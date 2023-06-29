BLOOMSBURG — Colton Fegley had little doubt about much of anything on the baseball field in the bottom of the sixth at Reg Robison Field at Bloomsburg Town Park.
Trailing by two runs to start the inning, Fegley was pretty sure, he and his teammates would do what was necessary to rally to beat rival Shikellamy-Acorn Little League in the winners' bracket semifinals of the District 13 Major Division Tournament under the lights on Thursday night.
"After the top of the sixth (Shikellamy scored two runs with two outs to take the lead), we knew we had to score to stay in the game," Fegley said. "Once we got hyped up, we were pretty sure we could do it."
Then after his two-run double tied the game, Fegley knew he was scoring on Gavin Trotto's hard-hit grounder to third, running on contact as the game-winning run.
"I've played for so many years, I know my own speed," the Selinsgrove All-Star said. "I was going to make it."
Fegley didn't have to worry, though, as the ball was misplayed in a rush to make the play, and Selinsgrove grabbed an 8-7 highly-entertaining victory over Shikellamy.
Selinsgrove advances to face Mifflinburg, a 14-0 five-inning winner over Bloomsburg in the other semifinal at 1 p.m. Sunday back at Robison Field. Shikellamy will play Warrior Run at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in the elimination bracket.
The teams battled for six innings. It wasn't always the crispest game, the teams combined for 10 errors, but it didn't take away from the entertainment factor. Selinsgrove twice took one-run leads before Shikellamy rallied to tie the game in the fifth, and take the lead in the sixth — both of those late rallies started with two outs, and nobody on base.
Shikellmay took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Kyler Campbell walked and later scored on a wild pitch, before Selinsgrove plated two runs in the bottom of the inning to take the lead. A two-out error allowed Lucas Aurand to reach, before Fegley added an RBI single, and Trotto an RBI double for a 2-1 advantage.
Lucas Russo tied the game with an RBI groundout for Shikellamy in the second, before Cole Inch gave the lead back to Selinsgrove with an RBI triple in the bottom of the third.
Some shoddy Selinsgrove fielding, and Easton Delsite's RBI groundout accounted for two runs in the fourth inning for a 4-3 Shikellamy lead, but again Selinsgrove answered with two runs in the bottom of the fourth. Aurand doubled and Fegley singled to put runners on second and third. Trotto ripped a liner to right that Aiden Longacre made a tumbling, diving catch on for a sacrifice fly to tie the game. An error accounted for other Selinsgrove run for a 5-4 advantage.
Shikellamy struck out twice to open the fifth, but Barrett Kehres and Lane Brown each had infield singles before the 11th hitter in the lineup — Landon Lawrence — ripped an RBI double to tie the game at 5-5.
After Selinsgrove left Clayton Smith, who had doubled and taken third on an error, stranded at third with two outs in the bottom of the fifth, Shikellamy scored two runs to take the lead in the top of the sixth.
Again the first two hitters of the inning were retired for Shikellamy before Max Barner worked a walk. Delsite followed with an RBI single to tie the game, taking second on the throw. Then a weird play happened to get Shikellamy an insurance run. Delsite took third on a close play on a wild pitch. Delsite began walking back to second, and was called out. The base had come loose on the play, making the play dead at that point. After Shikellamy manager Travis Delsite had the umpires discuss the play among themselves, Easton was ruled safe.
Aydin Cox beat out an infield single, and Easton Delsite scored to give Shikellamy, a 7-5 lead.
However, Selinsgrove wasn't that worried.
"I don't know if the kids were confident, but I was pretty confident we could get three runs," Selinsgrove manager Justin Aurand said. "We hit. That's one thing I'm very confident in, is we'll hit the ball."
After an out, Braydon Gaugler and Aurand walked. Fegley followed with a rocket into the left-center field gap, and both runners scored to tie the game.
"I just knew I wanted to get (a ball) into the gap," Fegley said.
With that accomplished, Trotto had a hard-hit ball to third, and Fegley went on contact to score the winning run.
DISTRICT 13 TOURNAMENT
MAJOR DIVISION
WINNERS' BRACKET SEMFINAL
at Reg Robison Field, Bloomsburg Town Park
SELINSGROVE 8, SHIKELLAMY 7
Shikellamy;101;212 — 7-7-7
Selinsgrove;201;203 — 8-8-3
Aydin Cox, Max Barner (5) and Kyler Campbell. Colton Fegley, Braydon Gaugler and Lucas Aurand.
WP: Gaugler; LP: Barner.
Shikellamy: Barner, 1-for-2, 2 runs; Easton Delsite, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Cox, 1-for-3, RBI; Barrett Kehres 1-for-2, run; Lane Brown, 2-for-2, run; Landon Lawrence, 1-for-2, double, RBI.
Selinsgrove: Cole Inch, 1-for-3, triple, RBI; Aurand, 1-for-2, double, 3 runs; Fegley, 3-for-3, double, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Gavin Trotto 1-for-2, double, 2 RBIs; Mavrik Chappell, 1-for-2; Clayton Smith, 1-for-2, double.