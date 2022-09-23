SELINSGROVE — Some late-game heroics helped Selinsgrove pick up a home victory Friday night as the Seals defeated cross-river rival Shikellamy by a final score of 35-7.
Things took a while to heat up, as Selinsgrove finally got things clicking late in the game — scoring 28 points in a six-minute span midway through the fourth quarter — to win the 2022 edition of the Rally in the Valley.
Tucker Teats picked up a game-high 189 rushing yards as he toted the ball 30 times for the home Seals. Teats also scored twice in the game.
“At halftime we talked about getting the running game going,” said Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks. “I kind of challenged our offensive line to start getting a push. It took a little while. We were a little slow coming out of the half, but we got going and the defense did a great job all night as well.”
Defense was obviously key early on for both teams, as each team picked up just two first downs apiece on the opening quarter. Following a Shikellamy three-and-out to open the game, Selinsgrove got its first chance on offense, but was stifled by a stout Shikellamy front seven. The Braves earned two sacks on their first three defensive plays of the game. Lucas Wetzel came through with a sack on first down, while Mason Rebuck helped end the drive with a sack on third-and-long.
In all, the Braves held Selinsgrove to negative-15 yards of total offense through the first four offensive plays of the game.
After a scoreless first quarter, the home team was able to break through and put a few points on the scoreboard. Facing a fourth-and-two from the Shikellamy 28-yard line to open the second quarter, Teats picked up six yards on a run play to convert a crucial first down. Later in the drive, it was Teats again, capping off a 13-play, 79-yard drive that ate nearly five minutes off the game clock.
The Seals threatened again late in the half. Sophomore fullback Jarrod Bullington ripped off a 49-yard run to set the Seals up deep in enemy territory. Two plays later the Shikellamy defense reared its head again, putting a stop to the drive. With Selinsgrove quarterback Mark Pastore rolling to his right, a blindside hit by a Shikellamy linebacker jarred the ball free. Wetzel fell on the loose ball to recover the fumble and give the Braves the ball back with just over two minutes remaining in the half.
Selinsgrove took a 7-0 halftime lead, but momentum didn’t seem to favor either team. Coach Keiser decided it would be a suitable time to shake things up in the quarterback department to try to gain that momentum in favor of the Braves.
“Luke (Wetzel) hadn’t played quarterback since last year. We wanted to see it and I thought he did a good job,” said Shikellamy coach Jim Keiser.
Wetzel entered the game and connected on his first three pass attempts, including a deep pass down the right sideline to running back Chase Morgan to pick up 29 yards on his first pass attempt. Unfortunately for the Braves, the potential scoring opportunity stalled out deep in Selinsgrove territory. A rush attempt on fourth-and-2 from the Selinsgrove 21-yard line was stuffed by the Seals’ front seven to get the ball — and potential momentum — back to the home squad.
Two drives later the Seals found the endzone again to open it up to a two-score game. Once again it was Bullington that ripped off a 41-yard run to put Selinsgrove in striking distance. Bullington finished the night with over 100 rushing yards, toting the ball just six times for 104 total yards.
After a few Bullington carries, Pastore dropped back on a pass attempt and launched a ball to the endzone’s front pylon on a corner route by Josh Domaracki. Thanks to a Shikellamy defender falling down on the play, Domaracki hauled in the throw for a 16-yard touchdown.
The touchdown broke things open for Selinsgrove, as the Seals scored 28 points in the final quarter.
With the Braves down two scores, Gavin Bastian picked off an errant throw on Shik’s first play of the ensuing drive. Three plays later it Bastian found the endzone for the Seals on a 34-yard catch and run.
“It feels great.” said Bastian on his two big plays. “The defensive line put me in a position to get that interception and my quarterback made a great throw.”
Shikellamy refused to go down quietly. Facing a potential shutout, the Braves knocked the goose egg off the scoreboard on the kickoff following the Bastian touchdown. Chase Morgan fielded the kick at the Shikellamy nine-yard line and showed an impressive burst of speed to fly past all 11 Selinsgrove special teams players on his way to the endzone for a 91-yard kickoff return.
Unfortunately for the shorthanded Braves, it was too little too late. Selinsgrove continued to pound the run, grinding down the Shikellamy defense.
On the ensuing drive it took Selinsgrove just seven plays — all on the ground — to gain 66 yards and score again. Teats picked up his second score of the night on a 13-yard run to cap off the drive. Two plays later the Seals intercepted Shikellamy again, as Caleb Hicks picked off a pass at midfield and took it back to the house for a defensive touchdown.
“We’ve got a lot of guys playing both ways and we just ran out of gas,” said Keiser. “I thought we played tough, especially being without our first and second-string quarterbacks. Turnovers just killed us in the end, but I’m proud of our kids. I thought they played really hard.”
“The fourth quarter was definitely where we wanted to be,” Hicks said. “Shikellamy had a great game plan. Watching film coming in we knew their defense was tough. They did some good things against Jersey Shore on film, and they played us tough early.”
The 35-7 victory improves Selinsgrove’s record to 4-1 to start the season.
The Seals travel to Mifflinburg (4-1) next week for a tough matchup with the Wildcats.
Meanwhile, Shikellamy dropped to 1-4 on the season and heads back on the road this coming Friday night to take on the Shamokin Indians (2-3).
Selinsgrove 35, Shikellamy 7
Shikellamy;0;0;0;7 — 7
Selinsgrove;0;7;0;28 — 35
Second Quarter
SEL—Tucker Teats 1 run (Carter Young PAT Good), 9:12
Fourth Quarter
SEL—Josh Domarack 16 pass from Mark Pastore (Young PAT Good), 9:10.
SEL—Gavin Bastian 34 pass from Pastore (Young PAT Good), 7:25.
SHK—Chase Morgan 91 kickoff return (Nick Koontz PAT Good), 7:10
SEL—Teats 13 run (Young PAT Good), 3:32.
SEL—Caleb Hicks 50 interception return (Young PAT Good), 3:16.
TEAM STATISTICS
;SHK;SEL
First downs;6;11
Total yards;153;364
Rushes-yards;30-81;43-278
Yards passing;72;86
Passing;6-11-2;6-10-0
Fumbles-lost;1-0;1-1
Penalties-yards;3-21;7-69
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Shikellamy: Isaac Schaffer-Neitz 11-49, Luke Snyder 10-41, Lucas Wetzel 3-7, Rashawn Martin 1-(-1), Matt Shaffer 4-(-6), Team 1-(-9). Selinsgrove: Teats 30-189 2TD, Jarrod Bullington 6-104, Corey Rumberger 2-8, Ethan Miller 1-4, Pastore 4-(-27).
PASSING — Shikellamy: Wetzel 4-8-1, 55 yards; Snyder 2-3-0 17 yards. Selinsgrove: Pastore 6-10-0, 86 yards, 2 TD.
RECEIVING — Shikellamy: Morgan 3-49, Schaffer-Neitz 1-8, Snyder 2-6. Selinsgrove: Bastian 3-47 TD, Nick Rice 1-24, Domaracki 2-15 TD.