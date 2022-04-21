SELINSGROVE — Caleb Hicks felt the two-strike pitch jam him inside as he swung, and he was disappointed to see the ball skip high toward first base with two outs in the seventh inning Wednesday.
What the Selinsgrove sophomore didn't realize was how good of a piece of the ball he got.
"I just thought, Run it out and hope he doesn't make a play," Hicks said.
The ball was on Montoursville's first baseman in a flash, forcing him to lunge across his body to the right in the hope of stabbing it with his glove on the second hop. Instead, it ricocheted hard off the glove, and rolled to no man's land toward second base as Seals senior Teague Hoover raced home from third to score the winning run.
Hicks' clutch single capped an improbable three-run rally that kept Selinsgrove unbeaten on the season with a 5-4 win over the visiting Warriors.
The Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I matchup was originally slated to be played in Montoursville before the early week snow and resulting conditions caused the teams to switch sites. The Seals now will travel for the return game on May 11.
"It's one of those games that I'm not sure if we deserved to win it," said Selinsgrove coach Brent Beiler. "Defensively we were not sharp, but what I like about this team is ... they never say die.
"For everyone to come through — multiple guys in that last inning — that was just fantastic. I think it says a lot about our team."
The Warriors (3-2 overall, 2-2 HAC-II) led 1-0 after a two-error inning by the Seals in the second, then tied the game at 2 in the fifth with the aid of two more errors.
Montoursville's Grayson Rinker hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth, and he relieved starter AJ Llorente with two on base in the home seventh. Rinker's first pitch was ripped by Seals leadoff batter Tucker Teats into a double play that left Selinsgrove (7-0, 5-0) with one runner on second base and two outs.
"It was easy to give up there, but we somehow found a way," said Seals junior Tyler Swineford. "We didn't deserve to win that game, but we somehow did."
The home seventh began with a walk to Ryan Reich, and the last of Ben Gearhart's three singles out of the nine-hole, an infield nubber that brought an end to Llorente's outing at 95 pitches. The Louisburg (N.C.) Junior College-bound righty struck out 11, walked four and allowed three runs on five hits in six-plus innings.
Teats, who sent Montoursville outfielder Nick Reeder through a gate in straightaway center to catch a long drive in the first inning, grounded sharply to third base for a 5-3 double play. Gearhart ultimately moved to third base on a wild pitch as Josh Domaracki worked a full-count walk. That brought up Hoover, the reigning Daily Item Player of the Year, which gave Beiler a real glimmer of hope.
"That double play really took the wind out of our sails," he said. "But then we're just trying to get to Teague at the plate. He can put this game to rest in no time."
Hoover, who has pledged to play at Indiana (Pa.), lined a 2-1 pitch to center for a single that scored Gearhart and made it 4-3. Swineford followed with a hot shot into the shortstop hole that UConn recruit Maddix Dalena back-handed before bouncing a throw past first base to plate the tying run. The Warriors then elected to intentionally walk Gannon Steimling and fill the bases.
Hicks entered the game as a pinch-hitter with two outs in the home sixth, and he took a four-pitch pass from Llorente. It wasn't the best prep for his seventh-inning at-bat — four pitches out of the zone from a different pitcher in a no-stress situation — but it was better than going to the plate cold off the bench.
"It definitely helped me keep my head high with two strikes," he said. "Anything that was close I had to just put it in play and hope for the best."
Rinker followed ball one with consecutive strikes, then came inside with a fastball that Hicks lashed to the right side. When he saw the ball kick away from the fielder, Hicks made the turn at first base with Hoover quickly closing ground from behind to celebrate with their teammates.
"The thought did cross my mind. I thought, This is just a day we're not going to get the win. It's not the end of the world; six-and-one is not a bad record," said Beiler. "But, boy, for how these guys came around and have that seventh inning pan out the way it did ... I'm proud that they put it together at the end."
Hicks made a winner of Reich, who pitched the final two innings after Swineford threw one-hit ball over the first five. Swineford struck out seven and walked one, allowing a pair of unearned runs. The first five batters in Montoursville's lineup were 1-for-12 with six strikeouts against him.
"I didn't have my best stuff, but still got outs and we still came out with the win," he said. "We have trust in each other. Family — it comes down to that. We've got each other's backs."
SELINSGROVE 5, MONTOURSVILLE 4
Montoursville;010;012;0 — 4-2-2
Selinsgrove;002;000;3 — 5-7-4
Winning run scored with 2 outs
AJ Llorente, Grayson Rinker (7) and Cael Frame. Tyler Swineford, Ryan Reich (6) and Gannon Steimling.
WP: Reich. LP: Rinker.
Montoursville: Nick Reeder 1-for-4; Rinker 1-for-3, home run (6th, 1 on), 2 RBIs.
Selinsgrove: Tucker Teats 1-for-4, RBI; Teague Hoover 1-for-3, run, RBI; Caleb Hicks 1-for-1, RBI; Reich 1-for-2, run; Ben Gearhart 3-for-3, 2 runs, RBI.