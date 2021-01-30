MIFFLINBURG — Avery DeFazio scored 16 points, including a 3-pointer in the pivotal fourth quarter, to lead Selinsgrove to a 46-34 win over Mifflinburg in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I girls basketball matchup Friday.
The Seals (3-1 overall, 3-0 HAC-I) led 34-28 after three quarters, but pulled away in the fourth as five players had baskets. Lizzy Diehl added 10 points in the win.
Mifflinburg’s Ella Shuck led all scorers with 22 points and collected five steals. Brooke Catherman had nine rebounds for the Wildcats (3-4, 2-3).
Selinsgrove 46, Mifflinburg 34
Selinsgrove (3-1, 3-0) 46
Lexy Gabrielson 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Latsha 2 0-0 4, Mackenzie Bailor 0 1-2 1, Avery DeFazio 7 0-1 16, Lizzy Diehl 5 0-0 10, Emily Davis 1 0-2 2, Cierra Adams 3 0-0 6, Veronica Stanford 2 1-1 5. Totals 21 2-6 46.
3-point goals: DeFazio 2.
Did not score: McKenna Parker, Lydia Geipel, Haylee Nava.
Mifflinburg (3-4, 2-3) 34
Brooke Catherman 1 2-4 4, Ella Shuck 9 1-4 22, Jenna Haines 4 0-0 8. Totals 14 3-8 34.
3-point goals: Shuck 3.
Did not score: Olivia Erickson, Avery Metzger, Alexis Scopelliti, Elizabeth Sheesley.
Score by quarters
Selinsgrove 12 10 12 12 — 46
Mifflinburg 11 7 10 6 — 34
n Shikellamy 63,
Midd-West 36
SUNBURY — Jordan Moten drained six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 25 points to pace Shikellamy in a HAC-I victory.
Moten scored six points as the Braves (2-3 overall, 2-2 HAC-I) opened with a balanced, 17-point first quarter. Tori Scheller scored all but one of her 14 points over the final three periods of the win.
Chloe Sauer led Midd-West (2-4, 0-4) with a career-best 14 points, while Alexis Walter added 10.
Shikellamy 63, Midd-West 36
Midd-West (2-4, 0-4) 36
Rylee Shawver 2 1-3 6, Makenna Dietz 2 0-2 4, Chloe Sauer 5 4-5 14, Bella Fave 1 0-0 2, Alexis Walter 3 4-6 10. Totals 13 9-16 36.
3-point goals: Shawver.
Did not score: Sage Phillips, Marlo Spriggle, Carmyn Markley, Leah Ferster.
Shikellamy (2-3, 2-2) 63
Melanie Minnier 2 0-1 4, Averi Dodge 4 0-0 8, Jordan Moten 8 3-4 25, Emma Bronowicz 3 0-0 6, Tori Scheller 4 3-4 14, Paige Fausey 2 2-2 6. Totals 23 8-11 63.
3-point goals: Moten 6, Scheller 3.
Did not score: Taylor Sees, Cassie Ronk, Megan Strohecker, Allison Minnier, Lily Wiest, Kiersen Strohecker.
Score by quarters
Midd-West 6 15 4 11 — 36
Shikellamy 17 21 16 9 — 63
n Southern Columbia 60,
Milton 21
MILTON — Ava Novak scored 18 points, including four 3-pointers, and Ally Griscavage added 14 in Southern Columbia’s HAC-II win.
The Tigers (5-2 overall, 5-1 HAC-II) took control with a 19-0 second quarter. Novak had three 3-pointers in the second.
Crystal Hamilton led Milton (3-5, 1-5) with 10 points.
Southern Columbia 60,
Milton 21
Southern Columbia (5-2, 5-1) 60
Mackenzie Palacz 0 2-4 2, Faith Callahan 1 0-0 3, Grace Callahan 3 0-0 9, Ally Griscavage 5 4-10 14, Summer Tillett 3 0-0 6, Loren Gehret 0 4-4 4, Maddie Griscavage 2 0-0 4, Ava Novak 7 0-0 18. Totals 18 9-18 60.
3-point goals: Novak 4, G. Callahan 3, F. Callahan.
Did not score: Tasmiya Russell-King.
Milton (3-5, 1-5) 21
Kiersten Stork 1 0-0 2, Leah Walter 2 0-0 4, Morgan Reiner 1 0-0 2, Crystal Hamilton 4 2-4 10, Kyla Rovenolt 1 1-2 3. Totals 9 3-6 21.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Abbey Kitchen, Brooklyn Wade, Larissa Shearer, Kendall Fuller.
Score by quarters
Southern Columbia 12 19 15 14 — 60
Milton 7 0 7 7 — 21
n Loyalsock 63,
Mount Carmel 35
WILLIAMSPORT — The Lancers jumped out to an eight-point lead after one quarter, and led 32-16 at halftime on their way to a big win over the Red Tornadoes in HAC crossover play.
Summer McNulty scored a game-high 17 points for Loyalsock (8-1).
Dani Rae Renno scored eight of her team-high 16 points in the third quarter for Mount Carmel (7-3).
Loyalsock 63, Mount Carmel 35
Mount Carmel (7-3) 35
Lauren Ayres 2 0-0 5, Mia Chapman 0 2-2 2, Caroline Fletcher 1 0-0 2, Lauren Shedleski 2 4-4 10, Dani Rae Renno 6 4-4 16. Totals 11 10-12 35.
3-point goals: Shedleski 2, Ayres.
Did not score: Jenna Pizzoli, Rachel Witkoski, Alyssa Reisinger, Molly McCracken, Katie Witkoski, Maggie McCracken.
Loyalsock (8-1) 63
Sophia Gardner 3 0-2 7, Natayah Abdul-Hakim 1 0-0 3, Cassie Gee 2 0-0 6, Jocelyn Cruz 1 0-0 3, Summer McNulty 7 2-2 17, Grace Baylor 2 0-0 4, Allyia Kennedy 4 0-0 8, Mia Patterson 6 3-4 15. Totals 26 5-8 63.
3-point goals: Gee 2, Gardner, Abdul-Hakim, Cruz, McNulty.
Did not score: Rhandie Jessell, Rylie French.
Score by quarters
Mount Carmel 7 9 10 9 — 35
Loyalsock 15 17 12 19 — 63
n East Juniata 40,
Line Mountain 37
MCALISTERVILLE — Cypress Feltman scored 12 of her 16 points in the middle quarters as East Juniata built enough of a cushion to hold off Tri-Valley League rival Line Mountain.
The Eagles surged ahead 37-36 with a minute to play before East Juniata scored a basket and two free throws to escape.
The Tigers (4-2 overall and TVL) outscored the Eagles 26-20 in the second and third quarters combined to overcome a first-quarter deficit.
Terri Reichard — whose half-court shot caromed off the back of the rim at the buzzer — and Liberty Downs scored 13 and 10 points, respectively, for Line Mountain (3-5, 1-4).
East Juniata 40, Line Mountain 37
Line Mountain (3-5, 1-4) 37
Terri Reichard 6 0-0 13, Jaya London 0 2-2 2, Kylie Klinger 2 0-2 4, Kyleen Michael 3 0-0 6, Liberty Downs 4 0-0 10, Elizabeth Spieles 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 2-4 37.
3-point goals: Downs 2, Reichard.
Did not score: Kyleigh Masser, Hannah Ruohoniemi, Brianna Bendas.
East Juniata (4-2, 4-2) 40
Cypress Feltman 6 3-4 16, Amara Brubaker 3 0-0 6, Marissa Coudriet 2 4-10 8, Leah Sankey 3 0-0 6, Alyssa Robinson 1 1-3 4. Totals 15 8-17 40.
3-point goals: Feltman, Robinson.
Did not score: Lexie Stuck, Isabel Naylor, Paige Ritzman.
Score by quarters
Line Mountain 9 9 11 8 — 37
East Juniata 7 12 14 7 — 40
n Upper Dauphin 39,
Greenwood 31
ELIZABETHVILLE — Kara Rupp’s game-high 16 points helped Upper Dauphin pull away to remain unbeaten in TVL play.
The Trojans (5-1 overall, 5-0 TVL) had four-point advantages in the second and fourth quarters.
Abby Taylor scored 11 points to pace the Wildcats (3-3, 3-2).
Upper Dauphin 39, Greenwood 31
Greenwood (3-3, 3-2) 31
Jordan Stroup 4 0-1 9, Abby Taylor 4 3-8 11, Ella Brummer 1 0-0 3, Leah Ritzman 2 0-0 4, Sarah Pennay 2 0-2 4. Totals 13 3-11 31.
3-point goals: Brummer, Stroup.
Did not score: Emilie Brinser, Ella Seiber.
Upper Dauphin (5-1, 5-0) 39
Kara Rupp 6 3-3 16, Eileen Nestor 4 2-3 10, Sam Bowman 1 0-1 2, Gracie Griffiths 0 2-4 2, Madden Grow 1 0-0 2, Bryonna Cather 2 3-4 7. Totals 14 10-15 39.
3-point goals: Rupp.
Did not score: Alexis Maurer, Tania Hall.
Score by quarters
Greenwood 5 6 11 9 — 31
Upper Dauphin 5 10 12 12 — 39