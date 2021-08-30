Ray Moyer has high expectations for his Selinsgrove golf team this season.
The Seals showed in their first match of the season that Moyer's faith in them is warranted.
Selinsgrove defeated Central Mountain by three strokes in the season opener for both teams, ending the Wildcats' three-year Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I winning streak.
Mikey Felty (40), Garrett Howell (43) and Sam Wetmiller (45) led the Seals to the win.
"Sam and Mikey are two of the best golfers in the league, and Garrett has the potential to be right there with them," Moyer said.
Howell, a senior, and juniors Felty, Wetmiller, Connor Andretta and Gannon Steimling all played at districts for the Seals last year. Moyer said they all worked to get better over the summer, which is part of the high goals for the team.
"They all have improved their scores heading into the season," Moyer said. "We hope to compete for the league title, and also to win districts."
Adding in Steimling's 48 means the Seals had all four scorers in the 40s in their opener, and Moyer said that needs to be the norm this year.
"We have to be more consistent scorers," he said. "We can't have bad rounds if we want to beat the best teams in the league."
One of those best teams in the league will likely be Lewisburg, though the Seals don't have to deal with the Green Dragons in the postseason. Selinsgrove is in Class 3A, while Lewisburg is the defending District 4 Class 2A team champion.
The Green Dragons return individual district champion Sean Kelly, boys third-place finisher Nick Mahoney, and girls third-place finisher Ava Markunas.
Kelly and Markunas as two of the 11 seniors on coach Joe Faust's roster, while Mahoney is one of four juniors.
"The team has high expectations for the 2021 season," Faust said. "Returning the core of the 2020 district championship team certainly has us coming into the season with confidence and the hopes of successfully defending our district title."
Lewisburg went 6-1 last year, and have hopes of an undefeated league championship season before the Green Dragons turn their attention to the postseason.
"It is always difficult to improve on a one-loss season, but I’m confident that our players have clear memories of that day when we lost our only match and the league title," Faust said. "They remember that feeling and a number of our returning golfers have been working on their games throughout the summer."
Mifflinburg has a new coach this season in Duane Snayberger, who takes over for Dan Foss, and has six seniors on the roster.
"Under the guidance of Coach Foss, this senior group has grown tremendously," Snayberger said. "He left me a program that is in great shape. This year, for all the returning players, is about refining their game. ... Experience is obviously our strength. With that experience I'm looking to see an increased confidence level."
Snayberger said the seniors have shown good leadership heading into the season, and the key is continuing to improve.
"I don't think we can look beyond getting better on an individual basis each day," Snayberger said. "The rest of the league has plenty of talent. We need to take care of what we can control."
Snayberger said he was confident his team would eliminate mistakes this season, which will help them shave strokes off their scores.
At Shikellamy, first-year coach Todd Tilford takes over a young team.
"This is the first year participating in golf for the entire roster," Tilford said. "With so many first-year players, our goal is to improve week to week."
The Braves have one senior on the roster, Lynsie Troutman, and the other six golfers are either freshmen or sophomores.
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
DIVISION I
Golf capsules
(Valley teams)
SELINSGROVE SEALS
Coach: Ray Moyer
Classification: District 4 Class 3A
Roster: Garrett Howell, sr.; Collin Noecker, sr.; Aidan Rice, sr.; Noah Stahl, sr.; Logan Tyler, sr.; Connor Andretta. jr.; Mikey Felty, jr.; Owen Hoot, jr.; Gannon Steimling, jr.; Sam Wetmiller, jr.; Hayden Auman, so.; Luke Hackenberger, so.; Talan Krepps, so.; Brant Shellenberger, so.; Parker Atwood, fr.; Brady Crissinger, fr.; Rennan McEvoy, fr.; Benjamin Rowan, fr.; Henry Wetmiller, fr.
LEWISBURG GREEN DRAGONS
Coach: Joe Faust
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: William Gronlund, sr.; Gavin Keiser, sr.; Sean Kelly, sr.; Alex Koontz, sr.; Katie Madden, sr.; Ava Markunas, sr.; Ryan Shabahang, sr.; Matthew Spaulding, sr.; Collin Starr, sr.; Mark Walsh, sr.; Connor Wood, sr.; Nick Mahoney, jr.; Dominic Puccio, jr.; Zachary Rutz, jr.; Tori Vonderheid, jr.; Naafay Bajwa, so.; Madasyn Criswell, fr.; Mason Lytle, fr.; Lexi Schmadel, fr.; Ethan Zeh, fr.
MIFFLINBURG WILDCATS
Coach: Duane Snayberger
Classification: District 4 Class 3A
Roster: Ethan Allen, fr.; Jarret Foster, sr.; Zebulon Hufnagle, so.; Natalie Osborne, fr.; Nicholas Osborne, sr.; Jeremy Page, sr.; Adam Snayberger, sr.; Austin Stroup, fr.; Dylan Stroup, sr.; Brady Struble, sr.
SHIKELLAMY BRAVES
Coach: Todd Tilford
Classification: District 4 Class 3A
Roster: Keegan Bailey, so.; Brian Burns, so.; Luke Fatool, so.; Christian Kisner, fr.; Ian Owens, so.; Lynsie Troutman, sr.; Jared Weaver, fr.