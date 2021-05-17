SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Selinsgrove’s pair of Ethan Harris and Eli Markle played a strong opening set against Wellsboro in the semifinals of the District 4 Doubles Championships on Monday.
However, Wellsboro’s Will Poirier and Zach Singer pulled out the first set and controlled the second to eliminate the Seals 6-4, 6-0.
The Wellsboro pair then claimed the title with a 7-6, 6-2 win over Montoursville’s Andrew Stapp and Jared Matlack.
“We are huge momentum players,” Harris said. “If we have the momentum, we are playing really well and confident. To start the match, we had no momentum.”
Selinsgrove fell behind 3-0 early as the match appeared headed for an easy Wellsboro win. That changed as the momentum did.
Harris and Markle found a groove, battled back for a 3-3 tie, and then won a fourth consecutive game to take a brief lead.
“We were hitting our groundstrokes well,” Markle said. “We were moving out of the court so the next player could finish them off. That’s what we’ve been working on since we’ve been playing doubles.”
Markle and Harris were doubles partners as sophomores. That foundation helped them navigate through the tournament, as they picked up three wins Saturday to be one of the last four teams standing.
Wellsboro refound its footing, and won the final nine games to claim the match.
In the other semifinal, Montoursville’s top-seeded pair of Stapp and Matlack defeated Central Columbia’s Brady Madden and Jordan Baker 6-4, 6-3.
For the Blue Jays, Madden focused on playing at the net, while Baker mostly stayed near the baseline.
“We’ve been trying to have him stay back,” Madden said. “He’s more of a singles-minded player. It was working at the beginning, but then they started to catch on. They started to keep me back, and that was working well for them.”
In the finals, the Hornets took a tough first set over the Warriors. Wellsboro then won by two breaks in the second set to grab the win. Both the Hornets and Warriors advance to the state tournament.