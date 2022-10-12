SELINSGROVE — It wasn't even a month ago that Carly Aument was forced to watch an end-game shootout with an ice pack wrapped around her ankle.
The Selinsgrove junior re-aggravated a right ankle sprain during the Seals' annual Turf Fest event, then injured her left ankle before the day was done.
One would have never believed that was the case Wednesday, when Aument's speed keyed an attack in Selinsgrove's 7-1 win over Shikellamy that clinched no worse than a share of the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I championship.
"I'm officially not taping it anymore, so that's been a big (difference) the past few games," she said. "I have overcome it and I'm back to my normal self."
Aument scored her team-high 11th goal and surpassed 75 career points; Sydney Schmouder scored twice as the Seals built a 4-0 lead through three quarters; and Anna Kratzer added a pair of fourth-quarter goals.
Selinsgrove (11-5 overall, 7-1 HAC-I) leads Lewisburg (8-4, 5-1) in the division's win column, and secured a piece of its 14th HAC-I title in the league's 15-year history. Mifflinburg won the 2012 crown, and Selinsgrove and Lewisburg shared it in 2015.
The Braves (5-10, 3-3), who were forced to postpone Monday's game against Lewisburg due to injuries that left them with too few players, suited 13 girls Wednesday with a reserve field player and goalie. Mya Willard-Miller, a HAC all-star forward and one of their top scorers, sat out with a left hand injury.
However, Shikellamy was marvelous in the face of a game-long attack by the Seals, playing to a 2-0 halftime score that easily could have been three times as wide. Braves senior Reagan Wiest, a HAC all-star goalie, made 18 total saves and frustrated Selinsgrove throughout the opening half.
"Reagan is a really strong goalie and I give credit to her for all of the saves she had," Aument said. "We just needed to get more into the game and realize how their defense was working."
Shikellamy left back Sydney Sinko was strong on the flank and even better in the circle, recording a pair of defensive saves in the first half to back the aggressive Wiest.
"It's about knowing when she's going to need help," said Sinko, who took a ball off the goal line after Wiest went to the turf challenging a first-quarter play. "It's usually just communication and knowing how to recover — going to the right place at the right time. It comes naturally, I guess."
Her first defensive stop came late in the opening period, ruining Selinsgrove's bid for a 2-0 lead after Schmouder swept in a rebound with 5:55 to play. Sinko turned away a short-range Lexi Freed shot set up by Allison Bucher early in the second to keep it a 1-0 game.
"(The defense has) been working since, really the beginning of last junior high season, together, on and off the field — communicating and being together as a whole unit," said Braves first-year coach Hope Woolway. "We've really tried to uphold the idea that everyone is a team, no matter what their role is, so if someone has a bad play you need to pick up their slack. Also, sometimes if Reagan has to go out (of the cage) to get a ball, then Syd has her back.
"We have hung very, very strong this year together."
Despite controlling the ball on the attacking end almost exclusively in the first half, and earning five of their nine total corners, the Seals didn't break through for a 2-0 lead until a full 15 minutes after their first goal. Aument bolted across the 25-yard line and into the circle, and she was able to get enough on the ball to push it past Wiest for Alexis Savidge to collect and finish in front of the right post.
"Every time you shift and have to fill holes, it does take some time for people to learn their new role and know where to be, particularly in the circle," said Selinsgrove coach Roz Erb, who had Freed on a minutes restriction due to an injury sustained a week earlier. "I thought our circle play, early on, we had some wonderful crosses we just weren't in sync to finish those off. And I think when you have a goalie the quality of Reagan, as well, not only does she make great saves, we know she makes great saves and sometimes we try to be a little too perfect where we could just finish things.
"We did a better job of that in the second half."
Aument's speed with the ball on her stick created her goal just more than five minutes into the second half.
"Everyone knows that if you give (the ball) to any of the three forwards, that we have the speed to get the ball up the field and into the circle for either a corner or a goal," Aument said. "Me being back at full strength, I like to take the left side, which gives a wide-open pass to the right post where it's easy for balls to be tipped into the cage."
Schmouder made it 4-0 just 2 1/2 minutes later when she took Bucher's insert on the left side of the circle and lifted the ball high into the back of the cage, just beyond a lunging Wiest's reach. Kratzer scored goals four minutes apart early in the fourth.
Braves scoring leader Ali Bottiger made it 6-1 with an assist from Lauryn Michaels with 6:08 to play.
SELINSGROVE 7, SHIKELLAMY 1
First quarter
Sel-Sydney Schmouder, 5:55.
Second quarter
Sel-Alexis Savidge, 5:54.
Third quarter
Sel-Carly Aument, 9:55; Sel-Schmouder (Allison Bucher), 7:20.
Fourth quarter
Sel-Anna Kratzer (Lynley Burke), 12:26; Sel-Kratzer, 8:28; Shik-Ali Bottiger (Lauryn Michaels), 6:08; Sel-Regan Drasher, 3:22.
Shots: Sel 27-2. Corners: Sel 9-1. Defensive saves: Shikellamy 2 (Sydney Sinko 2). Saves: Shikellamy 18 (Reagan Wiest); Selinsgrove 1 (Bella Auman 0, Katie Varner 0, Emily Gelnett 1).
JV score: No game.