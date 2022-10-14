HOLLIDAYSBURG — Caden DeLattre scored two third-quarter touchdowns in Hollidaysburg's upset bid, but Gavin Bastian caught a 69-yard TD, and Tucker Teats added an insurance touchdown in the fourth quarter as Selinsgrove knocked off the Golden Tigers, 38-28, on Friday night in nonleague football action.
Selinsgrove (5-2) had its best offensive night of the season rolling up 508 totals yards, but the Seals were plagued by four turnovers. Tucker Rossman scored on a short touchdown run with 10:24 left in the first quarter to give the Golden Eagles an early 7-0 lead.
Selinsgrove sophomore Devon Mitchell tied the game with 49-yard interception return touchdown, but Hollidaysburg answered right back when DeLattre caught a 56-yard TD pass from Rossman to give Hollidaysburg a 14-7 lead with 3:11 left in the first quarter.
Young made a 30-yard field goal to cut the lead to 14-10 with 47 seconds left in the first quarter before Teats, who finished with a career-high 240 yards on the ground, had a 62-yard TD run to give Selinsgrove a 17-14 lead.
Bastian (195 yards on seven catches) caught 13-yard TD pass with 45 seconds left in the first half to give Selinsgrove a 10-point lead at halftime.
SELINSGROVE 38, HOLLIDAYSBURG 28
Selinsgrove (6-2);10;14;7;7 — 38
Hollidaysburg (1-7);14;0;14;0 — 28
First quarter
H-Tucker Rossman 2 run (Sosnowski kick), 10:24.
S-Devon Mitchell 49 interception return (Carter Young kick), 4:40.
H-Caiden DeLattre 56 pass from Rossman (Sosnowski kick), 3:11.
S-FG Young 30, 0:47.
Second quarter
S–Tucker Teats 62 run (Young kick), 9:57.
S-Gavin Bastian 13 pass from Mark Pastore (Young kick), 0:45.
Third quarter
H-DeLattre 35 interception return (Sosnowski kick), 11:06.
H-DeLattre 22 pass from Rossman (Sosnowski kick), 6:19.
S-Bastian 69 pass from Pastore (Young kick), 2:23.
Fourth quarter
S-Teats 9 run (Young kick), 7:36.
TEAM STATISTICS
;H;S
First downs;12;18
Total yards;226;508
Rushes-yards;27-72;33-263
Passing yards;154;245
Passing;11-26-1;13-26-1
Fumbles-lost;0-0;4-3
Penalties-yards;5-50;8-70
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Hollidaysburg: White 10-30, Baronner 6-16, DeLattre 3-11, Wyland 2-10, Rossman 6-5, TD. Selinsgrove: Teats 27-240, 2 TDs; Miller 6-23, Pastore 3-0.
PASSING — Hollidaysburg, Rossman 11-26-1 for 154 yards, 2 TDs. Selinsgrove, Pastore 13-26-1 for 245 yards, 2 TDs.
RECEIVING — Hollidaysburg: DeLattre 5-96, 2 TDs; Albarano 2-24, White 1-15, Steiner 1-15, Bell 1-4, Baronner 1-0. Selinsgrove: Bastian 7-195, 2 TDs Domaracki 3-30, Rice 3-20.