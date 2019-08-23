Entering the 2019 opener at Harold L. Bolig Field, most people would expect Lewisburg to feed standout tailback Max Moyers in the Green Dragons’ Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I contest with Selinsgrove.
The junior ran for 2,094 yards and 26 touchdowns last year, so that seems fairly self-evident.
However, Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks says his defense can’t fall into that trap.
“It’s not that simple. When you watch the scrimmage, they threw the ball around a little bit,” Hicks said. “They had some success passing the ball. Obviously, Max is going to get his touches, but you can’t forget the four-year starter at quarterback.”
Nick Shedleski returns under center for the Green Dragons an, though the skill position players are young, Hicks says they are plenty talented. Talented enough that Selinsgrove’s 3-5 defense might temper its aggressiveness a bit.
“They are young up front, but we can’t go too crazy (with blitzes and stunts) with those skill position kids,” Hicks said. “They have game breakers at several positions. We have to balance trying to confuse them with still being fundamentally sound to contain their blitzes.”
Heading into this season, that young line has been Lewisburg coach Marc Persing’s biggest concern.
“It’s certainly not the ideal matchup for a young offensive line in week one,” Persing said. “Week one is going to be a challenge, and Coach Hicks knows that. That’s the beauty of his defense — they are working blitzes and angles every play.
“It was a challenge last year, when we had the biggest, strongest, most physical offensive line I’ve ever been around.”
One plus for his young line was a chance to scrimmage Montoursville last weekend, and learn from matching up against the defending Class 3A champions.
“They are still unsure,” Persing said. “They see a different front, and they want to tweak the assignment. They need to trust the scheme. Just go where you need to go, no matter who you run into. Whether it’s Selinsgrove’s front or it’s Montoursville’s 4-3, just stay course. After watching the film, we had guys that wanted to cover for somebody, but that’s not what the offense is about.”
Selinsgrove would also like to get its own running game going on the offensive side of the ball. The Seals struggled at times in 2018 to run the ball, putting more pressure on their freshman quarterback Danny Shoch. Shoch is back — a year older — and Hicks believes his running game with tailbacks Nate Schon and Dean Hollenbach is ready to prove some things this season.
“In the scrimmage (at Altoona), both Dean and Nate did a great job running the ball,” Hicks said. “They both lowered their shoulder for extra yards. When they had holes, they had the vision to take advantage of them.”
Shoch threw for 1,542 yards and 10 touchdowns, against 11 interceptions last year.
The Green Dragons defense looked good in the scrimmage against Montoursville, especially against the Warriors running attack.