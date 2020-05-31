SELINSGROVE — As Christian Rumsey climbed atop his car in victory lane after winning the first 305 sprint car feature of the season at Selinsgrove Speedway on Saturday night, his dad let out a joyous yell.
“This is awesome!” he then shouted, adding, “Sorry, I’m just a happy dad.”
Rumsey was happy as well after winning the 20-lap final race of the night by 2.422 seconds over Landon Price.
“We’ve been working hard for two long years ... we finally pulled it off,” Rumsey said.
For a while, it seemed as though the wait for Rumsey might continue past the season opener at Selinsgrove Speedway.
Rumsey started the feature race in 14th place and slowly worked his way up to second on lap 17 after a caution one lap earlier.
“We started out pretty good,” Rumsey said. However, it didn’t seem as though Rumsey, or anyone, was going to catch Doug Dodsen, who rocketed into the lead on lap 14 and got off to big leads after cautions on laps 16 and 17.
Then, on lap 18, the caution flag flew for Dodsen, who had to be towed off the track. That opened things up for Rumsey to grab the victory after a green-white-checkered restart.
“I think we did fairly well, but there’s always work to do,” Rumsey said.
Sprint car heats were won by Dodsen, Price, Dave Grube, Jared Zionkowski and Kyle Keen. Harry McVey won the B-Main. Nathan Gramley won the C-Main.
The first feature victory of Selinsgrove Speedway’s season went to Rick Eckert, who earned his eighth career win at the track, taking the late models by 1.635 seconds over Gregg Satterlee.
“It’s always great when we get to race here,” Eckert said. “I started my late model career here at this race track, which is pretty cool.”
There were two cautions before the late model feature really got going, but once it started Eckert was dominant. He grabbed the lead quickly after each of the four restarts, and was able to extend it each time.
Satterlee made one of the more exciting moves early in the night of racing. During his late model heat, he made a move on the last lap to vault from second into first and claim the win.
Late model heat winners were Eckert, Satterlee and Bryan Bernheisel. Nathan Long won the consolation race.