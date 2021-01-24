SEINSGROVE — Isaiah Ulrich scored 15 points, Brett Foor added 12, and Selinsgrove rallied in the second half for a 44-40 nonleague win over visiting Line Mountain on Saturday.
The Seals trailed 19-16 at halftime, but surged ahead with a 17-10 third quarter. Foor scored nine points in the third, while Ulrich hit two of his three 3-pointers.
Line Mountain’s Riley Young led all scorers with 17 points, including seven in the first quarter when the Eagles bolted to a 13-6 lead.
Selinsgrove 44, Line Mountain 40
Line Mountain 40
Nick Snyder 1 0-0 3, Riley Young 8 0-0 17, Rhett Klinger 1 0-0 2, Travis Feese 1 0-0 2, Maverick Bradigan 1 0-2 2, Caden Lahr 1 3-4 5, Nick Williams 4 1-4 9. Totals 17 4-10 40.
3-point goals: Snyder, Young.
Did not score: None.
Selinsgrove 44
Brett Foor 5 0-0 12, Ethan Harris 1 5-6 7, Isaiah Ulrich 6 0-0 15, Ryan Reich 0 2-2 2, Randy Richter 2 0-0 6, Spencer George 1 0-1 2. Totals 15 7-9 44.
3-point goals: Ulrich 3, Foor 2, Richter 2.
Did not score: Joey Hoover, Theo Feiler.
Score by quarters
Line Mountain 13 6 10 11 – 40
Selinsgrove 6 10 17 11 — 44
n Mount Carmel 62,
Milton 49
MOUNT CARMEL — Mike Balichik scored 20 points, Pedro Feliciano added 15, and Mount Carmel raced to a 16-point halftime advantage in the HAC-II victory.
The Red Tornadoes scored 20 and 24 points, respectively, in the first two quarters to lead 44-28 at the half.
Dillan Guinn-Bailey led Milton with eight points, while three other Black Panthers (Jace Brandt, Austin Gainer and Wade Young) added seven.
Mount Carmel 62, Milton 49
Milton 49
Austin Gainer 2 2-2 7, Jamir Wilt 2 0-0 5, Carter Lilley 0 6-6 6, Ashton Krall 1 0-0 2, Wade Young 3 0-0 7, Jose Oyola 2 0-2 4, Jace Brandt 2 3-5 7, Dale Mitchell 0 3-4 3, Dillan Guinn-Bailey 4 0-0 8. Totals 16 14-19 49.
3-point goals: Gainer, Wilt, Young.
Did not score: None.
Mount Carmel 62
Mike Balichik 6 7-9 20, Garrett Timco 3 0-0 7, Nate Long 1 4-4 7, Garrett Varano 3 0-1 6, Cole Spears 0 0-3 0, Pedro Feliciano 6 1-2 15, Damen Milewski 1 0-0 3, Nick Nestico 1 0-0 2, Matt Scicchitano 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 12-19 62.
3-point goals: Feliciano 2, Milewski, Balichik, Timco, Long.
Did not score: Mike Reed, Tra Smith, Julien Stellar, Andy Wasilewski, Jacob Schultz.
Score by quarters
Milton 11 17 6 15 — 49
Mount Carmel 20 24 10 8 — 62