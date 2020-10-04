LEWISBURG — Selinsgrove rallied for a pair of second-half goals to forge a 2-all tie with Lewisburg in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I girls soccer match Saturday.
Taryn Beers and Ella Reish scored for Lewisburg in the first half. Lillian Poust and Alexys Gabrielson scored for the Seals. Gabrielson’s equalizer came with just 2:20 remaining in regulation.
Lewisburg 2, Selinsgrove 2
First half
L-Taryn Beers; L-Ella Reish.
Second half
S-Lilian Poust (Sydney Shatzer); S-Alexys Gabrielson (Abigail Parise).
Shots: S 18-11. Saves: L 16-9.
n Shamokin 3, Milton 0
COAL TOWNSHIP — Olivia Haupt made 11 saves in a shutout, while Sadie Komara and Emma Kramer combined to produce three goals in Shamokin’s HAC crossover win.
Komara scored twice in the first half with Kramer assists. Komara assisted Kramer’s goal just 7:08 into the second half.
Shamokin 3, Milton 0
First half
S-Sadie Komara (Emma Kramer), 12:14; S-Komara (Kramer), 32:10.
Second half
S-Kramer (Komara), 47:08.
Shots: M 11-9. Corners: S 4-3. Saves: Milton 6 (Morgan Reiner); Shamokin 11 (Olivia Haupt).
n Mifflinburg 7,
Loyalsock 1
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Peyton Yocum scored a natural hat trick in the second half, all in a 10-minute span after Mifflinburg’s lead had been trimmed to one, in a HAC crossover victory.
Lydia Knepp and Sarah Fritz gave the Wildcats at 2-0 halftime lead. The host Lancers pulled with one just five minutes into the second half before Yocum’s barrage.
Taylor Frederick had a goal and an assist in the win, while Taylor Beachy added a pair of assists.
Mifflinburg 7, Loyalsock 1
First half
M-Lydia Knepp (Taylor Frederick), 28:02; M-Sarah Fritz (Ella Shuck), 30:40.
Second half
L-Maggie Ryder, 45:17; M-Peyton Yocum (Makayla Weber), 46:58; M-Yocum (Liv Walter), 53:12; M-Yocum 56:54; M-Kennedy Good (Taylor Beachy), 67:23; M-Frederick (Beachy), 72:55.
Shots: M 29-9. Corners: M 5-2. Saves: Mifflinburg 8 (Kristi Benfield); Loyalsock 22 (Rylie French).
n Mount Carmel 3,
Hughesville 1
HUGHESVILLE — Gabby McGinley made 15 saves to frustrate Hughesville, and Mia Chapman tallied two goals and an assist in Mount Carmel’s HAC-II win.
Chapman assisted on Karli Madison’s opening goal, then added a goal of her own in each half.
Mount Carmel 3, Hughesville 1
First half
MC-Karli Madison (Mia Chapman), 12:54; MC-Chapman, 27:58; H-Rooker, 34:21.
Second half
MC-Chapman, 46:51.
Shots: H 18-8. Corners: H 7-3. Saves: Mount Carmel 15 (Gabby McGinley); Hughesville 5 (L. Myers).
n Montoursville 2,
Southern Columbia 0
CATAWISSA — Lily Saul scored second-half goals 19 1/2 minutes apart in the second half for Montoursville in the HAC crossover match.
Southern Columbia more than doubled the Warriors in shots (11-5), but Kiersten Dawes made eight saves to keep the Tigers off the board.
Montoursville 2,
Southern Columbia 0
Second half
M-Lily Saul, 55:01; M-Saul, 74:37.
Shots: SC 11-5. Corners: M 4-2. Saves: Montoursville 8 (Kiersten Dawes); Southern Columbia 3 (Mackenzie Palacz).
n East Juniata 3,
Millersburg 1
MCALISTERVILLE — Kierstyn Fogle became Juniata County’s career leader in goals (boys or goals) with her 125th in East Juniata’s Tri-Valley League win.
Leah Sankey assisted on all three of the Tigers’ goals, including one in the first half by Brianna Henry and another after halftime by Amara Brubaker.
Fogle’s milestone goal came at the 49:09 mark and gave East Juniata (5-1 overall, 5-0 TVL) a 3-0 lead.
n Meadowbrook Chr. 2,
Muncy 0
MILTON — Amelia Yordy scored two first-half goals 2 1/2 minutes apart, and Emily Toland made three saves in Meadowbrook Christian’s nonleague shutout.
The Lions (9-2) had triple the number of Muncy shots (9-3), and Yordy cashed in at the 18:12 mark and again at 20:37.
Meadowbrook Christian 2,
Muncy 0
First Half
MC-Amelia Yordy, 18:12; MC-Yordy, 20:37.
Shots: MC 9-3. Corners: MC 6-5. Saves: Muncy 7 (Sarah Dgien); Meadowbrook Christian 3 (Emily Toland).
FRIDAY
n Meadowbrook Chr. 9,
Grace Prep 1
STATE COLLEGE — Amelia Yordy’s four goals powered Meadowbrook Christian to an Allegheny Christian Athletic Association win.
The Lions (8-2 overall, 4-1 ACAA) blitz Grace Prep with three goals in the opening 2 1/2 minutes, including Yordy’s first. She added another late in the first half, and two more in the match’s closing nine minutes.
Meadowbrook Christian 9,
Grace Prep 1
First half
MC-Katie Steck, 1:02; MC-Amelia Yordy (Emily Toland), 1:51; MC-Own goal, 2:26; MC-Audrey Millett (Kailey Devlin), 8:10; MC-Emily Baney (Lydia Inns), 20:33; MC-Yordy, 37:15.
Second half
MC-Toland (Yordy), 54:02; GP-Kadence Barr (penalty kick), 64:15; MC-Yordy, 71:20; MC-Yordy (Devlin), 78:15.
Shots: MC 14-1. Corners: MC 8-0. Saves: Meadowbrook Christian 0 (Toland, Alayna Smith); Grace Prep 5 (Moriah Smith).
n Northumberland Chr. 8,
Weatherly 0
WEATHERLY — Emily Garvin scored three goals, Emma Daku-Treas scored another pair, and Northumberland Christian posted a nonleague shutout.
Anna Ulmer added a goal and two assists for the Warriors (13-1).
Northumberland Christian 8,
Weatherly 0
First half
NC-Emily Garvin (Anna Ulmer), 5:12; NC-Emma Daku-Treas, 31:03; NC-Garvin, 33:44; NC-Daku-Treas (Caryssa Ressler), 35:15; NC-Ulmer (Daku-Treas), 35:37; NC-Elliana Zwatty 39:00.
Second half
NC-Garvin 50:47; NC-Meghan Hudson (Ulmer), 78:22.
Shots: NC 22-1. Corners: NC 5-1. Saves: Northumberland Christian 1 (Rebekah Hayner); Weatherly 13 (Kayla Jones).
n Bloomsburg 5,
Mount Carmel 1
MOUNT CARMEL — Paige Temple’s natural hat trick highlighted a five-goal half by Bloomsburg in the HAC-II match.
Temple gave the Panthers a 4-0 lead with three goals in a five-minute span.
Mia Chapman scored the lone goal for the Red Tornadoes 19 seconds into the second half.
Bloomsburg 5, Mount Carmel 1
First half
B-Lauren Boyer, 2:33; B-Paige Temple, 23:26; B-Temple, 27:21; B-Temple, 28:24; B-Allie Lewis, 33:52.
Second half
MC-Mia Chapman, 40:19.
Shots: B 17-3. Corners: B 8-0. Saves: Bloomsburg 0 (Abbey Gerasimoff); Mount Carmel 14 (Gabby McGinley 10, Peyton Carl 4).