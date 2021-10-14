The Daily Item
There was plenty to celebrate for the Selinsgrove girls tennis team on Thursday, even if the day ended on a bit of a sour note.
The Seals (14-3) defeated Montgomery 3-1 in a District 4 Class 2A team semifinal at South Williamsport High School to clinch a berth in the state tournament.
“It’s pretty awesome,” said Selinsgrove coach Matt Salsman, who began leading the team in September. “Based on where the team was six weeks ago, they weren’t sure what the season was going to hold with the coaching change, but it’s been a been positive experience and a fun season.”
Central Columbia edged the Seals 3-2 in the district final at Williamsport High, meaning Selinsgrove will open the state tournament against the District 3 champion on Oct. 26.
“When we got back, I told them I was so proud of them and all the effort they put into the season,” Salsman said. “It was a real blessing for me — kind of out of nowhere — to be their coach. I’m really happy with how they bought in and gave it their all every single day.”
Against Montgomery, Selinsgrove’s top two singles players — Fiona Finnerty and Avery DeFazio — cruised. Finnerty won 6-1, 6-1 at first singles, and DeFazio earned a 6-1, 6-3 win at No. 2.
The Seals’ second doubles team of Murphy O’Brien and Laney Liesenfeld clinched the win, prevailing 7-5, 6-2. Norah Witkop and Eden Miller led 6-4, 5-2 at first doubles when the match was stopped due to the team outcome being decided.
Finnerty and DeFazio both won against the Blue Jays, but those were the Seals’ only points.
Finnerty grabbed a 6-2, 7-6 (2) win at first singles, and DeFazio earned a 6-1, 6-4 win.
“Avery and Fiona have been unbelievable as senior captains,” Salsman said. “You know what you’re going to get from them every single day. It’s been quite a week for both of them.”
Finnerty and DeFazio both reached the singles semifinals, and will next team together for district doubles. They are the top seed for the tournament, which begins Saturday.
Over the last four days, DeFazio went 6-1 and Finnerty was 4-2 in district matches.
“I had to walk over to Avery after she won the first set against Central,” Salsman said. “She hadn’t played a great second set against Montgomery, so I wanted to make sure she had enough left. She said, ‘Coach, I want to win this thing.’ She’s a great competitor, and Fiona is the same way.
“They’ve been huge leaders, along with (third singles player) Maddie Rowan.”
Salsman said the Seals were going to have a short practice today with the four players who will be competing in district doubles. Rowan and Witkop are Selinsgrove’s other tandem.
The whole team will get back to work early next week.
“We’re going to try to clean up some things with our groundstrokes and some mental errors,” Salsman said. “We’re going to prepare for some very tough competition in states.”