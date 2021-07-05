BERWICK — Izzy Foss and Tanner Teats combined for a six-inning gem as Selinsgrove defeated Bloomsburg 1-0 in District 13 Little League Major Division winner’s bracket final.
Selinsgrove will play the winner of Bloomsburg and Berwick on Friday.
Ryan Toskey tripled and scored in the first inning, and then Foss and Teats took over.
Foss was dominant early in the game, but in the third the leadoff batter reached and Bloomsburg put runners in scoring position. Protecting the one-run advantage, Foss struck out the next two batters to end the threat.
“They were all great,” Foss said. “I just felt really great. I’m ready to play in the championship.”
Foss was partially motivated by the group’s early exit in the 8-10 Division tournament two years ago.
“We didn’t do so well,” Foss said. “When we were eight, nine, and 10 Berwick just whooped our butts. Now it feels like we are the ones that are winning. It just feels good.”
Selinsgrove lost to Berwick and Mifflinburg in its first two games of the 8-10 Division tournament that year. The 2021 Major Division tournament has been completely different for Selinsgrove, which won its earlier games in comeback fashion with timely hitting and pitching.
“We played from behind the first two games,” Selinsgrove manager Steve Diehl said. “It was nice to be on the opposition side of the run column.”
Diehl would have preferred a bigger lead, but Foss and Teats made the one run stand up.
“Any one of our pitchers are just solid,” Diehl said. “They are very dominant when it comes to that. They don’t overpower you. They just pound the zone and keep their shoulders up the whole time. They just keep going.”
Teats kept going when he entered in the fifth and gave up a walk to load the bases. It was a big moment in a 1-0 game, but Teats struck out the next batter to keep the lead intact.
“I was hoping I could come in and pitch a no-run inning or shutout,” Teats said. “It felt awesome. It was really nerve-racking there that position I was in. It felt good to get out of that inning.”
Teats walked off the field without so much as a smile, but he let a little one crack when his teammates congratulated him in front of the dugout.
The final inning went much smoother as Teats struck out three more to end the game.