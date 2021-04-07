The Associated Press
SELINSGROVE — Riley Batdorf walked with the bases loaded to force in the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning as Selinsgrove outlasted Mifflinburg, 12-11, in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I action on Tuesday.
Selinsgrove plated five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning break open a 6-6 game. Brooklyn Scholl had a two-run double to give the Seals the lead. Sophia Ramer had an RBI single, while Carrera Bigger had an RBI groundout. Chloe Rumberger scored on a passed ball to cap the scoring, and give Selinsgrove an 11-6 lead.
The Wildcats (0-2 overall, HAC-I) rallied with three runs in the sixth and two runs in the seventh to send the game to extra innings. Mifflinburg cut the lead to 11-8 in the sixth on a base-loaded walk to Evelyn Osborne and an RBI single by Chelsea MIller.
Mifflinburg tied the game in the seventh on Jaden Keister’s sacrifice fly and back-to-back bases loaded walks.
Kylee Hessek and Kayla Shrawder each had four hits in the game for Selinsgrove (2-2, 1-2).
Selinsgrove 12, Mifflinburg 11 (8 inn.)
Mifflinburg 022 023 20 — 11-11-2
Selinsgrove 130 250 01 — 12-12-4
Chelsea Miller, Kira Hackenberg (5). Brooklyn Scholl, Kiersten Dupert (5).
WP: Dupert; LP: Hackenberg.
Mifflinburg: Brook Karchner 2-for-5, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Hackenberg, 2-for-4, 2 runs; Jaden Kiester, 1-for-5, double, run, RBI; Evelyn Osbrone, 2-for-3, HR (3rd, solo), 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Miller, 2-for-3, 3 RBIs; Camryn Murrey 1-for-3, double, RBI; Emilie Miller 1-for-5, 2 RBIs; Chloe Hanselman 1-for-2, 2 runs.
Selinsgrove: Kylee Hessek 4-for-5, 2 runs, RBI; Kayla Shrawder 4-for-5, run, 2 RBIs; Scholl, 1-for-3, double, 2 RBIs; Riley Batdorf, 2 RBIs; Sophia Ramer, 2 runs; Cassidy Shay, 3 runs; Mackenzie Hoyles, 2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs.
n Line Mountain 2,
Juniata 0
MIFFLINTOWN — Kya Matter hit a third-inning solo homer, and an error in the seventh inning led to a second Eagles run to spoil Juniata freshman Elizabeth Gainsor’s outstanding outing.
The freshman lefty struck 19 hitters for Juniata (1-1 overall and TVL), giving 33 strikeouts in her first two varsity starts.
Kaely Walshaw was no slouch herself in the circle, allowing just two runners to second base, while scattering three hits. She struck out 15 hitters, including the final two Indian hitters of the game to cap off the shutout for the Eagles.
Line Mountain 2, Juniata 0
Line Mountain 001 000 1 — 2-2-0
Juniata 000 000 0 — 0-3-2
Kaely Walshaw and Aspen Walker. Elizabeth Gainsor and Olivia Laub.
WP: Walshaw; LP: Gainsor.
Line Mountain: Kya Matter, HR (3rd, solo).
Juniata: Gainsor, 2-for-3, double.
n Midd-West 7,
East Juniata 1
COCOLAMUS — The Mustangs took advantage of a bases-loaded error in the top of the first to plate four runs, and Bella Parra tossed three innings of shutout relief to pick up the save.
Parra struck out three and didn’t walk batter for the save. Lorna Oldt went four plus innings for the win, striking out five and walking two.
Midd-West improves to 2-0 on the season. East Junaita falls to 1-1 overall.
Midd-West 7, East Juniata 1
Midd-West 400 002 1 — 7-9-2
East Juniata 000 010 0 — 1-5-2
Brooke Watts and Carlee Barrick. Lorna Oldt, Bella Parra (5) and Storm Wilt.
WP: Oldt; LP: Watts; S: Parra.
Midd-West: Rachel Keister 2-for-3, double, run; Sarah Shupp 2-for-4, 2 runs; Caroline Zerby 2-for-4, 2 runs.
East Juniata: Tiana Terry, 1-for-4, double; Maci Buskey, 1-for-3, double.
n Danville 10,
Shamokin 0 (5 inn.)
COAL TOWNSHIP — Cara Bohner tossed a one-hitter in the circle, and added three runs scored and two stolen bases to lead the Ironmen to the five-inning win.
Bohner struck out eight and didn’t walk a batter.
Danville (2-0 overall, 1-0 HAC-I) pounded out seven of its nine hits in the first two innings, opening up a 7-0 lead after two innings.
Morgan Wagner, the No. 3-hitter and Lindsey Cashner, the No. 4-hitter, combined for four hits and seven RBIs.
Kennedy Petrovich had the only hit for the Indians (1-2, 0-2).
Danville 10, Shamokin 0 (5 inn.)
Danville 340 12 — 10-9-0
Shamokin 000 00 — 0-1-1
Cara Bohner and Lindsey Cashner. Annie Hornberger, Emma Kurtz (4) and Lindsay Glosek.
WP: Bohner; LP: Hornberger.
Danville: Bohner 1-for-2, 3 runs, RBI; Morgan Wagner 2-for-2, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Cashner 2-for-3, double, run, 3 RBIs; Kira Snyder 1-for-3, triple, run.
n Central Mountain 7,
Shikellamy 2
MILL HALL — Riley Houser and Alexis Strouse each knocked in two runs as the Wildcats won the battle of the undefeated HAC-I teams.
The Wildcats (3-0, 2-0) opened up a 6-0 lead before the Braves got on the board on Reagan Wiest two-run single in the top of the sixth.
Shikellamy had two runners on in the top of the seventh, but freshman Adalyn McKeague got a pop out and ground out to end the Braves’ (2-1 overall and HAC-I) threat.
Central Mountain improves to 3-0, 2-0.
Central Mountain 7, Shikellamy 2
Shikellamy 000 002 0 — 2-6-2
Central Mountain 100 321 x — 7-9-1
WP: Allison Lininger; LP: Sydnee Leeser.
Shikellamy: Blaire Balestrini 2-for-4, double, run; Taylor Treas 2-for-3, run; Reagan Wiest, 1-for-4, 2 RBIs.
Central Mountain: Caitlyn Watson, 2-for-4, double, 2 runs; Riley Houser 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Madison Hardy 2-for-3, double, run; Lininger 2-for-3, double; Alexis Strouse 1-for-2, 2 RBIs.
n Southern Columbia 16,
Warrior Run 15
TURBOTVILLE — Avery Konyar got the final hitter to fly out to center field with the tying run on third base as the Tigers outlasted the Defenders as the Moser Complex.
The Tigers (1-2 overall, HAC-II) led 16-12 headed to the bottom of the seventh when Warrior Run rallied. Emma Kaufmann hit a two-run single to cut the lead to 16-15, before moving to third on back-to-back passed balls, before the final out of the inning.
Southern Columbia trailed 12-10 after four innings, but used two runs in the fourth and a four-run sixth inning to open up the four-run advantage.
Southern Columbia 16, Warrior Run 15
Southern Col. 045 124 0 — 16-17-4
Warrior Run 084 000 3 — 15-17-4
WP: Avery Konyar; LP: Val McHenry.
Southern Columbia: Konyar 2-for-6, run, RBI; Emily Reese, 2-for-6, 2nd (two on), 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Jenson Purnell 2-for-5, run, 3 RBIs; Emily Brent, 3-for-4, 3 runs; Jaymie Petro 3-for-5, run, 2 RBIs; Natasha Corley 1-for-4, 2 runs; Skye Stabley 2-for-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Hannah Hopper, 2 runs.
Warrior Run: Hannah Michael, 3-for-5, 2 runs, RBI; Gracy Beachel 2-for-3, 3 runs, RBI; McHenry 2-for-5, run, 3 RBIs; Abigail Evans 2-for-5, HR (3rd, one on), 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kaelyn Watson 2-for-4, 2 doubles, run, RBI; Emma Kaufmann, 3-for-4, double, 2 runs, 3 RBIs.
n Central Columbia 2,
Lewisburg 0
LEWISBURG — Mea Consentino needed just 87 pitches to complete a perfect game for the Blue Jays in HAC-II action.
Consentino struck out 16 in the victory — the opener for Central Columbia.
Alexis Walter allowed two earned runs, and struck out six for the Green Dragons (2-2 overall, 1-1 HAC-II).
Central Columbia 2, Lewisburg 0
Central Columbia 000 101 0 — 2-6-0
Lewisburg 000 000 0 — 0-0-0
WP: Mea Consentino; LP: Walter.
Central Columbia: Ellie Rowe, HR (6th, solo); Emmie Rowe, 2-for-3, double, run.
n Jersey Shore 12,
Milton 2 (5 inn.)
MILTON – The Bulldogs scored seven runs in the first inning, and never looked back in the HAC-I victory.
Jersey Shore leadoff hitter Carolyn Wacker had four hits, including a double and triple with two runs scored to lead the Bulldogs offense.
Brooklyn Wade had a two-run triple in the first inning for the Black Panthers.
Jersey Shore 12, Milton 2 (5 innings)
Jersey Shore 711 22 — 12-14-1
Milton 200 00 — 2-4-3
Jocelyn McCracken and Rachel Lorson. Adrianna Allabach and Gabby Whitekight.
WP: McCracken; LP: Allabach.
Jersey Shore: Carolyn Wacker, 4-for-4, double, triple, 2 runs; McCracken, 3-for-3, 2 runs; Lorson, 2-for-4; Grace Russell, triple.
Milton: Brooklyn Wade, triple, 2 RBIs.
n Jim Thorpe 5,
Lourdes Regional 4
COAL TOWNSHIP — Lourdes Regional pounded out 14 hits, but managed just four runs in the Schuylkill League loss.
Hailee Brown had three hits, including a double and triple and knocked in three runs for the Red Raiders (1-2, 0-1).
Jim Thorpe 5, Lourdes Regional 4
Jim Thorpe 001 400 0 — 5-13-2
Lourdes Regional 100 110 1 — 4-14-1
Amanda Goodchild and Jahde Mahmde. Hailee Brown and Makalya Adams.
WP: Goodchild; LP: Brown.
Jim Thorpe:
Lourdes Regional: Adams, 2-for-4; Ashley Willis 2-for-4, 2 runs; Brown, 3-for-4, double, triple, 2 RBIs; Kristin Kressler, 2-for-3; Emily Yuskoski, 2-for-3, double, RBI.