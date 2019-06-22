SELINSGROVE — Blaise Zeiders allowed two earned runs in a complete game, while Carter Horten knocked in two runs as the Selinsgrove American Legion team knocked off Hughesville, 7-4, avenging a loss earlier this week to the Lycoming County squad.
Zeiders struck out nine and walked one.
Selinsgrove (2-1) took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second on Horten’s two-run single, before extended it’s lead to 5-0 with three runs in the third. Two runs scored on a throwing error and Ryan Reed added an RBI bunt.
Selinsgrove 7, Hughesville 4
Hughesville 000 202 0 — 4-4-3
Selinsgrove 023 020 x — 7-6-1
Devin Swank, Hill (5) and Chase Bremigen. Blaise Zeiders and Ryan Reed.
WP: Zeiders; LP: Swank.
Hughesville: Carter Marquardt 2-for-3, run; Jaret Stroup, 1-for-3, 2 runs.
Selinsgrove: Brandon Hile 2-for-3, run; Ryan Aument, 1-for-3, double, 2 runs; Zeiders 2-for-3, 3 runs; Carter Horten, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs.
n Jersey Shore 5, Lewisburg 4
LEWISBURG — Lewisburg’s sixth-inning rally fell short in the loss to Jersey Shore.
Brett Herman doubled and scored on Dustin Terry’s single to cut Jersey Shore’s lead to 5-3 in the sixth. After Terry stole second, Andrew Ramirez doubled him home to make it 5-4, but Cole Brewer got a lineout to end the inning.
Landon Lorson worked a scoreless seventh to pick up the save.
Jersey Shore 5, Lewisburg 4
Jersey Shore 100 301 0 — 5-6-0
Lewisburg 000 202 0 — 4-8-1
Cole Brewer, Landon Lorson (7) and Dominc Harding. Jacob Brooks, Aaron Hoover (5), Dakotah Snyder (6) and Kadyn Magyar.
WP: Brewer; LP: Brooks; S: Lorson.
Jersey Shore: Nate Pearson, 2-for-3, 3 RBIs; Harding, 1-for-3, double, run, RBI.
Lewisburg: Andrew Ramirez 1-for-3, double, RBI; Brett Herman 1-for-4, double, run; Dustin Terry 2-for-3, run, 2 RBIs.