in the top of the seventh when Jackson Wertz singled in Flynn Oberdorf who walked to lead off the inning and then scored when the throw into the infield went wide.
“This is why we play the game,” Dupris said. “This is the playoffs, this is pressure, it’s going to be exciting.”
DISTRICT 13 TOURNAMENT
JUNIOR DIVISION
At New Berlin Legion Field
Selinsgrove 6, Lewisburg 3
Lewisburg;200;000;1 — 3-7-2
Selinsgrove;120;120;x — 6-5-3
Ben Snyder, Reece Dressler (7) and Aaron Witmer. Hudson King, Landon Beiber (2), Jackson Wertz (6) and Beiber, King (2).
WP: Snyder; LP: Bieber.
Lewisburg: Wertz, 1-for-2, run; King, 1-for-2, single, walk, run; Bieber, 1-for-4, 2 RBIs, Carter Letteer, 2-for-3.
Selinsgrove: Jackson Dupris, 1-for-2, single, run; Dressler, 1-for-4, single, RBI; Noah Ford, 0-for-1, run; Tanner Fry, 0-for-2, run; Owen Hoffman, 1-for-3; J.T. Welshans 1-for-2, run; Landon Hupp, 0-for-1, run; Snyder, 1-for-2, single, RBI.