MILTON — Selinsgrove and Milton split Monday's dual meet between Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I rivals. Selinsgrove won the boys meet 96-53 while Milton took the girls meet by a score of 75.5-74.5.
Brady Deivert won both the 110-meter and 300 hurdles with times of 15.62 and 41.99, respectively. Logan Rodkey was another double-winner for the Seals as he won both the 100 (10.98) and 200 (22.47). Max Maurer and Colin Melhorn finished in the top two in both the discus and shot put. The Seals swept both events.
Ryan Bickhart won both the 1,600 (4:30.96) and 3,200 (10:12.12) for the Black Panthers.
On the girls side, Carly Aument and Abby Parise won three events each for the Seals. Aument earned first in the 100, 200 and 400. Parise won both hurdling events and the long jump.
Samantha Roarty (800), Brianna Gordner (discus) and Mackenzie Lopez (javelin) earned first-place finishes for Milton.
BOYS
Selinsgrove 96, Milton 53
100: Logan Rodkey (S) 10.98, Xzavier Minium (M), Devon Mitchell (S). 200: Rodkey (S) 22.47, X. Minium (M), Mitchell (S). 400: Wyatt Teats (S) 53.20, Izayah Minium (M), Phillip Gesumaria (S). 800: Derick Blair (S) 2:06.57, Bobby Kruskie (S), Jack Kappen (S). 1,600: Ryan Bickhart (M) 4:30.96, Blair (S), Rex Farr (M). 3,200: Bickhart (S) 10.12.12, Michael Andretta (S), Zachary Wentz (S). 110 Hurdles: Brady Deivert (S) 15.62, Carlos Stuter (S). 300 Hurdles: Deivert (S) 41.99, Evan Dagle (S), Stuter (S). 400 Relay: Selinsgrove 44.22. 1,600 Relay: Selinsgrove 3:37.73, Milton. 3,200 Relay: Shikellamy 8:47.69, Milton. High Jump: Joel Langdon (M) 6-0, Anthony Wendt (M), Michael Stebila (S). Pole Vault: Wendt (M) 13-0, Trey Locke (M), Damian Hahn (S). Long Jump: Jon Scheaffer-Kaufman (S) 22-0, Gavin Bastain (S), Ashton Krall (M). Triple Jump: X. Minium (M) 42-3, Krall (M), Tyler Ruhl (S). Shot Put: Max Maurer (S) 49-7, Colin Melhorn (S), Theodore Diehl (S). Discus: Maurer (S) 147-6, Melhorn (S), Carter Young (S). Javelin: Connor Snyder (M) 168-2, Jace Brandt (M), Young (S).
GIRLS
Milton 75.5, Selinsgrove 74.5
100: Carly Aument (S) 12.59; Camron Roush (M); Kelise Morales (M). 200: Carly Aument (S) 25.74; Camron Roush (M); Keturah Rice (M). 400: Carly Aument (S) 1:03.35; Sara Dewyer (M); Erin Merwine (S). 800: Sammy Roarty (M) 2:27.22; Shaela Kruskie (S); Adelyn Bush (M). 1,600: Shaela Kruskie (S) 5:24.46; Sammy Roarty (M); Jayden Mather (M). 3,200: Shaela Kruskie (S) 11:56.32; Emma East (M); Talya Bardole (M). 100 Hurdles: Abby Parise (S) 15.95; Mackenzie Lopez (M); Alyssa Varias (S). 300 Hurdles: Abby Parise (S) 46.85; Mackenzie Lopez (M); Ava Blair (S). 400 Relay: Milton 52.16; Selinsgrove. 1,600 Relay: Milton 4:22.33; Selinsgrove; Selinsgrove. 3,200 Relay: Milton 11:15.55; Selinsgrove. High jump: Braelyn Heim (S) 4-8; Elizabeth Schrock (M); Maddy Fertig (S). Pole vault: Grace Bingaman (S) 8-6; Mo Reiner (M); Kendrina Keller (S). Long jump: Abby Parise (S) 16-11; Maddy Fertig (S); Amelia Gainer (M). Triple jump: Ava Blair (S) 31-11; Aliana Ayala (M); Elizabeth Schrock (M). Discus: Brianna Gordner (M) 89-7; Shakiya Stapleton (S); McKenna Parker (S). Javelin: Mackenzie Lopez (M) 134-1; Mo Reiner (M); Amelia Gainer (M). Shot put: Shakiya Stapleton (S) 35-3 1/2; Allasandra DiConstanzo (M); Brianna Gordner (M).