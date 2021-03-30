The Daily Item
SUNBURY — Ethan Harris and Eli Markle dropped just two and three games, respectively, to lead Selinsgrove to a 3-0 win over Shikellamy in boys tennis Monday.
The teams were limited to singles play as the Braves had just three players available.
The Seals’ Harris got past Micah Stahl, 6-1, 6-1, at second singles. Markle went 6-3, 6-0 against Luke Fatool at No. 3.
Austin Imhoof played Shikellamy’s C.J. Doebler to a 6-4, 6-1 victory at first singles.
Selinsgrove 3, Shikellamy 0
Singles
Austin Imhoof (Sel) def. C.J. Doebler 6-4, 6-2; Ethan Harris (Sel) def. Micah Stahl 6-1, 6-1; Eli Markle (Sel) def. Luke Fatool 6-3, 6-0.
n Juniata 5, Mifflinburg 0
MIFFLINBURG — Visiting Juniata surrendered just three games to Mifflinburg in each of three singles victory in the nonleague meet.
The Wildcats’ second doubles team of Braden Dietrich and Daytona Walter ralled for a second-set win before bowing in a decisive pro-set, 12-10.
Juniata 5, Mifflinburg 0
Singles
Adam French (J) def. Gabe Greb 6-1, 6-2; Max Lauver (J) def. Ethan Dreese 6-2, 6-1; Gavin Kint (J) def. Aaron Hackenburg 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles
Jack Strawser/Emmett Hibbs (J) def. Keller Beck/Adam Snayberger 6-0, 6-1; Zach Marshall/Xane Whitesel (J) def. Braden Dietrich/Daytona Walter 6-2, 2-6, 12-10.
n Central Columbia 4,
Milton 1
MILTON — Brodey Scoggins battled for a tiebreak in his first set and then closed out his second singles match for Milton’s team point.
Scoggins downed Central Columbia’s Bryce Hazzard 7-6 (7-5), 6-3.
The Black Panthers’ second doubles team, Conner Smith and Jaydon Cottage, lost a hard-fought match, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3).
Central Columbia 4, Milton 1
Singles
Jordan Baker (CC) def. Jamir Wilt 6-4, 6-1; Brodey Scoggins (M) def. Bryce Hazzard 7-6 (7-5), 6-3; Brady Madden (CC) def. Seth Yoder 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles
Matthew Getz/Griffin Knelly (CC) def. Jose Oyola/Camden Scoggins 6-2, 6-3; Isaac Konkolics/Marcus Petersheim (CC) def. Conner Smith/Jaydon Cottage 6-4, 7-6 (7-3).