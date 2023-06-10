“They’re not going away, guys! Let’s go!” Brian Fili yelled at his Strath Haven players after gathering them near their dugout between innings Thursday in a state playoff baseball game with Selinsgrove.
The Seals, having already slashed a seven-run deficit to four, had put two men on base, and chased the Panthers’ starting pitcher in the fifth. Although they stranded both runners — a frustrating theme for Selinsgrove — Fili still felt the need to get his team’s attention.
“They’re not going away!”
Strath Haven ultimately scored three runs in each of the last two innings to take the PIAA Class 5A quarterfinal, 14-3.
It was a bitter pill for Selinsgrove, the state runner-up a season ago.
The Seals had allowed a previous high of 11 runs in an April loss at Bald Eagle Area, and North Pocono scored nine against them in an eight-inning subregional game 15 days ago. But with an average of 3.7 runs allowed, they rarely gave up one touchdown, let alone two.
“They’re a good team,” said Selinsgrove senior Tyler Swineford. “They just played better than us.”
Tucker Teats walked away from Walter Stump Stadium wishing the Seals could have played Strath Haven in a best-of-three. After all, they were by no means outclassed. They had 11 hits but stranded 13 runners, seven in scoring position.
“We always could hit up and down the lineup. That’s something this team has been gifted with,” said Seals coach Brent Beiler. “(Strath Haven) played a great game, they really did, and we still had 11 hits and we had some hard-hit balls. That’s just the way it goes sometimes. Unfortunately we didn’t come out on top.”
On Wednesday night, after their final pre-game workout, Swineford and his four classmates on the team reflected on their varsity careers, and how they revived the program’s championship mojo after COVID-19 wiped out their freshman season. They went 56-15 in three seasons, winning the 2022 Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I title and each of the last two Districts 2/4 Class 5A crowns.
Less than 24 hours later, the Seals were forced to contemplate the program’s future without those seniors.
“We have a lot of guys coming back next year. Our whole lineup should be juniors now, seniors then, and I do feel like most of our juniors are ready to take the baton,” said Teats, a junior. “After having Ryan (Reich) and Teague (Hoover both 2022 graduates) last year, our goal this year was to prove it wasn’t just them. Same with Tyler and Gannon (Steimling) and Geppy (Andrew Gephart) this year — all those starters. It’s tough (losing them) because that’s really like a core for us, but I think we’re ready for it.”
Selinsgrove’s top three hitters this season were juniors: Ben Gearhart (.448), Josh Domaracki (.408) and Caleb Hicks (.406). The same three topped the RBI list, along with Teats, at 24 or more. Mason Richter, another junior, led the Seals with 30 runs scored. Pitching-wise, Domaracki (5-0, 2.16 ERA), a junior lefty, was close behind Swineford (7-3, 1.81), a Mansfield commit. Gearhart (3-2, 3.38) also had a solid season the bump.
“Next year we’re going to have a lot of seniors, so I think we have to just show the young guys what the seniors this year have shown us,” said Hicks. “I think we’re going to be a pretty good ball team again.”
The players — going back to the 2019 Class 4A state champions and beyond — and a veteran coaching staff have modeled aspects of playing winning baseball for the newcomers without taking the fun out of the game.
“Looking at that (championship) team, the returning players, I watching Wyatt Metzger and Teague ripping it up right here, smacking that baseball” in the Seals’ indoor practice facility, Gephart recalled of his freshman year. “It was like, ‘Man, this is really cool.’ I just wanted to go in, work day-in and day-out on JV and see what I can do, just rub elbows with those guys, coming into the year.”
The feeling around the program has become one of reloading, rather than rebuilding.
“With how competitive we were in Little League, going at each other, and then coming together ...” said Swineford. “It was good.”
“It all starts from Little League. The whole group — even back to 9-10-year-old all-stars — is going in the right direction,” said Teats. “With the change in our field in Kratzerville, getting a good atmosphere for the kids, it’s amazing, and I’m glad some kids get to come here and watch, and then eventually be here on the big stage. Hopefully, that sets an example for them in getting to be ready for high school.
“I love it. The program’s definitely going in the right direction.”
Turns out Fili was right.
The Seals aren’t going away.
Not anytime soon.