SELINSGROVE — Whether it was viewed as a potential trap game or a chance for Selinsgrove to flex its muscle, the Seals were intent on having a strong start to Friday’s matchup with winless Central Mountain.
Regardless of how one looks at the performance — and there were a few things to like and a few otherwise — the bottom line is the Seals prevailed.
Danny Shoch threw three touchdown passes — including an 88-yarder to Josh Nylund on the hosts’ first play from scrimmage — and ran for a fourth TD as Selinsgrove banked a 38-21 victory in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I play in front of a homecoming crowd at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Field.
Nate Schon added a rushing touchdown, and Kyle Ruhl tacked on a 38-yard field goal as the Seals (5-3, 4-1), blessed by terrific field position throughout, posted their third win in a row. Nylund also had a 64-yard punt return for a TD in the second quarter wiped out by a penalty.
Dean Hollenbach also rushed for 102 yards on 14 attempts in the win.
“Offensively, we had great field position,” Hicks said. “They did some good things and we made mistakes. I thought we were a little bit flat, and it’s one of those things you try and avoid, but I think we got caught a little bit.”
Zane Probst tossed three touchdown passes and racked up 306 yards through the air to lead Central Mountain (0-8, 0-4). Since five of Probst’s 17 completions went for 28 or more yards — 231 yards in total — that’ll certainly be brought up.
While the lengthy Nylund-Shoch hookup put the Seals on the board early, Central Mountain responded on its next snap as Probst and Rocco Stark connected for a 62-yard pitch-and-run.
For the remainder of the half — even though they were a bit off — it was all Seals.
“I would completely agree with that,” said Nylund, who caught three passes for 110 yards. “A win’s a win.”
Since the worst starting position Hicks’ club had following Nylund’s score was its own 40 — Selinsgrove scored on three of those six drives — no wonder the hosts were able to cash in so often.
Schon broke the 7-all tie on the first play of the second quarter with a 7-yard scoring run. Shoch then continued the assault by finding Wyatt Metzger for a 16-yard score. Finally, Shoch made it 28-7 when he wheeled in from the 8 after getting flushed from the pocket with less than a minute to play in the half.
SELINSGROVE 38, CENTRAL MOUNTAIN 21
Central Mtn (0-8, 0-4) 7 0 7 7 — 21
Selinsgrove (5-3, 4-1) 7 21 10 0 — 38
Scoring summary
First quarter
S-Josh Nylund 88 pass from Danny Shoch (Kyle Ruhl kick), 8:59
CM-Rocco Stark 62 pass from Zane Probst (Trey Gentzell kick), 8:40
Second quarter
S-Nate Schon 7 run (Ruhl kick), 11:56
S-Wyatt Metzger 16 pass from Shoch (Ruhl kick), 6:11
S-Shoch 8 run (Ruhl kick), 0:47.9
Third quarter
S-FG Ruhl 38, 7:35
CM-Peyton Johnson 72 pass from Probst (Gentzell kick), 6:40
S-Metzger 1 pass from Shoch (Ruhl kick), 2:40
Fourth quarter
CM-Nick Long 8 pass from Probst (Gentzell kick), 1:50
TEAM STATISTICS
CM S
First downs 12 16
Rushing yards 23-33 41-194
Passing yards 306 189
Comp-Att-Int 17-31-1 11-21-0
Fumbles-lost 3-1 0-0
Penalties-yards 6-35 10-85
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Central Mountain: Micah Walizer 4-26; Ryan Pentz 10-20; Zane Probst 9-(-13). Selinsgrove: Dean Hollenbach 14-102; Nate Schon 13-42, TD; Danny Shoch 7-39, TD; Ryan Aument 3-9; Josh Nylund 1-4; Aaron Rothermel 1-2; Team 2-(-4).
PASSING — Central Mountain: Probst 17-31-1, 306 yds., 3TDs. Selinsgrove: Shoch 11-21-0, 180 yds., 3TDs.
RECEIVING — Central Mountain: Peyton Johnson 7-188, TD; Conner Soo 3-15; Rocco Stark 2-73, TD; Nick Long 2-20, TD; Ronnie Petrichko 2-9; Tyler Weaver 1-1. Selinsgrove: Nylund 3-110, TD; Brett Foor 3-26; Wyatt Metzger 3-18, 2TDs; Schon 2-26.