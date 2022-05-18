SELINSGROVE — Not to take anything away from the lower seeds they faced Wednesday night at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Field, but Lewisburg and Selinsgrove knew what they had to do to make a third meeting both teams so richly desire for the District 4 championship next week.
“Yeah, you have to come out and play every game hard,” Selinsgrove goalie Kevin Gearhart said. “But it’s kind of hard not to look ahead to next week when its been (Lewisburg and Selinsgrove in the final) for the past however many years.”
The Green Dragons and Seals will meet Monday at 7 p.m. at Danville High School for the district title after both picked up mercy-rule wins in the semifinals. The Green Dragons turned back Bellefonte, 15-0, while the Seals rolled to a 17-0 win over Danville.
Lewisburg (15-1) and Selinsgrove (12-3) have met for the boys lacrosse district title every year since 2017; the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The previous four finals were all close games — the largest margin of victory was three goals — and the two meetings this season between the schools were outstanding. Lewisburg rallied in the fourth period at Bolig Field, while the Seals returned the favor at Lewisburg, rallying in the fourth quarter to deal Lewisburg its only loss of the season. Both regular season games were decided by goals in the final 20 seconds of regulation.
A rubber match was on Lewisburg’s mind, as well, during its win over the Red Raiders.
“After we lost to Selinsgrove, we talked that we had to improve and get better at every part of our game,” Lewisburg coach John Vaji said. “We’ve played twice since then and both games we’ve gotten better.”
Lewisburg senior Matt Spaulding added: “I kind of feel that loss was coming (to Selinsgrove). They are a good team, and we didn’t play well. We’ve refocused, and I think we knew they were watching (Wednesday), so we wanted to show them how we improved.”
The Green Dragons had little issue with Bellefonte during the regular season, winning twice by a combined scored of 31-10. They wanted to make sure the Red Raiders didn’t believe they could stay in this one.
“We talked about not taking them lightly. We played them in the first round last year (a 13-3 Lewisburg victory), and they had three go off the pipe in the opening few minutes,” Vaji said. “We very easily could have been behind, 3-0. We were able to hit Rowan (Martin), and get a score early (45 seconds into the game).
Spaulding had three goals and three assists, while Collin Starr added two goals and two assists to key the Lewisburg attack. Ethan Gilger had three goals and two assists. Eric Gilger scored twice for Lewisburg. Alex Koontz had a goal and two assists. Matt Reish, Teddy Hamuth and Mason Fassero also had goals for Lewisburg. Martin, Julian Alabackoff and Ben Bailey had assists for the Green Dragons.
Jimmy Bailey had eight saves for the shutout, but he wasn’t really tested by the Bellefonte offense until late in the game. He made three saves in the final 30 seconds.
The game between the Seals and the Ironmen was far different than their previous meeting. Selinsgrove had to hold off Danville, 10-7, in their regular-season finale last week. This time the Seals had a six-goal second period on goals by six players.
Danville was more aggressive in the third period, getting the first two shots and being physical with the Seals. It took five minutes for the Seals to adjust, but Selinsgrove scored five times over the final half of the third quarter to trigger the mercy rule.
“It was kind of rough at the start (of the third quarter). We picked it up. (Danville) was pushing hard, and we love that,” said Selinsgrove’s Val Barillo, who finished with four goals and an assist.
Aaron Rothermel and Ty Ritter each had three goals. Jake Keeney and Garrett Howell scored twice for the Seals. Andrew Sassaman, Mason Dressler and Jonah Erb also scored. Isaac Botts, Erb, Howell and Sassaman had assists in the game.
Gearhart had five saves to pick up the shutout.