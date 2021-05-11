SELINSGROVE — Ethan Harris felt confident heading into Selinsgrove’s District 4 boys tennis team quarterfinal against Towanda on Tuesday.
The senior second singles player upset the third seed in two tight sets in Saturday’s district singles tournament before being topped by another seeded player.
“I definitely felt like I was just as good as those guys,” Harris said. “I didn’t feel like the underdog.
“It definitely felt good to beat a seeded guy. ... Going into it, I was planning to win.”
That confidence showed Tuesday as Harris put on a dominant performance in a 6-1, 6-0 win over Dacion Yrigollen as part of the Seals’ 3-0 win in less than an hour. Selinsgrove will face Montoursville on Thursday in the district semifinals.
“I was pushing to the net a lot,” Harris said. “I was hitting them deep, putting him on the defensive. I would definitely say I was on the offensive the whole time.”
In addition to Harris’ win, Selinsgrove got a 6-0, 6-0 win from the first doubles team of Andrew Wolfe and Sabastian De Osambela.
“I saw good court discipline,” Selinsgrove coach Luke Auker said. “I saw communication with the doubles team.”
Luke Lybarger and Ky Reiland won by forfeit at second doubles.
Since Towanda travelled so far to play the Seals, the teams finished both the first and third singles matches. Austin Imhoof won 6-1, 6-2 at first singles, and Eli Markle claimed a 6-0, 6-2 win at third singles for Selinsgrove.
“The singles players all worked hard in our last practice on some things they needed to do better,” Auker said. “Net play was better today, knowing when to come into the net was a lot better. They definitely played to their opponents’ weaknesses.”
Imhoof, a freshman, also upset a seeded player in the second round before losing to another seeded in the quarterfinals of the singles tournament on Saturday.
“It absolutely carried over,” Auker said. “Both of them, going into those matches I knew it was going to be difficult for them. They both put their head down and played their best tennis of the year so far.”
After their dominant performance against the Black Knights, the Seals hope that confidence can continue to build in the postseason.
“We’ve just got to put it together — everything we’ve been working toward all season,” Harris said. “We’ve all got to have a good day Thursday. If we all play well, execute, I think we can win the title.”
Auker said he expected the match against the Warriors to be tough — the Seals (13-4) did not play Montoursville in the regular season — and that his team couldn’t get ahead of itself.
“It’s just staying focused and taking one point at a time,” Auker said. “I’m trying to get the guys to not look too far ahead. There’s all this talk of possibly playing in the finals, or at states, but all we have is one point at a time.”