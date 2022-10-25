SELINSGROVE — Carly Aument, Alli Bucher and Lexi Freed have been a formidable trio since their arrival on the Valley field hockey scene.
The Selinsgrove juniors were effective players while paying their varsity dues, and they've become leaders for the Seals alongside a strong senior class.
On Tuesday, in a Districts 2/4 Class 2A subregional game, Aument, Bucher and Freed each scored a goal in a two-minute span of the first quarter, propelling Selinsgrove to a 5-0 win over Wallenpaupack.
The fourth-seeded Seals (12-7) didn't allow a shot to the No. 5 Buckhorns but peppered the visitors' cage with 29 attempts.
Selinsgrove coach Roz Erb lamented missed opportunities early on, but she admired her team’s persistence to push the action and break through with a flourish.
“It changed our tone,” said Erb. “It changed our approach and allowed us to play everybody.”
A lucky rebound on a shot led to an easy goal for Aument to open the scoring midway through the first quarter. It was Aument's team-high 12th goal of the season.
Freed doubled the lead under a minute later, scoring with a great set-up pass from senior Cassidy Kilber. Freed's 25 points are second on the team to Aument (29).
Bucher rounded out the first-quarter scoring with her 10th goal, winning a stick battle with Wallenpaupack goalie Delaney Murphy and flicking the ball into the back of the cage.
Just three minutes into the second quarter, Selinsgrove was awarded a penalty stroke, and Sydney Schmouder converted for a 4-0 lead. The senior captain fired to the left of Murphy for her seventh goal.
Lily Deaton punctuated the scoring with her fourth goal of the season in the waning seconds of the first half for a 5-0 lead.
Given the five unique goal scorers, Erb was pleased with the unselfish play of her squad.
“It’s really about doing whatever you can do to finish,” she said. “We had some really great balls in from our mids here today. Made for some pretty goals.”
The Seals dominated possession throughout the game, rarely allowing the Buckhorns to pass the midfield line with the ball. Erb said it was a focus to not let the opposition within the final 25 yards, saying the Seals didn’t want Wallenpaupack to have a chance to score.
According to Bella Auman, Selinsgrove’s freshman goalie, it wasn’t the first time she’s gone a whole game without being forced into action.
“Our team is so good that a lot of times they don’t even need me,” said Auman.
Next up for the Seals is a semifinal matchup at 7 p.m. Thursday at Abington Heights. The top seed is 15-3 on the year and will be well-rested after a bye in the quarterfinal round.
“We play a lot of District 2 schools all year to prepare ourselves,” said Erb. “It’s a different style of play.”
Auman likes the team’s chances, adding, “I think we can go all the way. I believe in ourselves.”
The semifinal winner will face either Dallas or defending champion Crestwood in the final on Nov. 2 at Wyoming Seminary.
Only the winner of the subregional will advance to the PIAA playoffs.
DISTRICTS 2/4 CLASS 2A SUBREGIONAL
QUARTERFINAL
NO. 4 SELINSGROVE 5, NO. 5 WALLENPAUPACK 0
First quarter
S-Carly Aument, 7:07; S-Alexis Freed (Cassidy Kilber), 6:13; S-Alli Bucher, 5:13.
Second quarter
S-Sydney Schmouder (penalty stroke), 12:05; S-Lily Deaton, 0:20.
Shots: S 29-0. Corners: S 14-2. Saves: Wallenpaupack 9 (Delaney Murphy); Selinsgrove 0 (Bella Auman).